Letters to the EDITOR: ‘Justice for Zubeen’ demands forbearance

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

‘Justice for Zubeen’ demands forbearance

The murky incident at Baksa has nullified all the efforts of Zubeen Garg to make Assam a land of tranquillity, since never in his life was he an apostle of violence, even when standing for the most hard and justified cause. During the entire anti-CAA movement, Zubeen appealed to the people to remain rooted in non-violence, and now it is our moral duty to remain steadfast to his ideology and understand that justice cannot be delivered within a night. Today the "Justice for Zubeen" digital campaign demands forbearance and equanimity from the Assamese people, for their emotions falling prey to the incitement of any foul element can wither the struggle. We must acknowledge that we are in a democratic nation and cannot afford to nurture anarchism at any cost due to our imbecility. We are at a juncture today where any person with 3,000 followers on social media can amplify a cause as powerfully as a party chief, no matter how hollow it may be, and our absurdity in responding to every such call can be highly cataclysmic sometimes. Now our rectitude and conscious thinking should come into play to find the dichotomy between the right and the wrong, which often gets obfuscated in the mayhem filled with emotions, allowing the opportunist to make the best use of such situations. Moreover, it is quite surprising that the appeal for Zubeen's justice, which was going on peacefully till now, suddenly took a turbulent course, and now the Baksa matter needs a thorough probe to understand whether it was a spontaneous reaction of the people or due to the provocation of some nefarious elements who might have been able to camouflage themselves in the public gathering, for whom a popular outrage filled with arson, pelting stones and killing, followed by a curfew, are the best paraphernalia to shape their agenda. We will have to stand in unity and in unison, abiding by the rule of law, and not by holding stones in our hands while demanding justice for the legendary singer who is regarded as an emblem of peace and humanity throughout the nation and world today.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Rajabari, Jorhat

Celebrating Diwali after Zubeen Garg’s death

As Diwali approaches, Guwahati finds itself caught between celebration and sorrow. The city is still mourning the loss of singer Zubeen Garg, whose voice has been the heartbeat of Assam for decades. Many organisations and fan groups have appealed for a quieter, simpler Diwali, filled with lamps and prayers instead of loud firecrackers. Some citizens agree, saying this year’s festival should honour Zubeen’s memory with peace and light. Others, especially small traders and vendors, hope people will still celebrate, as the festival season is vital for their livelihood. With emotions running deep, Guwahati seems ready for a Diwali that blends remembrance with reflection, a moment to celebrate light but gently.

Suhani Phukon

(suhaniphukan11813@gmail.com)

Bihar Polls

With the announcement of the schedule of the much-talked-about Bihar polls by the Election Commission of India (ECI), which falls on November 5 and 11, with the results to be declared on November 14, all the political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters of Bihar. We understand that both the UP and Bihar assembly polls have a marked effect on the country’s parliamentary poll because of their number of Lok Sabha seats. It appears NDA and INDI Alliance are the two main contestants of the forthcoming polls, with others having little impact amongst the voters.

With the announcement of the names of candidates by both the blocs, hectic electioneering has already started, and at the same time there is every possibility of internal revolt on the floor of both blocs, as in Bihar; as usual, none of the aspiring leaders is willing to serve the people as a mere worker. All want to serve as MLAs and ministers for reasons known to all. Massive infighting is on the cards on the floor of both the blocs, leading to some ugly incidents.

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Green Crackers for a safer festive season

I am writing this letter to express my concern about the continued use of traditional firecrackers, which cause significant air and noise pollution. The smoke released leads to severe respiratory problems, particularly affecting children and the elderly, and the loud noises cause distress. This not only harms our health but also negatively impacts wildlife.

Fortunately, the development of "green crackers" offers a less-polluting alternative. These are designed to emit 20-30% fewer pollutants and minimal ash compared to their traditional counterparts. I therefore urge the community to prioritize the use of these safer, eco-friendly alternatives to traditional firecrackers.

By making a conscious choice to celebrate with green crackers or other non-polluting options, we can protect our environment and ensure the well-being of our loved ones. Let us embrace a festival of lights, not smoke, for a healthier and safer celebration for everyone.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)

SC falters

in Karur case

As if they were waiting to give a verdict like this, the honourable judges of the Supreme Court Bench have ordered the transfer of the Karur stampede case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. If the judges of the Bench have faulted the single judge at the Madras High Court for his sharp remarks against actor Vijay and his TVK party, indicating their responsibility and accountability for the tragedy with their hasty decision to order the transfer of the case to the CBI as prayed by the TVK, that too on flimsy grounds, the SC Bench appears to have exonerated Vijay and the TVK of all accountability in the death of the 41 hapless people, even before the CBI could commence its inquiry into the case. The Bench's failure to consider the serious and relevant allegations—that one petitioner didn't know about the petition in his name and another litigant, who abandoned his family years ago, doesn't truly represent a child victim—before quickly ruling for the TVK, is also a case in point.

Even the appointment of the former SC Judge Ajay Rastogi as the head of a supervisory committee to monitor the CBI proceedings has made many raise their eyebrows. Moreover, allowing him to choose serving officials in TN as the other members of the committee with the controversial condition that none of them should be of Tamil Nadu origin is tantamount to suspecting the bona fides of officials of TN origin.

The reasons adduced for the hasty verdict of the SC Bench and the refusal of the judges to take into account the valid arguments put forth by the TN government leave one more confused than contented with many unanswered questions.

Tharcius S. Fernando

(tharci@yahoo.com)

Cough syrup deaths

The death toll in the adulterated cough syrup tragedy has climbed to 24, after two more children from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district died of suspected renal failure while undergoing treatment in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Most of the victims, all below five years of age, had reportedly developed acute kidney failure after being administered the cough syrup Coldrif, manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, a Tamil Nadu-based company. The deaths are part of a growing list of cases linked to contaminated paediatric syrups in India, prompting nationwide concern and an international alert from the World Health Organization (WHO). On October 8, WHO issued a warning against three “substandard” oral cough syrups, Coldrif, Respifresh TR, and ReLife, after tests found dangerously high levels of diethylene glycol (DEG), a toxic industrial solvent used in antifreeze and brake fluid. The substance is lethal even in small quantities, capable of causing severe kidney and liver damage, neurological disorders, and death, particularly in children. The WHO alert marked the latest in a disturbing series of Indian cough syrup scandals that have drawn global scrutiny. Similar DEG-linked mass poisonings have previously been reported in The Gambia (2022), Uzbekistan (2022), and Cameroon (2023), all traced to Indian-manufactured syrups. Following these findings, state governments across the country, including Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Puducherry, West Bengal, and Delhi, have banned the sale and distribution of Coldrif.

The episode has once again exposed regulatory weaknesses in India’s pharmaceutical oversight, particularly in the testing and approval of small-scale drug manufacturers.

Although India is one of the world’s largest producers of generic medicines, the country’s fragmented state-level regulatory system often allows substandard formulations to slip through safety nets.

Bhagwan Thadani

(bhagwan_thadani@yahoo.co.in)