Letters to the Editor: India’s young hockey stars create history

India’s young hockey stars create history

India’s remarkable 7–0 victory in the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup has brought renewed pride and confidence to the nation.

This outstanding performance reflects the dedication of our young players and the growing strength of Indian hockey. Such achievements must be supported through better training facilities, transparent funding, and long-term development programmes.

If nurtured properly, these young athletes can lead India to global excellence and revive the golden era of India's hockey.

Omar Faruque Mondal,

Goalpara, Assam

Trial solicited

Earlier, 5 days were not enough to bring about a result, as most of the Test Matches ended up without any result. Interestingly, things have changed now, as we have started seeing a test match ending up within 3 days. The recently concluded Test at Kolkata played between India and the Proteas and the simultaneous Perth Test played between England and the Aussies are the glaring examples. Hence, may I request ICC to cut down the number of playing days of a test match from 5 to 3 days? It will also help to check the waste of time both for the organizers as well as for the spectators. Initially this rule may be applied to England and India on an experimental basis. A trial is solicited.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati