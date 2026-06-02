Letters to The Editor: Keeping Zubeen Garg’s legacy alive

Keeping Zubeen Garg’s legacy alive

The voice of Zubeen Garg is not just music for Assam—it is an emotion deeply connected with the people. Even in his absence, his songs continue to live in every heart. However, it is time to take meaningful steps to preserve and celebrate his legacy for future generations. The upcoming Assam government should consider organising a memorial singing show in his name at the all-Assam or Northeast level. This talent platform can encourage young singers to showcase their abilities while keeping Zubeen's musical spirit alive. Such an initiative will not only honour his contributions but also promote regional talent.

Along with these initiatives, unique concepts inspired by what Zubeen Garg loved—such as folk music, cultural fusion, and meaningful lyrics—should be included. This will make the programme more meaningful and connected to his legacy.

Through such efforts, Zubeen Garg will always remain alive in the hearts of Assamese people, and his influence will continue to inspire generations.

Dipankar Gogoi,

Gauhati University

Public space in peril

It is alarming how quickly public negligence can turn a shared space into a health hazard. In the Jail Road, Borbheta area of Jorhat, a public site has now been reduced to an unauthorized dumping ground, right next to the Jorhat Christian Medical Centre—an institution that itself deals with health and healing. The irony is difficult to ignore.

What makes the situation more troubling is the visible absence of sustained action from both local residents and the concerned authorities of the JCMC, despite the area being highly sensitive and frequently used. The lack of proper waste disposal arrangements, insufficient monitoring, and weak civic enforcement have all contributed to the persistence of this unhygienic practice.

The municipal authorities must step in immediately with a multi-pronged response—regular monitoring, clear signage prohibiting dumping, installation of proper waste bins, and strict penal action against offenders. Public awareness campaigns should also be initiated to encourage responsible behaviour among residents. Ultimately, cleanliness is not merely an aesthetic concern but a basic public health necessity. If left unchecked, such neglect does not remain confined to one corner—it spreads, deteriorates, and eventually affects everyone. The question is no longer about what is being ignored but how long it will continue to be tolerated.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat