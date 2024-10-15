Letters to the EDITOR: Kids’ mobile addiction and consequences

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Kids’ mobile addiction and consequences

Children are not fully grown. They are just little adults. But one should not forget that they are small packets with big energy, utter curiosity, and endless questions. In this era of science and technology, we parents make their growing minds and bodies vulnerable to the effects of the environment, including all types of radiation generated by mobile phones, iPads, tablets, smartphones, and all other kinds of wireless devices. Experts have rightly warned of the serious consequences for children who spend a lot of time watching the mobile phone screen during the occasion of World Mental Health Day. Today's children are easily exposed to technology at a younger age than before, which can cause lasting psychological impact in their latter ages. The rising incidents of depression and anxiety disorders among young people have made every conscious citizen deeply worried today. The editorial 'Kids and the screen' published in your esteemed daily on October 14 has rightly warned the parents that unless there is early professional intervention to check common behavioural issues with children who are addicted to mobile phones or computers, their increased aggressions will continue to manifest as unexplained irritability or anger in the family and the society. The editorial said that children who are constantly exposed to electronic devices gradually lose social abilities, which in turn makes them nervous and shy to face the national-level competitive examinations. Since today's children are tomorrow's nation-builders, therefore it is of utmost importance for the parents as well as teachers to come forward and prepare a holistic action plan of various types of physical, mental, and aesthetic activities for different age groups of children for keeping them engaged for at least one hour every weekend in the school premises so that their minds are kept away from the mobile phones. It has become utmost necessary for us to cooperate with the school authorities in order to direct the energy of the children in the right way. They are to be looked after and groomed well with great touch and concern, as we cannot allow their future to be ruined by the misuse of electronic devices. It is absolutely wrong to think that excessive screen time affects only children. When we adults strive to be constantly connected and available, particularly before going to bed, this habit prevents us from getting good sleep at night, and ultimately we cannot start the morning next day with a fresh mind. There is a need to make common people aware of the importance of proper use of mobile phones for the promotion of mental well-being in society.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

‘Mathani’: A folk festival of Darrang

'Mathani' or 'Matheni', a folk festival of about 400 years old, celebrated at the historic Debananda Satra near Sipajhar in Darrang district on the 'sankranti' of the months of Ahin and Kati every year, has now turned into a mass festival of the district. The Assamese word 'Mathani' has been derived from the Sanskrit word 'Mantha', meaning 'to churn'. The symbolic presentation of the 'Dahdi Manthan' (churning of curd) and 'Samudra Manthan' (churning of the ocean of milk) by the local artistes is the highlight of the 'Mathani' festival. The melodious tunes of various 'naam prasangas' and cultural programmes performed to the accompaniment of traditional musical instruments make the entire environment at the festival venue divine and festive. Thousands of people from different parts of the district and the state as well, irrespective of their caste, creed, and religion, assemble at the 'Mathani' festival venue. This folk festival, being organized at the Debanda Satra, which was established by Ramananda Brahmachary under the direction of Sri Sri Damodardeva, has become a festival of unity and communal harmony.

Dheeraj Deka,

Dighirpar, Darrang

Global Handwashing Day

Hand washing with soap is the single most significant step towards health care. Washing of hands is an art and a science as well. The COVID pandemic taught people the fine art of handwashing. Palms, backs of hands, and fingers are all cleaned in a systematic way. Diarrhoea-related disorders and respiratory infections are approximately reduced by fifty and fifteen percent, respectively, by proper handwashing. All three types of hand washing—social hand hygiene, antiseptic hand cleansing, and surgical scrubbing—have their own place in hygiene protocol. Singing the "happy birthday chorus twice to be free of microbes" was the rule of the thumb for hand washing duration that generally hovered around between fifteen and twenty seconds. The friction between the hands and the fingers is known to remove the bacteria affecting the hands.

Since dampness of hands can facilitate the spread and transfer of bacteria to the body, drying of hands is too vital to be sidetracked. A paper towel, a clean towel, an air dryer, or drying the hands under the fan are common ways to dry the wet water out of one's hands. Hungarian physician Ignaz Semmelweis, in the 19th century, while investigating a rare "infection" among new mothers in the maternity ward of a Vienna hospital that resulted in their deaths, postulated that carrying germs from one ward to the other was the culprit because hand washing was not the norm those days. After his passing away, the famous Joseph Lister advocated the virtues of surgical as well as general antisepsis.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

A legend lost

With the passing away of industrialist Shri Ratan Naval Tata on August 9, India has lost an icon who blended corporate growth with nation-building and excellence with ethics.

A recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan awards, he took forward the great Tata legacy and gave it a more impressive global presence. His warmth, generosity, and kindness had always been very endearing.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)