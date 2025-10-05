Letters to The Editor: Indo-Bhutan links through lens of BTR

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Indo-Bhutan links through lens of BTR

India is fast-tracking the Kokrajhar-Gelephu rail link as a 'Special Railway Project' to unlock massive opportunities in cross-border trade, commerce and tourism between Assam and Bhutan. The four-year construction will connect Kokrajhar with Bhutan's land customs and directly facilitate Assam-Bhutan-Bangladesh connectivity through the state's extensive railway network. With Bhutan developing the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) and King Jigme's visit to the Integrated Check Post at Jaigaon-Phuentsholing, momentum is building for enhanced bilateral cooperation. The Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MML) at Jogighopa and strategic infrastructure projects create unprecedented economic opportunities.

I urge BTR leadership to establish a dedicated Bodoland-Bhutan Trade and Commerce Department within the Ministry. This will ensure systematic capacity building, strategic project implementation, and maximising the benefits of cross-border connectivity. Such institutionalization will transform Bodoland into a critical gateway for India-Bhutan relations while generating sustainable economic growth for our region.

Shahin Yusuf

(i.am.shahin18.sy@gmail.com)

Agera: A harvest festival of the East Indian community

The East Indian Catholic community of Mumbai celebrates Agera on the first Sunday in October annually. It is in thanksgiving for the rich harvest of grains which they have received.

The word ‘Agera’ is derived from the Latin word, which means 'field'. It is a celebration of the plentiful and bountiful yield. This harvest festival has been celebrated for several centuries.

In the villages, a few sheaves of rice are cut symbolically from the fields by the parish priest. The sheaves are then carried to the church on bullock carts to symbolise this feast.

In the city, the sheaves are carried to the church in a procession from the nearest cross. The women wear traditional lugras, and the men wear surkas.

An East Indian brass band accompanies the parishioners and the priest, playing their lilting East Indian Marathi songs, while altar boys and girls lead the procession, carrying a cross or a lighted candle.

The rice sheaves are then distributed to the congregation after being blessed. It is then displayed at home to symbolise that we are thankful for the rice that we are fed with daily.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)

Ballot Vs Bullet

The much-talked-about BTR election was over peacefully on September 22, where almost 80% polling took place. It is for the first time that all the leading political parties, both regional and national, had participated, making the election very colourful. Thankfully, the polling ended peacefully, which proved the victory of Ballot over Bullet. The state government and the election commission deserve all kudos.

BPF, after 5 years, once again came back to power with a thumping victory, securing 28 seats, while UPPL had to be content with 7 seats, BJP was limited to only 5 seats, and Congress failed to open its account.

Interestingly there will be virtually no opposition in BTR, as both UPPL and BJP have extended full support to the newly formed autonomous government under Hangrama Mohilary. I wish the veteran BPF chief all the best.

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Celebrating Vande Mataram

It is really a matter of pride for everyone that the Central Government is planning to celebrate the one hundred fifty years of the Indian national song "Vande Mataram", written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, countrywide. Undoubtedly this is a praiseworthy move to honour its historical and cultural significance in the nation's freedom struggle. During the movement, the song became a rallying cry for freedom fighters, symbolising devotion to the motherland and inspiring countless Indians to join the national movement. Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, declared Vande Mataram as the national song of India, granting it equal status with the national anthem. Nevertheless, Vande Mataram remains deeply revered as a symbol of India's unity, sacrifice and the spirit of independence.

In the present day, this is a powerful move to connect our youth and students with the song's original revolutionary spirit. Since Vande Mataram played an important role in the freedom movement of the country, it will motivate the young generation to celebrate the original sentiment associated with the patriotic song and rededicate them to the nation-building activities for the progress of India.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Lawsuit in US over H-1B visa fee hike

