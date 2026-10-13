Letters to The EDITOR: India’s Neighborhood First

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India’s neighborhood first

It is indeed a matter of pride that India's growing global outreach is increasingly evident in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic engagements. The Prime Minister's high-level visits across Europe, the Gulf and the Indo-Pacific, as well as visits to India by important dignitaries, have deepened cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, resilient supply chains, green energy and maritime security.

The challenge for India now is no longer limited to China's influence. Rather, India's neighbours face pressing developmental imperatives, and Beijing has often proved quicker to respond to these needs and convert them into strategic advantages. India now needs to respond with equal urgency.

The real test of India's Neighbourhood First policy does not lie in the number of initiatives it announces, but in whether roads are built, railways become operational, ports are connected, electricity flows across borders and neighbouring economies gain access to larger markets.

Therefore, India's neighbourhood diplomacy must become a diplomacy of delivery. This is indispensable to the region's development. Such a transformation is essential; without it, India's growing global stature will continue to coexist with an increasingly contested regional position. One must accept the fact that India's international standing depends on the credibility it sustains in its own neighbourhood.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Old habits die hard

The much-talked-about Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll concluded on October 9. Defying the predictions and calculations of political pundits, the BJP emerged victorious, unseating the Congress, which had won the previous election, by a huge margin. The result also signalled a resurgence of the AIUDF, which secured a sizeable number of votes to finish in second place, far ahead of the so-called ‘secular messiah’, the Congress. The plight of the Congress candidate, Sibamoni Bora, was such that she had to forfeit her security deposit for failing to secure the requisite number of votes.

The Congress party’s trusted and loyal voters (Miyas) have rejected it this time because of its false propaganda, sloganeering and narrative-based campaign. Winning and losing are part of the game, and one should accept defeat sportingly, which does not seem to be the case with the Congress. As on many previous occasions, the party has once again blamed its defeat on EVM tampering, rigging and other baseless arguments. It can be concluded that the famous saying, ‘old habits die hard’, aptly applies to Congress leaders.

Joel Goyari,

Tangla

Durga Puja: A

festival for all

Every year, October brings joy and excitement to everyone as Durga Puja falls in this month. With the first beat of the dhak, the year-long wait comes to an end, and gaiety finds a place in every heart. In India, Durga Puja is not just a festival celebrating the triumph of good over evil. It is an opportunity for community gatherings, exploring pandal themes and realising how a festival can become a part of everyone's life, irrespective of caste, creed or religion. During Navratri, the nine manifestations of Maa Durga are worshipped by devotees. The traditional Durga Puja begins on the sixth day (Shashthi) of Navratri and ends on the tenth day (Vijayadashami). Devi Durga is regarded as a symbol of power (Shakti) who annihilated the demon Mahishasura.

Each of the five days of Durga Puja has its own significance. Maha Shashthi marks the descent of Devi Durga to Earth. On Maha Saptami, the divine feminine power of Devi Durga is worshipped through nature and plant life. Maha Ashtami is considered the most powerful and intense day of the festival, commemorating Maa Durga's fierce battle against and victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. Maha Navami marks the culmination of the battle against evil, with Goddess Durga revered as Mahishasuramardini (the slayer of Mahishasura). Vijayadashami marks the triumph of good over evil and the emotional farewell as the goddess returns to her celestial abode.

Durga Puja is not seen as a festival belonging to any particular community. In fact, everyone tries to find their own share of happiness in its celebration. For Hindus, Durga Puja is a devotional commitment. For Muslims and people of other faiths, it is an occasion to witness how sacredness, decorations and togetherness create magic. The Durga Puja pandals not only display different themes under bright lights but also offer an opportunity to appreciate how feminine energy is revered as the divine Shakti (power). When it comes to secularism, Durga Puja reflects a universal secular character that allows people to set aside their differences and participate in the celebrations, where faith, art and innovation coexist. Apart from celebrating Durga Puja through rituals and the chanting of mantras, the festival also boosts the economy through increased sales of clothes, shoes, toys and gold. Restaurants, hotels and the tourism industry do considerable business during Durga Puja. The festival also offers idol makers an opportunity to earn money and keep their art alive. Every year, when Durga Puja comes to an end, it reminds us of the importance of joy, togetherness and community participation in social life.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia,

Jorhat