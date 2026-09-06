Letters to The EDITOR: India’s stand at SCO Summit

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India’s stand at SCO Summit

During the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored India's positions on key diplomatic priorities—such as the ongoing wars in Iran and Ukraine and the fight against terrorism. Indian leaders emphasized that New Delhi is keen to continue trading with Tehran, which has actually amplified and widened bilateral ties. These comments sent a significant message to the United States of America, which has threatened nations with harsh economic penalties for trading with Iran.

The Prime Minister also spoke of the need to end the war in Ukraine, emphasizing how India remains committed to supporting diplomatic efforts that can help achieve a peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv. The Prime Minister's words will be welcomed in most parts of the world today. He also addressed Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism, highlighting the need for the world to unite against this menace, especially when it is used by a country as a matter of state policy.

No doubt, countries around the globe are now seeking voices of sanity and maturity. India has the historical, economic, and diplomatic heft to serve as one such anchor in turbulent times. While it prefers peace, India can definitely help the world deal with the consequences of war. We, as Indians, must be proud of our Prime Minister's sane and balanced voice.

Iqbal Saikia

Guwahati

Indo-Poland ties

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reportedly had a cordial deliberation with Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, during his recent visit to that country. This visit was, in a way, reciprocal, as Mr. Sikorski had visited India in January. Investment, manufacturing, space technology, defence, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and green energy were the key areas of focus for the leaders. Both nations have robust trade cooperation, reaching nearly 6.3 billion dollars.

The India–Poland diplomatic relationship, established in 1954, was elevated to a strategic partnership in 2024 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Warsaw—the first visit by an Indian head of state in 45 years. It is heartening that the Action Plan 2024–2028, set up during Modi's visit, is being provided the right direction. Indians constitute a considerable portion of foreign students pursuing higher education in Poland. When Covid-19 was at its peak in India, Poland contributed nearly 1.5 tons of medical equipment.

Dr. Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Leadership deficit

in Opposition

In politics, leadership is not always about conducting rallies, holding meetings, and giving speeches—it is also about taking responsibility for bringing victories. This depends on how a leader is able to win the confidence of people, both within and outside the party. When a leader faces ignominious defeats repeatedly, due to his own shortcomings, a change in command within the organization becomes indispensable. This is what the Opposition party needs to understand today, as it is presently suffering from a severe leadership deficit. A party's survival depends not only on abundant funds and the support of its members, but also on strong leadership.

When the leader of a party refuses to accept his shortcomings and attributes every electoral defeat to frivolous reasons, he risks repeating the same mistakes every time, rather than correcting himself. The continuance of such a leader can weaken the spirit of those who have the potential to uplift the party. True leaders learn from their mistakes, through retrospection and by analyzing ground realities. But when a leader considers himself irreplaceable and shows inertia toward structural change in the organization, it increases friction between him and the members, ultimately opening the door for defection.

Leadership is not about hurling philippics from the stage. It is about maintaining moral stature through hard work and adaptability, especially when leading the party in difficult times. When the party and politics are deemed as family businesses, those holding the chairs cease to act like leaders and behave like superpowers within the organization. Leadership is about recognizing the hard work of others in the party and leaving the chair for deserving individuals who can lead ahead. When leaders refuse to give fair chances to others, it builds frustration and loosens coordination among members, ultimately resulting in the collapse of the party, as seen in many cases.

When long "Padyatras" aimed at building personal image fail to bring a sizeable mandate, it should be understood that the connection with the common people is lacking. Shaking hands or taking selfies with the public may gain attention, but not the confidence of voters. For that, it requires understanding the problems of the people, which are often left unattended and unheard. Raising slogans and undermining constitutional bodies may amplify a leader’s image as a rebel, but to build a narrative, a clear agenda is needed. In a democracy, the opposition party plays a vital role in preventing the concentration of power. But when the fate of that opposition itself is stuck in limbo, due to debilitating leadership, projecting itself as a better alternative becomes impossible.

It is true that in the political landscape, defeats are inevitable. But when setbacks occur solely due to leadership inefficiencies, internal restructuring should be seen as an immediate necessity—before it’s too late.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Rajabari, Jorhat

Need for mental health awareness

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the general public to an issue that is often neglected despite being a very important part of our lives—the need for mental health awareness. We usually discuss physical health, cleanliness, nutrition and exercise, but we rarely assign the same importance to our mental well-being. As a result, many people continue to suffer silently without receiving the understanding and support they need.

Mental health affects the way a person thinks, feels and behaves. It also influences how we manage everyday problems, relationships, studies and work. In today's competitive and stressful world, people are constantly pressured to perform well and meet the expectations of others. Students face examination pressure, fear of failure and competition. Working people struggle with work pressure, financial problems and job insecurity. Many young people also experience loneliness, low self-confidence and pressure created by social media. Even elderly individuals may experience loneliness and a sense of neglect from their families.

One of the most worrying aspects of this problem is that people often hide their mental struggles. A person may look perfectly happy from the outside while fighting a difficult battle within. Sometimes, even close family members fail to notice the signs because the person does not feel comfortable talking about them. We often assume that everything is fine. This silence can make a person's suffering even more difficult.

Another major obstacle is the stigma attached to mental health problems. Many people still believe that someone experiencing depression, anxiety or extreme stress is simply being weak or overthinking. Mental health issues should not be viewed as a source of shame. Just as we visit a doctor when we are physically unwell, we should also be able to seek professional help when we are mentally distressed.

Mental health awareness should start from our homes. Parents should create an atmosphere where children can talk openly about their feelings without being afraid of punishment or judgement. Teachers also play a crucial role, particularly since students spend a substantial portion of their lives in educational institutions. Schools and colleges should have proper counselling facilities where students can discuss their problems confidentially.

The role of society is equally important. Instead of judging people for their struggles, we should learn to listen to them with patience and empathy. Occasionally, a simple conversation or a few kind words can make a person feel less alone. We should also learn to recognise warning signs such as sudden changes in behaviour, withdrawal from friends and family, loss of interest in activities, constant sadness, extreme worry or changes in sleeping and eating habits. These signs should not be ignored.

The government, educational institutions and non-governmental organisations should organise regular mental health awareness programmes, counselling sessions and workshops. Such programmes should not be limited to cities; they should also reach rural and economically weaker communities where access to mental health services may be limited. The media can also play a significant role by spreading reliable information and presenting mental health issues in a sensitive and responsible manner.

Most importantly, we need to build a culture where talking about mental health becomes normal. A healthy society is not one where everyone pretends to be happy; it is one where people feel safe enough to express their pain and seek support when they need it.

Sukanya Bora

Jorhat, Assam