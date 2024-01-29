Letters to the Editor: Jaranga Pathar is under attack!

Jaranga Pathar is under attack!

This action is totally unpardonable, to say the least. Unfathomable as well! This is not just an attack on the field, but an attack on the swabhiman of the Assamese people. Who are those attackers at Jaranga Pathar? This amounts to a day-light robbery! It is unfortunate that it is happening under the very nose of the district administration. How dare they use excavators to attack Jaranga Pathar in the midst of Assamese people? Where were the youths of Sivasagar? Were they in deep slumber? We know for sure that there are hundreds of ‘social’ organisations that organise bandhs, etc. on the streets of Sivasagar at the drop of a hat. Is this not an important issue for them to come to the streets? This is definitely not an act of yesterday! A big area has already been excavated. It seems that Assamese people are turning a blind eye to the attack. This kind of indifferent attitude of Assamese people has already pushed Assam and the Assamese society to the brink. It is sure that there are some Assamese people who are in league with the perpetrators of the crime. The people of Sivasagar should name and shame them. Each one of us knows the phrase, ‘A sleeping fox can’t catch the duck’. Today, this is the condition of Assamese people in general and youths in particular. Sloganeering, in the name of Lachit Barphukan and other heroes, can’t help protect our land from ‘invaders’. Mark my words; there have already been hawkish eyes put on our land, forests, tea gardens, mountains, and rivers. Be aware of them.

Prafulla Dowarah

Guwahati

Quit india

The Quit India Movement was a historical movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi demanding the British quit India. Crores of Indians cutting across caste, religion, and creed joined the movement, even laying down their lives, which ultimately compelled the British to quit India.

Sometime back, a united front was formed comprising all the leading political secular opposition parties on a common front, named I.N.D.I.A., to fight the BJP in the coming general election under the initiative of ex-Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Initially, we believed that it was no doubt a novel idea to combat the ruling party. Interestingly, within a month or so, cracks have started appearing in the I.N.D.I. Alliance as each party has their own vested interests instead of the national interests in mind. As a result, one after another party has started quitting the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. Very amusingly, it is reported that the convenor of I.N.D.I.A., Nitish Kumar, CM of Bihar, has started changing his role as convenor of I.N.D.I.A. Nitish Kumar’s constant change of loyalty will even put a chameleon to shame. The Quit India Movement seems to have started again. History repeats itself.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury.

Guwahati

Urgent concerns in light of recent Gyanvapi Mosque survey

I write to express my deep concerns over the potential repercussions that may arise following the recent revelations from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey on the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. The report suggesting the existence of a Hindu temple before the construction of the mosque, coupled with claims of destruction during the reign of Aurangzeb, has the potential to ignite tensions and disturb communal harmony.

While historical inquiries are crucial for understanding our past, it is equally important to approach such findings with sensitivity and a commitment to maintaining peace in our diverse society. The ASI's revelations must not be allowed to become a source of discord or fuel communal animosity. It is incumbent upon all sections of society, including religious leaders, community representatives, and the general public, to exercise restraint and foster an environment of mutual respect. Historical narratives should be explored through dialogue and academic discourse rather than becoming grounds for confrontation.

The recent Varanasi court ruling, mandating the sharing of the ASI survey report with both Hindu and Muslim parties, adds another layer of complexity to the situation. It is crucial that all stakeholders approach the findings with a spirit of cooperation and a commitment to understanding, rather than using them as tools for divisiveness. In these times, when unity and social cohesion are of paramount importance, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that historical discoveries do not become catalysts for communal discord. Let us strive for an atmosphere where dialogue and understanding prevail over discord and mistrust.

Akankhya Borah,

Cotton University.