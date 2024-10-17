Letters to the EDITOR: India’s gem Ratan Tata

India’s gem Ratan Tata

Known for his visionary leadership, Ratan Tata immensely expanded Tata Group’s global presence and initiated significant philanthropic activities. He was a licensed pilot and deeply cared for animals, exemplifying compassion and social responsibility. Like his forefathers, his contribution to the industrialization of India has been immense.

He stood out as a prominent business tycoon and philanthropist whose success story has profoundly impacted India’s economy. Often described as shy and a loner, he was one of India’s most internationally recognized business leaders who served as the chairman of the Tata Group of Companies for more than two decades.

He was also one veteran industry leader with no big controversies. Known for his business acumen, vision, and strong work ethics, he turned his family business into an international empire.

He built his career from the ground up, worked with different companies within the Tata Group, and eventually became the director of National Radio and Electronics (NELCO) in 1971. It took him nine years to move from an apprentice to a director, but he never shied away from working hard, showing unwavering commitment and dedication to understand the on-ground realities and nuances of the common man. He steadily rose through the ranks, honing his skills and gaining invaluable experience in diverse industries across the group.

He was not only a very successful industrialist but also had a bigger personality because of the way he worked for the country and the society. In the year 2008, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour in India, after receiving the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in 2000.

He was born in Bombay, now Mumbai, during the British Raj on December 28, 1937. He was the son of Naval Tata, who was born in Surat and later adopted into the Tata family. In 1948, when he was 10, his parents separated, and he was subsequently raised and adopted by Navajbai Sett, his grandmother. He has a younger brother, Jimmy Tata, and a half brother, Noel Tata, from his dad’s second marriage with Simone Tata, with whom he was raised.

He studied architecture at Cornell University in the United States and management at the Harvard Business School. He joined the Tata Group of Companies in 1961, working on the shop floor of Tata Steel. He held a number of positions in the group, including the Chairman of Tata Industries and Tata Motors.

Under his leadership, the Tata Group expanded its businesses into new areas, such as information technology, software, and financial services. He also acquired several major international companies, including Jaguar Land Rover and Tetley Tea.

He was known for his commitment to social responsibility. He launched several initiatives to improve the lives of the poor and the marginalized, such as the Tata Nano, an inexpensive car designed for the Indian market. He also established the Tata Trusts, a philanthropic organization that supports education, healthcare, and other social causes.

He breathed his last at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on October 9, 2024

from age-related health issues.

Like Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, India will miss him tremendously.

Jubel D’Cruz,

Rise of dumper truck violence

I am compelled to draw attention to the alarming increase in dumper-truck violence across Assam, a trend that poses a serious threat to public safety. A significant factor contributing to this issue is the excessive speed at which dumper trucks are driven.

In recent years, there has been a notable surge in dumper truck-related incidents, resulting in premature deaths and severe injuries to many civilians. This increase in violence highlights broader systemic issues, including inadequate traffic law enforcement and ineffective conflict resolution mechanisms.

Immediate and decisive action is needed to address this growing menace. Authorities must implement stricter traffic regulations, enhance surveillance, and impose harsher penalties for violators. Additionally, comprehensive public education campaigns focused on road safety and conflict management are essential to mitigate these problems.

Our communities deserve safer roads and a more peaceful environment. By tackling dump truck violence through a robust and multifaceted strategy, we can work towards restoring security and improving the quality of life for all residents.

Dipankar Deka,

Gauhati University

Relevance lost

Just before the counting day of Haryana and J&K polls, all the leading TV channels start predicting the results in a show named Exit Poll, where political pundits belonging to different political parties and some neutral psephologists took part. The exit poll is based on a certain set of questions posed to a sample of voters. But sadly, of late, the predictions by most of the exit poll groups have been wide of the mark.

The recent poll results in the last general and assembly polls of a few states are a pointer in this direction. The so-called political pundits have totally failed to read the minds of the voters. The exit poll has lost its relevance.

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati