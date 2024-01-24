Letters to the Editor: Krishak Swahid Divas

Krishak Swahid Divas

The Peasants’ Uprising that took place at Patharughat in Darrang on January 28, 1894, is completing its 130 years this year. The day witnessed the eruption of democratic protest by the unarmed peasants, both Hindus and Muslims, against the enhanced land revenue imposed by the colonial British. In order to disperse the protesting crowd, the British Military Police resorted to firing on them, which led to the killing of 140 peasants on the spot and left several injured. To commemorate those peasants' valour and sacrifices and the communal harmony they displayed, ‘Krishak Swahid Divas’ is observed at Patharughat on January 28 every year.

Dheeraj Deka,

Dighirpar, Darrang

Reflections on the Ram Mandir Project

The construction of the Ram Mandir is a significant and historic development for India, marking the culmination of a long-standing cultural and legal journey. The construction of the Ram Mandir holds profound cultural and religious importance for a vast section of our society. It represents a symbol of unity, faith, and national identity. While the legal battles surrounding the site were contentious, the final resolution and the subsequent construction offer an opportunity for reconciliation and healing.

It is crucial to recognise the need for communal harmony and respect for diverse perspectives in the aftermath of such a project. The Ram Mandir should serve as a unifying force, fostering a sense of shared heritage and mutual respect among the people of our nation. Additionally, it is essential for the authorities involved to ensure transparency and inclusivity in the construction process, allowing citizens from all walks of life to feel connected to this landmark initiative. This can contribute to a sense of collective ownership and pride. In conclusion, the Ram Mandir project is a monumental step in India’s cultural and historical narrative. As it progresses, let us embrace it as an opportunity for unity, understanding, and a shared sense of national pride.

Deepraj Das

Cotton University

Avoid triumphalism

Ram Temple was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It shouldn't become a symbol of triumphalism or fuel further religious division. The focus should shift to social harmony, inclusivity, and respect for all communities. India has endured enough hardship over this issue, and it’s time to exorcise the past for a better future.

Mohd. Ashraf Siddiqui

Paltan Bazar, Guwahati.