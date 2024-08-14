Letters to the Editor: Indian Hockey

Indian hockey

I am writing on this issue because I am deeply concerned about the ongoing neglect and political meddling that is undermining Indian hockey, a sport that is historically significant and lately has made impressive achievements, but lacks sufficient respect and support.

The Indian hockey players have worked relentlessly to make our country proud. They go through unrelenting training sessions, sometimes under unfavourable circumstances, in order to compete with determination against some of the world’s best. However, they win medals, but their efforts are recognised just a bit compared to cricket's, which receives excessive celebration. This inequality is unjust and extremely disheartening. The politics in and around India's hockey worsen the situation further. From favouritism during selection to the misuse of money, political interference has been a major obstacle to the growth of hockey in our country. The decisions are usually based on personal interests as opposed to the good of the sport and its players. This not only demoralises our athletes but also hampers the development of hockey across the board. On the flip side, cricket continues to dominate the Indian sports scene. It is popular with many fans, receives corporate sponsors, and gets a lot of media attention. Although there is nothing wrong with Indians’ passion for cricket, it is worrying how this tends to undermine other sports, particularly our national sport, hockey.

Our hockey players have fought hard to win international competitions; however, they are often forgotten, leaving them without the financial remuneration or fame that our cricketers get. The battles of our hockey players go beyond just playing. Many come from humble backgrounds and sacrifice a lot to represent India. After proving their worth against the best in the world, they return home to no loud cheers or applause but poor pay rewards and occasionally insecurity about their job. These athletes condemn themselves to being undervalued and unsupported by their sports associations and the country. The only way for us to bring glory back to hockey and see India on top of the podium with a gold medal once again is by first addressing these issues head-on. This calls for a multifaceted strategy: taking politics out of sports, ensuring that resources are distributed fairly across all sports, and, most importantly, developing a culture that recognises and supports all athletes and not just cricketers!

The politics surrounding hockey in India further exacerbates this issue. From biassed selection processes to the mishandling of funds, political interference has become a major obstacle to the growth of hockey in our country. Decisions often seem to be driven by personal interests rather than the welfare of the sport and its players. This has not only damaged the morale of our athletes but has also stunted the development of hockey as a whole. In stark contrast, cricket continues to dominate the Indian sports landscape. It receives overwhelming public support, corporate sponsorships, and extensive media coverage. While there is nothing wrong with the nation's love for cricket, it is distressing that this comes at the expense of other sports, particularly hockey, which is our national sport. Despite their hard-earned victories on the international stage, our hockey players are often relegated to the sidelines, receiving neither the financial rewards nor the public adulation that cricketers enjoy. I urge the government, sports authorities, and the public to recognise the struggles of our hockey players and to give them the recognition and support they deserve. It is high time we moved beyond the cricket-centric narrative and embraced the diversity of talent that India has to offer in all sports.

Manash Pratim Kalita,

Gauhati University

Youth: The powerhouse of unlimited energy

In connection with the August 12 International Youth Day (IYD), the writer Ranjan K. Baruah, in the article 'Youth Digital Pathway for Sustainable Development' published in your esteemed daily, has rightly said that it is time for us to value the tremendous energy of our young people who can contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), which mean for all nations, all people of all ages, and all societies. There's a need to create an environment to make the youth aware that digital technology is not only a tool for entertainment and communication, but it also has the incredible potential to offer unprecedented opportunities to accelerate sustainable development in different fields of productive activities. The writer is very correct to say that we, the elders, should inspire the youth and provide platforms for them so that they can exhibit their digital contributions for further innovation to take on local and global challenges ranging from climate change to rising inequalities to the growing mental health crisis. While we are talking about the empowerment of young people, it is absolutely necessary to keep in mind that if drug abuse is confirmed during their late adolescence, one should not panic or overreact to make him or her feel guilty. Instead, parents should be supportive and seek professional help with the aim of setting things right. The state government's launching of an intensified IEC campaign in 10 districts of Assam on the occasion of International Youth Day aims at triumphing over challenges like drug abuse and HIV among the youth, which is indeed praiseworthy. No doubt, the youth are the cornerstone of our nation's future. As responsible citizens, it is our responsibility to create a congenital atmosphere in society so that our youth can play a pivotal role in harnessing technology to build a resilient nation with their vibrant enthusiasm and perseverance. Let us make the theme 'from clicks to progress' a success with proper planning, appropriate policies, and result-orientated actions.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Shocking apathy

There aren't enough words to condemn the abominable crime that resulted in the death of a postgraduate student at the RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata. No amount of lip service, sympathy, or compensation can bring back the life of a promising lady doctor. The gory crime has highlighted the primitive working conditions prevalent in most of the government medical colleges in India. Both male and female doctors face extreme physical and mental abuse, and no worthwhile effort is put forth by the authorities to douse the violent behaviour of relatives of patients and small-time politicians masquerading as social workers. Female doctors discharging night duties suffer from safety and security issues.

Most hospitals don't possess dedicated resting rooms for night-duty female doctors. Without one, many lady doctors are forced to relax in the wards or in the nursing rooms. The rest rooms of many institutions are dimly lit and unclean; the less said, the better about the wash rooms. Closed-circuit television is most conspicuous by its absence in the vicinity of women's restrooms. Even if present, these do not adequately and entirely cover the perimeters. The college and hospital authorities are content with one or two security personnel manning the main entrance and exit. Sensitive areas like the doctors' rest rooms and wards are left in the lurch. Asking for female security guards outside the female doctors' rest rooms is perhaps akin to asking for the moon.

Dr. Ganapathi Bhat,

(gbhat13@gmail.com)