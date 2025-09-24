Letters to THE EDITOR: Irreparable Loss

Irreparable loss

Through the columns of your respected daily, I want to express the deep sorrow and shock that have affected the people of Assam and the entire nation over the sudden loss of our cherished cultural figure, Zubeen Garg, in Singapore. His unexpected demise has created a void that cannot be filled.

Zubeen Da was not just a singer; he was the voice of Assam’s spirit. For decades, his songs conveyed the essence of our culture, traditions, and feelings to every home. From romantic tunes to socially aware lyrics, he connected generations as an artist. His talents extended beyond music to acting, composing, and philanthropy. The people of Assam had a special emotional connection with him. For many, he was more than a celebrity; he felt like a family member, sharing in both joy and sorrow.From ‘Mayabini’ to ‘Abegey’, his efforts to promote Assamese music worldwide have brought laurels to our state. The sorrow we feel today is shared by everyone—from villages to cities, from the young to the old.

The impact of his loss goes beyond culture; it has shaken Assam’s very identity. He represented hope, creativity, and strength. With his passing, Assam is mourning his loss, but his legacy will continue to inspire many artistes and music fans. I truly hope that the government and society will take measures to preserve his work and honour his contributions, ensuring that future generations stay connected to his timeless artistry.

Nandini Nath

Guwahati

A true example of simplicity

A famous singer, Zubeen Garg, from Assam, was not only known for his melodious voice but also for his noble character. He lived a simple life and treated everyone with love and respect. He believed that all human beings, whether Hindu or Muslim, were equal in the eyes of God. His heart was always open to the poor and needy, and he spent much of his life helping them. He never discriminated between people and inspired many through his kindness. His life was a true example of simplicity, humanity, and brotherhood. Such personalities remain alive in the hearts of people forever.

Sofikul Islam,

Goalpara.

Maintenance of escalators

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to highlight the urgent need for proper maintenance of escalators in various public places of Guwahati. For daily commuters as well as senior citizens and differently abled persons, inconvenience is often faced due to the many escalators remaining out of service or functioning irregularly. Regular inspection plus timely repair are needed to ensure safety and comfort. Authorities must take prompt action to maintain these facilities, as they are essential for a modern and accessible city. The departments concerned are requested to address this issue soon.

Deva Darshana Deuri

Gauhati University.

Zubeen: A name of youth’s inspiration

Today, the music legend has gone away physically, but he had taught everyone like a family member, especially the young generation, that when one's dream of making it big is impossible to achieve, you make it possible through hard work and dedication. He was the heartbeat who revolutionised the thought process of every human being and made the people, especially the young generation of the state, look at life in a different way. His courage and conviction to speak out will definitely inspire the young people to speak up against violence, hate, discrimination, and inequality; practise respect; and embrace the diversity of our world. With his god-gifted voice, he breathed his life into Borgeets, Bingeets, Zikirs, etc. It looks as if he was a godsend for Assam, its people and the composite Assamese ethos. It is true that in his grief, his melodies will echo in the paddy fields, the rivers, the hills, in every Assamese soul and the Bihu stages of the state, where the new generation of Assamese people would keep vibing with his Bihu numbers and derive immense inspiration and guidance toward building 'A New Assam' and 'A viksit Bharat'. Let us ensure that the name 'Zubeen' remains in the hearts of millions for all times to come and continues to inspire everyone especially the young individual who could dare to live his dream of becoming a musician to earn his livelihood.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Stubble burning

Every winter, till the end of November or more, farmers burning stubble in neighbouring states augments the pollution levels in Delhi. On average, twenty-three million tonnes of rice straw are burnt in North India by farmers to make way for wheat production.A small gap between rice harvesting time and wheat sowing period means the farmers quickly burn the stubble to remove the paddy stubble, causing severe air pollution.

Manual removal of stubble is not cost-effective for a farmer. Bio-decomposer technology that can turn crop residue into manure in about twenty days has not practically helped because of the use of fungal strains. Happy seeders that integrate stubble into the soil as mulch, thereby reducing the need to burn the stubble, are considered the biggest hope. Subsidised combined harvesters are helpful, but again, a farmer may have to shell out quite a considerable amount towards rent and fuel.Waste decomposers and incentivising the farmers to take to products that are not water sensitive are other options.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

Take care, Mama!

We are all witnessing the tireless dedication of our Hon’ble Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. His commitment to the state, his continuous meetings, and his untiring presence at every corner of Assam inspire us deeply. But at the same time, we cannot ignore the truth—that our beloved Chief Minister looks tired, worn and unwell.

We, the people of Assam, care for him not just as our leader but as one of our own. His dreams, his vision, and his determined plans for a stronger and more prosperous Assam are treasures for us. For those dreams to become reality, he must also take care of his own health. He can assign some of his works to his ministers, who, barring a few, are inactive.

I urge our Chief Minister to give a little time for rest, to take care of his health, because the people of Assam need him strong, smiling, and leading us for years to come.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur

Zubeen Garg passes away, Assam in grief

Assam lost a great artist—Zubeen Garg. He was not just a singer; he was a voice that touched millions of hearts, a personality who crossed the barriers of religion, language, caste or nationality, and people felt he was one of their own. He treated people of every religion and background with love and respect. There was no division in his voice; through music, he had the power to unite us all. Zubeen Garg’s sudden death took place in Singapore. In Assam, a three-day state mourning was declared. During this time, official programmes, celebrations, and entertainment events were either postponed or cancelled in his memory. The entire region and its people are grieving his loss day and night.

Zubeen Garg’s life teaches us that when a person’s voice and heart are sincere, people rise above religious and social differences to respect him. His memory will remain alive, his songs will live in people’s hearts, and his spirit of love and unity will continue to inspire us.

Omar Faruque,

Goalpara, Assam

News we prayed

to be fake

Fake news is never welcomed. But we were hoping this news would turn out to be fake. We couldn’t believe it. We kept waiting for someone to step in and say, “It’s not true.” That it was just a rumour. Someone would tell us, "The graphics carrying this news are morphed using AI." That our very own heartthrob is still alive. The sudden demise of Zubeen Garg feels personal to every Assamese. We can’t imagine a day without him. We start and end our day with his songs. It is a personal loss for every Assamese. It is a loss for Assam. A loss for the country. And a loss for the entire world of music and creativity. It feels like everything has come to a standstill with his absence.

For us 90s kids, we always felt proud to have grown up in the era of Zubeen Garg. We felt lucky. We thought someday we would tell the next generation—we saw Zubeen Garg in our lifetime. If you ask a fan to pick a favourite Zubeen Garg song, he will probably pause. It is difficult to choose. From Maya and Mayabinee to Mon Jai and Era Eri, and from Ya Ali to Jonbai and Janmoni—we loved them all. He had a song for every mood, every moment, every season of life. We had never imagined this day. We had never imagined Assam without Zubeen Garg.

Rinkumani Pathak

Srijangram, Bongaigaon