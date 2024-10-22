Letters to the EDITOR: Jati, Mati and Bheti

Jati, Mati and Bheti

The news headline 'CM launches Mission Basundhara 3.0' published in your esteemed daily on October 21 is a praiseworthy move by the state government to safeguard the land rights, base, and identity of the indigenous people of the state. The Mission will also provide land pattas to public institutions, religious places, cremation grounds, tea plantations, public establishments, etc. The much-needed exercise, which has been undertaken after 75 years of independence under the caption 'Mission Basundhara,' will allot land ownership to those individuals who have three generations of ancestry, excluding people belonging to SC, ST, Tea Tribes, and Gorkha communities who are entitled as sons of the soil. For the first time in the history of Assam, such a unique and firm step of the government is going to fulfill the international law of the right to self-determination of the indigenous people. The dynamic Mission Basundhara's aim is not only to strengthen the government's resolve to protect 'Jati, Mati, and Bheti' of the people of Assam but also to save the Greater Assamese society, which stands poised at the edge of an abyss due to rapid demographic growth and invasion of the immigrant population. The introduction of land Passbooks to all bona fide land holders and financial grants for digital upgrading of the offices of the Mouzadars across the state has shown the government's commitment to bring transparency in various land-related services. The Mission Basundhara's successful implementation is a must to check the demographic invasion of 'land hungry' people having roots in Bangladesh. The state government's efforts for land-related initiatives need to ensure improvement in accessibility and efficiency of the state's Revenue Department in providing seamless services to different beneficiaries.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.