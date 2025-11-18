Letters to the Editor: Issue of garbage dumping in Guwahati

Issue of garbage dumping in Guwahati

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to express my concern over the rising issue of garbage dumping in public spaces across Guwahati. Areas such as Hatigaon, Zoo Road Tiniali, and Lokhra have become hotspots for waste accumulation. Irregular garbage collection, lack of awareness, and irresponsible disposal by citizens have made the problem worse. This not only spoils the beauty of the city but also creates health hazards, especially with the rise of vector-borne diseases. I request the municipal authorities to increase waste collection frequency, install more dustbins, and conduct awareness drives to encourage responsible waste management.

Rajdeep Borah

Gauhati University