Letters to the Editor: Just Brokers

Just brokers

Kudos to the state government and the Union government for their efforts to establish Bir Lachit Barphukan on a global platform. The great Ahom General deserves pan-India and global recognition, though the previous government did little to give the General his due across the country. Even Gopinath Bordoloi and Dr. Bhupen Hazarika were highly neglected by the previous Congress regimes. It has been observed that a few brokers (called Dalals in Axomiya) are resorting to extortion and ransom by opening some organisation in the name of Mahabir Lachit Barphukan. Some of the groups, like Lachit Sena and Bir Lachit Sena, are nothing but gangs of antisocial activists who are running brokerage businesses (Dalali) in a few places of the state, like Sivasagar and Jorhat. Their prime target is the non-Assamese community, though they are completely mum on the massive demographic changes that are taking place within the boundaries of Assam. Some of the gang leaders were arrested many times by the police and put behind bars, but each time after their release on bail, they again indulged in treachery, extortion, and ransom activities. Why is the state government silent when some anti-social goons are freely defaming the name of one of the greatest sons of the soil, Bir Lachit Barphukan, by resorting to anti-social activities under the banner of Bir Lachit. With the advent of the Lok Sabha election, these antisocial gangs like Lachit Sena and Bir Lachit Sena become active, and various political parties will use their service in return for some deals to terrorize the voters.

Julie Bhuyan,

Gaurisagar

Poor practice

Once again, being the sentinel of the common people, your esteemed daily published news on March 3, where the CJI of India, Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, issued a fervent appeal to the district judges to deal with the Tarikh Pe Tarikh issue, which is very much in practice in the judiciary. This very unhealthy practice often leads to adjournments of hearings, leading to delays in the timely termination of legal disputes.

Because of this evil practice, the common people have to think twice before seeking legal justice from the judiciary. This very practice of Tarikh Pe Tarikh often helps criminals avoid facing legal punishment. Justice delayed is justice denied.

Lanu Dutt Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

AJP’s dilemma

The party born post-CAB/CAA ‘andolan’ in the state is prettily sitting on the lap of Congress. AJP’s General Secretary, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, vowed during the 2021 assembly elections that the party wouldn’t compromise with the regional stance and would never ally with any national party. Now, that’s history. In today’s scenario, the stance of the Lurinjyoti-led AJP is completely reversed. Firstly, they have sold everything to Congress; just for namesake, they have a party symbol and a rented office in Guwahati. Such is the position of the party that candidates for the upcoming parliamentary polls would be decided by the high command of Congress. Another aspect is that General Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi is also caught in a dilemma. He wanted to contest from the Dibrugarh seat, but with the BJP announcing Sarbananda Sonowal as its candidate, he is looking at the Lakhimpur seat, though he or his party doesn’t have any ground over there. When the top leader of the party’s candidature cannot be decided by the party itself, then what is the purpose of forming a party?

After scoring a duck in the debut year of 2021, the future doesn’t look rosy for AJP and Lurinjyoti Gogoi. Another duck in 2024 and it will be all over for Lurinjyoti’s party.

Pratap Dutta,

Tezpur