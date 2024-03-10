Letters to the EDITOR: Kudos for article

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Kudos for article

The article, "A Year of Phenomenal Developments," authored by Gautam Ganguly, vividly paints a picture of the holistic transformation unfolding in Assam today.

From infrastructure to much-needed healthcare breakthroughs and economic empowerment initiatives, the state is indeed experiencing a renaissance fueled by dedication and action. While I haven't been back for long, stories like these ignite a spark of pride that only a native can understand.\ Article link: https://www.sentinelassam.com/more-news/life/a-year-of-phenomenal-developments.

Avishek Dutta

New Delhi

What is Swabhiman all about?

For the first time, I learned what ‘swabhiman’ is all about from a Marathi colleague-friend of mine. It dates back to the year 1990, when I was posted in Mumbai. One day, during my casual conversation with our Marathi colleague, I happened to utter the name Shivaji in some reference. I was caught unawares when my friend became angry and minced no words to reprimand me for calling Shivaji without the prefix Chatrapati and the suffix Maharaj. They call their hero Chatrapati Shivaji Maharas. From our deliberations, it was apparent that Marathis get insulted if somebody calls their hero Shivaji. There was no option but to say sorry to my friend. However, within my heart, I saluted him for his courage and unimpeachable convictions. Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is Marathi’s Swabhimam.

On the contrary, we call Mahabir Lachit Borphukan, Mahabir Chilarai, and Srimanta Sankerdava as Lachit, Chilari, and Sankerdava, respectively. We don’t care to put a prefix as a sign of respect before the names of the great personalities of yesteryear. But that does not in any way imply that we disregard them. In fact, we could have utilized the names of the great personalities and their ideals as a unifying force to build a strong Assamese society, which is the need of the hour. Alas, that has not happened yet!

To put things in perspective, it would not be wrong to suggest that the idea of ‘Swabhiman’ is not ingrained in the blood of Assamese people. An individual with the sense of swabhiman always holds his head high and does not bow down before any powerful force, even under duress. What is true for an individual is also true for society as a whole.

But we see just the opposite in the case of our leadership while dealing with the centre, since independence, for addressing the perennial issues such as flood, erosion, foreigner’s issues, ULFA, NRC, etc. that plagued the state for a long time. Thus, all issues have been swept under the carpet, not knowing when they will be exposed. And now, we seem to be on a rudderless boat in a turbulent sea! We have no option but to depend on God and His providence to take us where we are meant to be.

Prafulla Dowarah

Guwahati