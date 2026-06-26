Letters to The EDITOR: Introduction of 4th year at UG level

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Introduction of 4th year at UG level

The Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP), introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, is one of the most ambitious reforms in Indian higher education in recent decades. By promoting multidisciplinary learning, academic flexibility, multiple entry and exit options, research orientation, and international compatibility, it seeks to redefine undergraduate education for a rapidly changing world. One of the FYUGP's most celebrated features is its multiple exit options. Students may leave after one year with a certificate, after two years with a diploma, after three years with a Bachelor's degree, or after four years with either an Honours degree or an Honours with Research degree. The policy is designed to accommodate diverse educational journeys and reduce student dropouts. Yet, the practical value of these exit options remains uncertain.

The fourth year itself presents a dilemma. Students can opt either for an Honours degree or an Honours with Research, which provides a pathway to doctoral studies without the Master's degree. At first glance, the option appears to be a significant advantage. However, a student with a Master's degree and NET qualification can immediately apply for the post of Assistant Professor. By contrast, a student who takes the direct Ph.D. route may have to wait until the doctoral degree is awarded before becoming eligible for similar positions. That is, a pathway designed to accelerate academic progression may not necessarily result in greater employability. Students need greater clarity regarding the long-term academic and professional consequences of these choices. One of the strongest arguments in favour of FYUGP is its potential to improve international mobility. Many universities in the U.S., Canada, and parts of Europe prefer applicants with four-year UG degrees for admission to Master's programmes. In this regard, FYUGP undoubtedly enhances the global comparability of Indian qualifications.

The challenge, therefore, extends beyond merely adding an extra year. The real test is whether FYUGP can deliver the academic flexibility, research opportunities, and learning outcomes associated with established international systems. At the same time, the implementation of FYUGP across India remains uneven. Kerala and Assam are among the few states that have adopted the framework across large segments of their higher education systems. States such as Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana have introduced the model either fully or partially through selected universities. However, many institutions across the country continue to follow the traditional three-year UG structure.

Plavan Bhuyan,

T.H.B College, Jamugurihat

Leadership

crisis in Britain

The resignation of Keir Starmer as the Prime Minister of Great Britain seems to be a game of musical chairs in the House of Parliament. The country is all set to welcome the seventh PM in a decade, the Greater Manchester mayor, Andy Burnham. PM Starmer was forced to resign as the leader of the Labour Party, which came to power after 14 years in opposition. The poor electoral performance, declining popularity and growing dissent within the party created the leadership crisis in the country. Several ministers resigned from his government within months of Stamer's taking the office as PM, citing lack of confidence in his leadership or disagreement over policy. The frequency of these leadership changes definitely points to a deep-rooted malaise in British politics. Other major issues surrounding the PM's resignation included immigration, economic stagnation and the Ukraine war. The Burnham-led new British regime must look forward to seeking closer cooperation with Europe while maintaining strong trade and defence ties with India.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

The growing menace

of extreme heat

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the authorities and the general public to the rising problem of scorching heat across the country, including Assam.

The intense heat is disrupting everyday life. Labourers, students, and farmers are among the worst affected. Farmers have to work under the blazing sun, students are required to attend school in uniforms, socks, and shoes, and labourers continue their work despite the unbearable weather. Such extreme temperatures often lead to dehydration, heatstroke, and even loss of life.

The most common factors contributing to this scorching heat are deforestation and rapid urbanisation. It is often seen that trees are cut down in the name of development, and the consequences are now being felt by the general public. Therefore, more trees should be planted and properly cared for until they mature. Environmental protection should not be limited to Environment Day alone; it must become a daily responsibility. Otherwise, people may face even more severe consequences in the future.

I hope the authorities concerned will take effective steps to combat the effects of intense heat and ensure the well-being of citizens.

Sukanya Bora

Jorhat, Assam

When will we learn the lesson?

The heartbreaking ammonia leak incident in Tamil Nadu, which has claimed 10 lives so far, exposes how many industrial setups treat safety guidelines as just paperwork. Risking human lives at the altar of personal gain is not the result of ignorance about compliance; it is a deliberate noncompliance of the law. When a hazardous material like ammonia is handled carelessly, the risks are catastrophic. Increasing the penalty to stop such tragic incidents may make the violation costlier but does not guarantee moral commitments for safety.

The inferno at the coaching-cum-gaming centre in Lucknow's Aliganj, which snuffed out 14 lives on June 22, exposes the same reality: the flouting of safety norms with impunity. The causes of such tragedy are the same: Short circuit and blocked passage for exit. What follows such incidents are a probe, arrest and compensation. What they leave are deep scars on those who lost their beloved ones. When audits, vigilance and strictness are just ceremonial acts, then the occurrence of such accidents is inevitable. It is not the owner who should be blamed alone. A completely corrupt system stands behind such devastation. When budget hotels and coaching centres built on residential premises catch fire, it is the officials issuing the fitness certificates who should be put behind the bars first. Human flesh is not an expendable item to be let burn for minting money. Complying with safety norms is not a regulatory burden; it is a civic responsibility.

Those who lost their lives in the Tamil Nadu ammonia leak and the Lucknow fire breakout will never come back. But with enforcement of strict law and showing honesty towards duty, we can possibly prevent such a tragedy from being repeated.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Rajabari,Jorhat

Sample question papers leak

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to highlight the gross mismanagement of the Class IX and X 1st Unit Test in the Sivasagar district. Recently, the DLIEC issued "Sample Question Papers" for 5 subjects to both private and government schools, to be used either directly or as a modified version by the schools. Shockingly, these exact papers were leaked on WhatsApp on June 19th, marked as "Forwarded many times". Most schools under Sivasagar knowingly or unknowingly used the exact papers for the first four exams on June 22, 23, 24 and 25. The Inspector of Schools must launch an immediate inquiry and take strict corrective measures. The integrity of our education system must be protected.

Rhythm Deka

Nazira, Sivasagar