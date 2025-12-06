Letters to The EDITOR: IndiGo’s Agony

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

IndiGo’s agony

Of all low-cost airlines in India, IndiGo is known for its punctuality, courtesy and service, though comfort isn’t exactly its forte. But in its eagerness and enthusiasm to spread its wings pan-India and reap profits, the leading Indian domestic airline is paying the price.

Over 1000 flights cancelled or delayed over a period of 3 days, and counting, has the potential to seriously damage the reputation and operation of IndiGo because trust takes years to build but seconds to break.

Although IndiGo has broadly blamed the weather and technology for the present impasse, it’s clear that the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) set by the Indian aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), have pushed the airlines into a corner. Obviously, IndiGo hadn’t prepared itself well to face the impending reality of staff shortage and staff duty disruption. When an airline boasts of operating more than 2200 flights per day, immaculate homework and preparation for exigencies cannot be stressed more, and IndiGo seems to have failed miserably on both counts.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

Rising drug abuse among youth in Assam

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw attention to the growing menace of drug abuse among the youth in Assam. Recently, our state has witnessed an alarming increase in substance addiction, particularly among teenagers and college-going students. Easy access to illegal substances, peer pressure, and lack of awareness have made the situation even more concerning.

The problem is no longer confined to urban areas; rural pockets are increasingly falling victim to drug trafficking networks that operate with impunity. Despite regular crackdowns by law enforcement agencies, the spread of narcotics such as heroin, brown sugar, and synthetic drugs continues at a frightening pace. This not only destroys young lives but also contributes to rising crime rates, weakening the social fabric of our communities.

What is urgently required is a stronger and more coordinated response—stricter surveillance at borders, rapid action against traffickers, and rehabilitation programmes for affected youths. Schools and colleges must actively engage students through awareness campaigns, counselling, and preventive education. Parents too must remain vigilant and communicate openly with their children. I request the concerned authorities, NGOs, and community leaders to work collectively to curb this dangerous trend before it claims more innocent lives. Immediate and sustained action is essential to secure the future of Assam’s younger generation.

Eshanuj Sarma

Need to protect and uplift women

India is known worldwide as a land of goddesses. Temples dedicated to Durga, Kali, Lakshmi, and countless other female deities stand as symbols of strength, purity, and respect. Yet, the tragic irony remains: while we worship divine women, real women in India continue to face harassment, violence, discrimination, and unsafe conditions every day. Fictional goddesses are revered, but real women are still struggling for dignity, safety, and equality. Misogyny today extends far beyond physical spaces, it thrives in India’s digital environment as well. Online hate, trolling, and abuse, especially against women in politics, journalism, and the arts, have become alarmingly common. Studies reveal that nearly 90% of women politicians face daily online harassment, leading many women to silence their voices out of fear, humiliation, and psychological stress.

The media too plays a damaging role. Popular films like Kabir Singh and Animal glorify toxic masculinity and teach young viewers that an “ideal woman” must tolerate disrespect, abuse, and emotional harm. When entertainment normalizes misogyny, it shapes young minds and reinforces harmful stereotypes.

Even our education system has struggled with gender sensitivity. A recent controversy involving a misogynistic passage in a board exam highlighted how deeply such attitudes remain rooted. Although the passage was withdrawn, it exposed how easily regressive ideas can enter classrooms. Gaps persist; girls still have lower literacy rates, and public schools continue to avoid implementing gender-neutral uniforms or policies that support equality. If India wishes to honour its history, culture, and the women who shaped it, we must protect and uplift the women who live here today. True respect does not come from worshipping idols; it comes from ensuring real women feel safe, heard, and valued.

Yamak Sono

