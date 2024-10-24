Letters to the EDITOR: LAC agreement: A delicate balance in India-China relations

LAC agreement: A delicate balance in India-China relations

The recent agreement between China and India regarding patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh signals improved bilateral relations ahead of the BRICS meeting. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar had previously hinted at this development over the past few months. Despite China's inconsistent diplomatic approach, he had suggested that positive prospects for disengagement were likely along the LAC.

Although Jaishankar was subtle in his communication, his implications suggested the possibility of reconciliation between China and India, potentially leading to greater peace along the border.

The current agreement on patrolling at remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh is a welcome development, as it may help reduce tensions between the Chinese and Indian armies, who have been engaged in close confrontation in the region’s treacherous terrain. Diplomacy is an ongoing process without a definitive endpoint. Rather than winning arguments, it involves gradually strengthening one's position while avoiding making the other party feel threatened. Over the last decade, India has practised this diplomatic approach, combined with enhanced military preparedness, demonstrating to China and the international community that they are dealing with a more assertive India. This agreement reflects India's steadfast position and willingness to maintain open dialogue.

The timing of this agreement before the BRICS meeting is significant, as reduced tensions between these two Asian powers could reshape international geopolitical dynamics. However, it would be premature to assume this agreement alone will lead to lasting friendship between China and India. China’s historical pattern shows a tendency to suddenly disrupt positive developments without external provocation, often manufacturing reasons for new confrontations. Nevertheless, the agreement holds promise for more constructive and meaningful dialogue between China and India, potentially fostering improved bilateral relations in the future.

Chandan Kumar Nath,

Sorbhog, Barpeta

Suspension of ferry services

The news headline captioned “Ferry services from Majuli suspended after sudden fall in Brahmaputra water level” featured on the front page of your esteemed daily on October 21 caught my attention. The unusual phenomenon of sudden decrease in water level is really a matter of deep concern and a topic of thorough research. It has led to the suspension of ferry services from Kamalabari Ghat to Neamatighat in Jorhat. The suspension of the ferries on the main route to and from Majuli has definitely put the lives of the people of Majuli in jeopardy. In the news item, it is rightly pointed out that one river ghat, i.e., Aphalamukh ghat alone, cannot cope with the pressure of the passengers ahead of the famous Raax festival of Majuli. The authority should look into this problem and do the needful so that ferry services could be operated as early as possible. Of course, the early completion of the ongoing construction of the Majuli-Jorhat bridge over the Brahmaputra is the permanent solution to all such problems. I had experience of travelling by ferries or by mechanised boats via both Kamalabari Ghat and Aphalamukh Ghat. I used to travel by buses or by small vehicles too on the dilapidated roads of Majuli when I served there. I can understand how people had to take pain while they travelled inside, and especially, the river courses. Of late, the communication scenario inside the district has substantially been changed for the development of the road network. In this regard, I do remember and still cherish the memory of that very boat journey in the winter season when mechanised boats halted on the sand under decreased water channel.

We, a few passengers, on the request of the boatman and management got off the boat to push it forward from the shallow water to the boat channel of the drying Brahmaputra.

Kulendra Nath Deka,

Dighirpar, Mangaldai

Conservation of water resources

The news item ‘Conservation of water resources is collective responsibility: President’ published in your esteemed daily on October 23 has drawn our attention. It is well known to all that water is the elixir of life and is at the heart of societal development. Rapidly growing populations will drive increased water consumption by people, and as such, the world's demand for water is likely to surge in the next few decades.

But it is not clear where all that water will come from. Climate change is expected to make some areas dryer and others wetter. Precipitation extremes increase in some regions; affected communities face greater threats from droughts and floods. Climate change and poor water availability have made our lives difficult today. India is experiencing a very significant water challenge. The declining per capita water availability contributes towards the water crisis, and the failure to manage its water resources has led to the problem of water scarcity.

Though India ranks as the third largest exporter of groundwater through virtual water trade, 52 percent of its wells are facing decline. The President of India’s remarks that unless we realise that conservation of water is a collective responsibility, the water crisis continues to get worse in the near future and at a faster rate than the rate of improvement has assumed great importance. It has become a matter of concern for all. But what are the solutions ahead? If we rejuvenate our existing surface water bodies, we must focus on spring shed management to recharge the springs and reduce our dependency on groundwater. Then we can have a long-term sustainable water system, which will have the potential to turn this into a win-win situation. In rural Assam, one can notice each household has a small pond to meet its daily water needs. Why cannot this method be adopted to meet our water demand in urban areas without disturbing the deep aquifers, which can save us from chemical contamination of water to a great extent? When we stop cutting forests in catchment areas and promote more greenery, springs will survive.

The state government must make rainwater harvesting mandatory and incentivized in urban and semi-urban areas. Let's look at development from a different perspective and demand as little as possible from Mother Nature. Let her live without much interference. It may take time to heal, but a mother always loves her children, irrespective of their wrongdoings. One day she will definitely hug us with a smile and help us build a water-secure India with our active participation in conservation of water resources.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.