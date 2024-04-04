Letters to The EDITOR: Information for first-time voters

Information for first-time voters

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of those responsible to the lack of information available on the public platform regarding the dos and don'ts during elections for first-time voters. As a first-time voter myself, I find myself incapable of finding the right information regarding the voting process. India is a democratic country, and democratic elections are a cornerstone of the political process, serving as a mechanism for citizens to choose their representatives and participate in decision-making. While doing so, every voter should have the correct information regarding the voting process. The Election Commission of India should disseminate information that will help first time voters regarding the entire process, from registration to polling.

India being a country with more than half of its population living in rural areas, many fail to understand the importance and need for voting; therefore, those who are in power tend to benefit from this. The concerned authorities must educate and create awareness for citizens, especially first-time voters, regarding the elections and voting process. Due to a lack of information, many 18 year olds fail to register themselves with the Election Commission of India, therefore not utilizing their democratic rights. With this, I would like to appeal to the concerned authorities to take steps regarding the dissemination of information concerning elections and voting.

Borni Dutta

Dept of Communication and Journalism ,

Gauhati University

Convenient flyovers

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to praise the government for its initiative in constructing a chain of flyovers at NH-37 crossing Boragaon, Gorchuk, and Lokhra by connecting with Jalukbari. As a daily commuter, it has become extremely convenient and time-efficient to reach Jalukbari via these flyovers, as well as for the general public. For office-goers and commuters, traffic jams on the NH-37 were a headache, which have now been substantially reduced after the construction of these concrete bridges over the densely populated market areas and have helped them to save their time. Moreover, because of these flyovers, citizens prefer to take the NH-37 more frequently than ever.

Along with good roads and infrastructure, the government should also focus on the road safety aspects while building these highways. It can be seen with better roads. Four-wheelers tend to overspeed, which can be dangerous to two-wheelers and pedestrians trying to cross the road. The government should come up with innovative measures and build a secure lane for two-wheelers and cyclists for their safety. At the same time, there should be designated points for pedestrians to cross the roads. I thereby request that the government take steps in this regard so that everyone can use the roads safely and there are no fatalities.

Bhargav Deka

(bhargavdeka002@gmail.com)

Mental health care

I am writing to express my concern about the lack of attention being given to mental health issues in our community. Mental health is a critical aspect of overall well-being, yet it seems to be consistently overlooked and stigmatized.

Individuals struggling with mental health issues often face barriers to seeking help due to societal attitudes and a lack of accessible resources. This can have a significant impact on their quality of life and overall functioning. Furthermore, access to mental health services remains a significant barrier for many individuals. We must advocate for improved access to affordable and quality mental health care for all members of our community. This includes supporting initiatives that provide mental health education, increasing funding for mental health services, and ensuring that those in need can easily access the care they require.

As a community, we have a responsibility to prioritize the mental health and well-being of its members. By fostering a supportive environment and advocating for necessary resources, we can make a positive impact on the lives of those struggling with mental health issues. Let us work together to create a community where mental health is valued, supported, and prioritized. I urge our community to prioritize mental health awareness and support. This includes increasing access to mental health services, having absolution conversations about mental health, and providing education on how to support those in need.

By coming together to address these issues, we can create a more compassionate and understanding community where individuals feel supported and empowered to seek help when needed.

Sadik Ahmed

(sadikahmed43265@gmail.com)

Writing and

spitting on walls

Keeping classroom walls clean is really a tough job for the school authorities and the teachers in some places. Some unruly students make the walls dirty and ugly by writing or by spitting. A section of students write teasing words in short with pieces of chalk or pencils for their sadistic pleasure. Violating the rules and regulations of the school, they consume tobacco, or gutkha, and spit on the walls. They spoil the toilets of the students even by breaking pipes or taps. They carry out all these kinds of misdeeds stealthily in the darkness of teachers' eyes. This malpractice should be given up from the mentality of the section of school students by providing them with moral education and by following stringent actions.

Kulendra Nath Deka,

Dighirpar, Mangaldai

Unaffordable fees

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the higher officials regarding the expensive admission fees for newly admitted FYIMP under the New Education Policy. The Five Years Integrated Masters Programme (FYIMP) is a ten-semester-long course with an average fee of Rs 15,000 per semester. With a total of Rs 30,000 per year only as a semester fee, the course is not an affordable one. Gauhati University, being a public university, caters to a huge number of students from various economic backgrounds, and such an expensive semester fee is a burden on the students and their families, respectively. Therefore, I would like to appeal to the government to look into the matter and act accordingly.

Priyanka Devi

(pryankadevi33@gmail.com)