Letters to The Editor: Lessons from Assam’s Heartthrob

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to bring to notice the profound impact “the heartthrob of Assam”, aka Zubeen Garg, has left on the state and the inspirations one can draw from his life. With his land mourning his departure to the world of the unseen, we can reflect upon the innumerable contributions he has made to Assamese music and cinema: 38,000+ songs in more than 40 languages and dialects with 12 different instruments, our beloved Zubeen Da not only composed tunes but also inculcated life into them through his lively voice. His humanitarian approach has been manifested from him providing his apartment as a shelter home for people during the drastic COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to standing with the commoners during dire times of need.

Thus, his life is a powerful lesson in authenticity. He showed that one can achieve fame while remaining true to their roots, using their platform to champion social causes. His versatility as an artist and unwavering commitment to his culture inspire today’s youth to be multifaceted, stay grounded and become a voice for the community. It is my fervent wish that today’s youth can be the voices for their communities while celebrating their cultural roots as well.

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I wish to express the profound grief and emptiness felt by millions after the sudden demise of our beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg. His passing is not merely the loss of a singer but the silencing of a voice that defined the soul of Assam and touched hearts far beyond our borders.

Zubeen Garg was more than an artist—he was a symbol of unity, creativity, and passion. From his timeless melodies to his powerful stage presence, he gave the Assamese people an identity in the world of music. His songs were not just entertainment; they were emotions, memories, and lifelines to countless admirers who found strength and comfort in his voice.

As a fan, I feel this loss personally, as do countless others who grew up with his music. His departure has left behind a void that no one can fill, but his art will continue to live in every heart and every melody sung in his memory. Assam has lost its greatest voice, yet his legacy will echo forever in the cultural spirit of our land. We bow our heads in respect to the immortal artist and pray that his eternal journey be filled with the same music and love that he shared with us throughout his life.

Floods happen every year during the monsoon season, causing terrible damage to people's lives and homes. Yet we never seem ready for them. The main problems are poor drainage systems that can't handle heavy rain, people building houses in unsafe areas, and a government that doesn't plan ahead properly. When floods come, authorities only provide temporary help like rescue boats and relief camps, but this isn't enough.

We need long-term solutions like better drains, flood walls, and teaching people what to do during emergencies. Citizens should learn how to stay safe and protect their homes before disaster strikes. The real issue is that we always react after floods happen instead of preparing before they come. If we want to save lives and property, we must start working now – fixing our cities' drainage, stopping illegal construction, and training communities. Waiting until after the next flood will be too late once.

Zubeen Garg was not just a singer Assam gave to the world; he is a phenomenon India should have been proud to honour long ago. He carried the weight of a language on his voice, gave dignity to a culture often reduced to footnotes, and built bridges between the Brahmaputra and the rest of the world through music.

It is shocking that even after his demise, conversations are circling around where his body should rest, but not around how his legacy should be recognised nationally. The Government of India has too often decorated mediocrity while ignoring firebrands who shook the ground they stood on. Zubeen was precisely that—fearless, prolific, uncontainable. A Padma award for Zubeen Garg is not charity; it is overdue justice. It is the nation’s responsibility to inscribe his name into its official roll of honour. Assam has already claimed him in its heart and soil. Now India must claim him in history.

