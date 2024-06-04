Letters to the EDITOR: Laudable efforts to mitigate flood crisis

Laudable efforts to mitigate flood crisis

As I write this letter, the flood situation in Assam continues to be a pressing concern. The recent rains have caused widespread devastation, affecting countless lives and livelihoods. It is heartening to see that various organizations, individuals, and government agencies have swung into action to mitigate the crisis.

Our motivated organizations have been actively involved in the relief efforts, distributing essential items like food, water, and medicines to the affected areas. We have also set up temporary shelters and medical camps to provide aid to those in need. I would like to commend the tireless efforts of the rescue teams, volunteers, and local authorities who are working round the clock to reach out to the affected people. Their selfless dedication is a beacon of hope in these challenging times.

However, more needs to be done to address the root causes of flooding in Assam. We urge the government and authorities concerned to expedite measures to strengthen the flood protection infrastructure, improve drainage systems, and implement long-term solutions to prevent such disasters.

Let us come together to support the people of Assam in this hour of need and work towards a more resilient future.

Samujwal Dutta

Gauhati University

Bull’s eye again

Once again, you have hit the bull’s eye with your editorial, captioned ‘Criminals as MPs’ in your esteemed daily, dated June 3. It is as clear as daylight that the present nation’s politics have become almost a safe haven for some hardened criminals. As per ADR (Association for Democratic Reform), out of the 8337 candidates contesting the recently concluded poll, 1151 candidates have declared criminal cases pending against them in court. The criminal cases include rape, murder, attempts to murder, and crimes against women.

I, as a bona fide citizen of the nation, simply shudder to think that if even half of the 1151 candidates with such criminal records by any chance become the lawmakers of the nation, it will be a blot on the character of democracy in our nation as claimed by you. You deserve kudos for your brave and timely editorial.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury.

Guwahati.