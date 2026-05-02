Letters to The EDITOR: Let newspapers ignite young minds 

Let newspapers ignite young minds

Karnataka's initiative to mandate newspaper reading in schools is a visionary masterstroke for national intellectual security. In our TikTok-brain era, where student attention spans have plummeted by nearly 40%, reintroducing tactile print is vital. Static text fosters deep linear thinking that digital scrolling destroys. To innovate, schools nationwide should implement Junior Op-Ed Circles where students don't just read but critique editorial logic & vocabulary treasure hunts to bridge the widening linguistic gap. With 80% of future jobs requiring high-level information synthesis, such programs shouldn't be a local pilot but a mandatory national standard. Let us transform classrooms from passive content consumers into active, informed global citizens.

Dr.Vijaykumar H K

(hkvkmech3@gmail.com)

Facelift for badminton

Badminton is a fast-paced game that demands supreme endurance from the players. Before 2006, a best-of-3, 15-point side-out scoring system was in vogue wherein only a serving player could win points; for women, it was an 11-point, best-of-3. The 21-point rally scoring system that has been in place since 2006, for both men and women, with players scoring points for a rally won, regardless of who serves, stood the test of time, although it tired out players after long rallies.

Fans considered the 21-point scoring system in badminton too lengthy for each game. But the best of 3, 15-point format is all set to return from January 2027 with points won on every rally regardless of who is serving. Rendering the game quicker, intense, exciting, competitive, and player-friendly seems to be the motto of the Badminton World Federation (BWF). High-pressure moments early in the game could result in a tighter finish: players stand to retain their stamina. The new rules may also rekindle and retain spectator interest in the game.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Rising traffic congestion

I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities and the general public through your esteemed newspaper to the growing problem of traffic congestion in our city. Over the past few years, the situation has worsened significantly, causing inconvenience to commuters and affecting daily life.

The main reasons behind this issue include the rapid increase in the number of vehicles, narrow roads, poor traffic management, illegal parking, and lack of proper public transport facilities. During peak hours, roads become heavily crowded, leading to long delays, fuel wastage, and increased air pollution. Emergency services such as ambulances and fire brigades also face difficulty in navigating through congested roads. Moreover, the absence of strict traffic rules enforcement and lack of awareness among drivers further aggravate the problem. Many people do not follow lane discipline or traffic signals, which creates chaos on the roads.

I would like to suggest some measures to address this issue. The authorities should improve road infrastructure, widen major roads, and ensure proper maintenance. Strict implementation of traffic rules and heavy penalties for violations are necessary. Promoting the use of public transport, carpooling, and cycling can also help reduce the number of vehicles on the road. Additionally, traffic police should be deployed effectively at busy intersections.

I hope the concerned authorities will take immediate steps to resolve this issue and make our city safer and more efficient for everyone.

Yuvaraj Deka

Gauhati University

Flood management

Heavy rainfall this past Sunday turned parts of Guwahati into waterlogged stretches, exposing once again the fragility of its urban infrastructure. Open manholes, clogged drains, and rising water levels were not just inconveniences, but they proved fatal. In a city often described as 'smart', such recurring crises raise an uncomfortable question: smart in what sense?

Across the world, cities have faced similar geographical and climatic challenges and responded with long-term, science-backed solutions. For instance, a large part of Amsterdam lies significantly below sea level. Yet, even under intense rainfall, widespread urban flooding is rare. The difference lies not in luck, but in planning. The Dutch rely on the polder system, a sophisticated network of embankments, pumps, and controlled drainage that actively manages water levels.

Could such an approach work in Guwahati?

The answer is not a simple yes or no. A polder-like system could offer promise, but only if it is adapted to local realities and supported by broader ecological and civic reforms.

Guwahati's wetlands, such as Silsako Beel and Deepor Beel, once functioned as natural sponges absorbing excess rainwater and reducing the burden on drainage systems.

Today, these ecosystems are under severe threat due to encroachment and unplanned urban expansion, which disrupt their ability to absorb excess rainwater and provide essential flood mitigation services. Without protecting and restoring these natural buffers, any engineered solution will remain incomplete.

Equally critical is the condition of the city's drainage network and waterways, including the Bharalu River. A polder system depends on efficient water movement. When drains are choked with waste and rivers carry silt and debris, even the most advanced pumping systems fail. Additionally, managing hill runoff should be prioritized; constructing silt traps upstream can prevent sediment from overwhelming urban drains.

However, infrastructure alone cannot solve what's also a behavioural problem. Garbage disposal remains one of the largest contributors to flooding in Guwahati. Waste dumped into drains blocks water flow, damages pumping systems, and accelerates urban flooding. Installing automated trash screens and monitoring systems at key drainage points could help, but enforcement and public cooperation are indispensable.

There is also a deeper social dimension. Reports of animals being discarded with waste reflect a troubling disregard not just for urban hygiene but for basic compassion. Addressing flooding, therefore, is not just about engineering; it is about cultivating responsibility.

Rainwater harvesting offers another practical step. Making it mandatory in new constructions can significantly reduce surface runoff during heavy rains. Combined with stricter building regulations, surveillance against illegal dumping, and public awareness campaigns, such measures can gradually ease the pressure on the city's infrastructure. The lesson from the Netherlands is clear: water management is not a one-time solution but a continuous, integrated process. It demands coordination between government policy, scientific planning, and citizen participation.

Guwahati does not lack potential. But becoming a truly 'smart' city requires moving beyond short-term fixes and embracing a long-term vision, one where nature is respected, infrastructure is resilient, and citizens are active participants in safeguarding their environment.

Until then, every heavy rainfall will continue to test not just the city's drains but also its priorities.

Abihotry Bhardwaz,

Gauhati University