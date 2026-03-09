Letters to the Editor: Iran in the new world order

Iran in the new world order

The Epstein Files scandal, which shook global elites and exposed alleged connections between high-profile individuals and Jeffrey Epstein's illicit activities, captivated the world polity. However, the narrative took a drastic turn when the United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran, diverting global attention from the explosive revelations. Many questioned the motivations behind this sudden shift in the narrative.

Iran, sitting atop vast oil and natural gas reserves, remains a crucial player in the global energy market. Critics argue that the US and Israel aimed to disrupt Iran’s growing influence, potentially paving the way for greater Western control over the region’s resources. The attack appeared to overshadow the ongoing diplomatic discussions between the US and Iran regarding Tehran’s nuclear programme, at a time when Iran had signalled a willingness to limit certain nuclear activities.

Historically, the United States has intervened in countries perceived to threaten the dollar’s dominance in global oil transactions. Earlier, Iraq and Libya attempted to move away from the dollar in oil trade, and both eventually faced regime change. The petrodollar system, established in 1973, requires most oil-exporting nations to sell oil in US dollars, creating constant demand for the currency and allowing the United States to borrow at relatively low costs. Iran has challenged this system by conducting oil trade in yuan with China and euros with Europe, potentially weakening the dollar’s monopoly. The recent conflict may therefore be viewed as part of a broader effort to maintain the dominance of the petrodollar system and secure oil flows denominated in dollars. The tensions have already impacted global markets, with Brent crude prices surging more than 10 per cent within a week and the US dollar strengthening as a safe-haven asset.

Iran’s complicated relationship with the West stretches back decades. Before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran was under significant US influence during the reign of Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi. The United States and the United Kingdom supported the Shah’s regime, with the CIA playing a role in orchestrating the 1953 coup that reshaped Iran’s political trajectory. Analysts often interpret today's tensions as part of a long-standing struggle over influence, power, and regional dominance.

At the same time, the United States has frequently used economic tools such as tariffs and sanctions to exert pressure on other nations, including India. India’s experience highlights the complex challenges countries face in balancing national interests while navigating US influence. In contrast, smaller nations like North Korea have used nuclear capability as a strategic deterrent, enabling them to resist external pressure and maintain a degree of political independence.

These developments have sparked broader debates about global power dynamics, accountability, and the motivations behind international interventions. As the world watches the unfolding situation involving Iran, one lesson appears evident: nuclear capability remains a powerful strategic factor in the modern geopolitical order.

Countries such as North Korea demonstrate how nuclear weapons can serve as a deterrent against external military pressure, despite the heavy costs of economic sanctions and international isolation. Nations under geopolitical pressure often view nuclear capability as a tool to safeguard their sovereignty and strategic autonomy. In a world where power often shapes political outcomes, nuclear capability continues to function as a strategic equalizer, allowing nations to assert their sovereignty and protect their interests in the face of overwhelming geopolitical pressure.

Arshad Ali,

Guwahati

Conscious voters, better politics

In the present political climate, many believe that educated youth should keep away from politics because of its unpleasant image. This perception often drives capable young people to shy away from public life. Yet, if educated and principled youth step into politics, they can gradually turn the tide and help reform the system. A nation should not be governed by individuals who lack education, vision, or firm principles.

At the same time, the responsibility does not lie with the youth alone. Ordinary citizens must also come forward and stand up for honest and capable young leaders who wish to serve the nation. Unless the public encourages such individuals to enter politics and supports them, progress will remain a distant dream. Therefore, voters must see through the temptation of freebies and resist falling for short-term gains, choosing leaders who can truly work for the nation’s long-term welfare.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Harsh life of street dogs

In my rented house, our landlord has a lovely dog of the Dalmatian breed. Although he is a very pretty dog, his aggressive nature is often frightening for people. Unfortunately, he bit me last year, and I had to suffer through several painful injections because of that incident. Still, as a pet lover, I love him and jokingly started calling him 'Narakashura' after that event. However, whenever I see the comfortable and sophisticated lifestyle of our Narakashura, I feel sad for the street dogs that I often see on the road to my university and around the university campus. I carefully observe their struggle for survival, and it seems that they live in extremely harsh conditions. I have seen the cruelty of some people toward these speechless animals, such as throwing boiling water at them or hitting them with vehicles.

When I look at their innocent and hopeful faces, I pray to God to protect those divine creatures. Their bright eyes express a deep pain of helplessness, and my weak hands cannot do much for those homeless souls. In our villages, street dogs often have a place in society and are sometimes considered the responsibility of the whole village. But in towns and cities, while people take great care of their elite pet dogs, they often ignore the street dogs. Instead of helping them, many people even try to hurt them (though I must admit that there are also many kind-hearted people). If we are truly animal lovers or genuinely human beings, we should show sympathy toward every animal in this world. Helping them is proof of our humanity. And even if we cannot help them, we should at least avoid harming them, because they also have the same right to enjoy this beautiful world. I would like to request the animal welfare authorities of the government to take necessary steps to control the population of street dogs, which is the only way to protect these innocent souls.

Akash Pratim Sensua,

Sivasagar University