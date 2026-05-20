Letters to the Editor: Let Cycling be Part of Daily Life

Let cycling be part of daily life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently urged Indians to save fuel. We must welcome the PM's fervent appeal. We can then think about cycling. It is the most acceptable and best option to minimise the present fuel price hike. But cities are designed for vehicles. Urban planning still overwhelmingly favours motor vehicles through roads, flyovers, tunnels, and highways. Footpaths are encroached upon, parks shrink under real estate pressure, and cycling lanes remain a matter of luxury.

To make matters worse, safety risks and gender bias continue to discourage cycling in our cities and towns. Cyclists quite often face dust pollution and dangerous roads. Women cyclists encounter additional barriers, including harassment and social stigma. The state government, in collaboration with other agencies, must work collectively to remove the bottlenecks on cycling paths. For this, sustained investment and safer infrastructure are needed. Apart from this, there is a need for mass awareness campaigns to encourage people to use bicycles in their daily lives while going out for day-to-day activities. Thus, we can definitely contribute to the national effort to save fuel and cut emissions.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Ranking vs Reality

Recent reports stating that India has slipped from the fourth to the sixth position in the global economic ranking have triggered widespread discussion across the country. While rankings may rise and fall with changing international assessments, the issue deserves serious attention because it reflects deeper economic realities that affect ordinary citizens every day.

India continues to remain one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world. However, rising unemployment, inflation, widening economic inequality, and the increasing burden on middle- and lower-income groups cannot be brushed under the carpet. A country’s economic strength should not be judged merely by GDP figures or stock market performance, but also by the quality of life enjoyed by its people. Even today, millions struggle with inadequate healthcare, poor educational infrastructure, and limited employment opportunities.

At the same time, global economic uncertainty, international conflicts, supply chain disruptions, and fluctuating oil prices have affected almost every major economy, including India. Therefore, instead of indulging in political blame games, policymakers must focus on strengthening manufacturing, improving rural livelihoods, supporting small businesses, and generating sustainable employment.

India possesses immense potential with its large youth population, expanding digital sector, and growing entrepreneurial spirit. But to reclaim a stronger position in the global economy, growth must be inclusive and people-centric. Economic development should not remain confined to headlines alone; its benefits must reach the common citizen at the grassroots level.

Dipen Gogoi,

Jorhat

Poor drainage system and garbage crisis

The poor drainage system and increasing garbage problem in our locality have become major concerns. The drains in many areas remain clogged with plastic waste, dirt, and stagnant water. During rainfall, the dirty water overflows onto the roads, creating an unhygienic environment and causing inconvenience to the residents.

Moreover, heaps of garbage can be seen lying on the streets and roadside corners for days without proper cleaning. The foul smell and mosquito breeding caused by these wastes increase the risk of diseases like dengue and malaria. The situation becomes worse during the summer and rainy seasons.

The municipality workers clean the area only occasionally, which is not enough to maintain cleanliness. Public awareness is also necessary so that people stop throwing waste carelessly into drains and on roads. Proper dustbins should be installed, and regular garbage collection must be ensured. I request the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to improve the drainage system and maintain cleanliness in the area for the health and safety of the public.

Barnika Ghosh,

Gauhati University

Fake news and misinformation

in the digital age

In today’s digital world, information spreads rapidly through social media, news websites, and messaging apps. While this has made communication faster and more convenient, it has also led to a rise in fake news and misinformation. Misleading content can confuse people and strongly influence public opinion.

One of the main reasons for the rise of fake news is the easy access to social media platforms. Many users share posts without verifying whether the information is true or reliable. During important events such as elections, natural disasters, or health crises, misinformation spreads quickly, causing a negative impact on society. Fake news can spread unnecessary fear and create divisions within communities. It also reduces people’s trust in journalism and reliable media sources. Therefore, it is important to develop the habit of verifying facts before sharing any information online.

Fake news and misinformation have become major challenges in today’s digital world. Addressing this issue requires strong media literacy, responsible journalism, and the mindful use of social media. Together, these efforts can help reduce the spread of false information and build a more informed and aware society.

Trishna Devi,

Bhattadev University.