A coalition of unions, employers and religious organisations has filed a lawsuit in a US federal court to stop President Donald Trump from imposing a $ 1,00,000 fee on new H-1B visas for highly skilled foreign workers. The case, lodged in San Francisco on Friday, is the first legal challenge to Trump’s proclamation issued last month. The plaintiffs, including the United Auto Workers union and the American Association of University Professors, argue that the president lacks authority to override the law governing the H-1B visa scheme. They contend that only Congress has the power to set visa fees or raise revenue through taxation. The H-1B programme allows US companies to employ foreign professionals in specialized fields, with technology firms being among the heaviest users. Employers currently pay between $2,000 and $5,000 in fees depending on company size and other factors. Trump’s order would bar new H-1B recipients from entering the country unless the sponsoring employer pays an additional $1,00,000. Trump has defended his move by citing concerns over national security and economic stability, claiming that the “large-scale replacement of American workers” undermines the programme’s integrity and discourages Americans from pursuing technical careers.

Bhagwan Thadani

(bhagwan_thadani@yahoo.co.in)

Every day is a heart day

September 29 was observed as World Heart Day, but in today's situation, every day is a heart day. Alarmingly, heart attacks that were predominantly considered to be common in middle age and old age are now being increasingly observed among youths in their 20s, apart from those 30 to 40 years old.

Besides, lifestyle issues like stress, diabetes mellitus and hypertension, environmental pollution and inadequate sleep are also seen as important risk factors for the life-threatening issue. When seen against the backdrop of those in constant exposure to air pollution being brought to hospitals for emergency treatment following heart attacks, the link appears unmistakable.

Therefore, many doctors advise the use of good-quality masks, similar to the ones employed during the COVID pandemic, especially when pollution is an inescapable occupational hazard for many and for constant two-wheeler users.

Paying a visit to a physician should become a routine and not be considered as inevitable when symptoms emerge or emergency strikes.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Cyber safety necessary for children

Actor Akshay Kumar recently shared a shocking incident. While playing an online game, his young daughter was asked by a stranger to send inappropriate photos. Luckily, she told her mother right away. This shows the real danger children face online today. We teach them maths and science, but we don't teach them how to stay safe on the internet. Schools must start cyber safety classes immediately. Children need to learn how to spot danger online, keep their information private, and tell adults when something feels wrong. Parents must also talk openly with their children about what happens online. Online predators are real. We cannot wait any longer. I request education authorities to make cyber safety a compulsory subject in all schools now. Our children's safety depends on the steps we take today.

Altaf Hussain

Guwahati

Pathetic Karur karma drama

"Karur Karma Drama" refers to the public controversy and political fallout following a deadly stampede at a rally for actor-politician Vijay in Karur on September 27, 2025, which resulted in 41 deaths. The aftermath involved a blame game between the ruling DMK, who accused Vijay's party (TVK) of poor crowd management, and the TVK, who alleged a government vendetta and accused police of sparking the incident. Thousands of people gathered in Karur, Tamil Nadu, to attend a rally by actor-turned-politician Vijay. As the chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party arrived, the crowd swelled and surged towards his vehicle, triggering a stampede that killed 41 people and injured over 1 million in the tragedy, caused by many factors, including poor planning and alleged security lapses.

It was indeed a sad day for state politics, as we witnessed such stampedes in the past as well and were considered sacrificial goats of the state's standalone way of liberation for the political unrest. Several Tamil cinema stars, including Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, and Khushbu Sundar, have expressed their condolences and shock over the tragedy. The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, has also visited the families of the victims and announced a high-level probe into the incident. The incident has sparked criticism over crowd management and safety measures at public events. Some have questioned the preparedness of the event organizers and the police department in handling large crowds. Generally, ambulances are placed in the meeting area to deal with emergencies. This time, it was a different story altogether, leading to chaos and confusion. TN politics is going to the dogs, and at this rate there will be a bloodbath before the 2026 assembly elections. Opinion is divided among former civil servants and commentators as well. Some feel that the officials should not be involved in political matters and the political executive should be accountable for the whole episode. But others see nothing wrong in what the officials have done: after all, they are well suited to explain the nuances of the process behind the clearance given by the local authorities for the Karur road show. Everything is fair in a political drama.

C.K. Subramaniam

(cksumpire@gmail.com)