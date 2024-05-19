Letters to the EDITOR: Life is about gaining experience

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Life is about gaining experience

Life is an ever-evolving journey, shaped and moulded by the multitude of experiences we encounter along the way. Each experience, whether grand or seemingly insignificant, leaves an indelible mark on our psyche, influencing our perceptions, shaping our beliefs, and ultimately shaping the trajectory of our lives. The experiences we have as children play a fundamental role in shaping who we become as adults. The nurturing environment provided by loving parents, the challenges faced in school, and the friendships forged during those formative years all contribute to the development of our personalities, values, and worldviews. A child raised in a supportive and encouraging environment may grow up with a strong sense of self-confidence and resilience, while one who endures hardship or trauma may develop coping mechanisms that influence their approach to life.

As we transition into adulthood, our experiences become increasingly diverse and complex. The pursuit of education, the forging of romantic relationships, and the challenges of navigating the professional world all present opportunities for growth and self-discovery. The triumphs and failures we encounter in these domains shape our self-perception, our ambitions, and our capacity for perseverance. Travel and exposure to different cultures and ways of life can be transformative experiences, broadening our horizons and challenging our preconceived notions. Immersing ourselves in unfamiliar environments forces us to adapt, to embrace new perspectives, and to reevaluate our assumptions about the world. These experiences can foster a heightened sense of empathy, cultural awareness, and an appreciation for the richness of human diversity. Significant life events, such as the birth of a child, the loss of a loved one, or a major career change, can profoundly alter our priorities and perspectives. The joy and responsibility of parenthood may instill a newfound sense of purpose and commitment, while the grief of losing someone close can prompt a reevaluation of what truly matters in life. These pivotal moments often serve as catalysts for personal growth, prompting us to reassess our values and make intentional choices about how we want to live our lives.

Even the seemingly mundane experiences of daily life can shape us in subtle yet meaningful ways. The books we read, the conversations we have, and the challenges we face at work all contribute to our ever-evolving understanding of ourselves and the world around us. Each experience, no matter how small, has the potential to spark new insights, foster personal growth, or reinforce existing beliefs and behaviors. Ultimately, life is a tapestry woven from the countless experiences we accumulate over time. It is through these experiences that we learn, grow, and evolve, constantly refining our perspectives and adapting to the ever-changing landscape of existence. By embracing diverse experiences and remaining open to the lessons they offer, we can cultivate a richness of spirit, a depth of understanding, and a life imbued with meaning and purpose.

Chandan Kumar Nath,

Sorbhog, Barpeta

UNESCO’s recognition of Indian literary masterpieces

Through your esteemed daily, I’m writing to bring attention to the recent momentous occasion where UNESCO has bestowed honour upon India's literary treasures by including the 'Ramcharitmanas', 'Panchatantra', and 'Sahrdayaloka-Locana' in its prestigious Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register. This recognition not only signifies a moment of immense pride for India but also highlights the universal significance of our rich cultural heritage.

The addition of these iconic Indian literary works to the UNESCO register is indeed a cause for celebration. These timeless masterpieces have not only deeply influenced Indian literature and culture but have also left an indelible mark on readers and artists worldwide. Their inclusion in the Memory of the World Register will undoubtedly attract more readers and researchers to explore the profound artistic expressions embedded within these texts.

Furthermore, this recognition underscores the importance of safeguarding diverse narratives and honouring the artistic skills that have shaped societies throughout history. By acknowledging the talent behind these literary masterpieces and their moral teachings, UNESCO reaffirms the enduring relevance of these works for humanity at large.

I commend the Ministry of Culture for its efforts in promoting India's rich literary heritage on the global stage. This recognition is a testament to India's commitment to preserving and promoting cultural diversity and heritage worldwide. It is indeed a major accomplishment for India, highlighting our nation's contribution to the global cultural legacy. As citizens, let us take pride in our literary heritage and continue to cherish and celebrate the profound insights and artistic expressions offered by these timeless works.

Ashmita Nandi,

Dibrugarh University

Where are the Nehrus?

We are all aware that Jawaharlal Nehru was the first duly elected PM of the nation. The Nehrus are originally Kashmiri pandits. The massive exodus of Kashmiri pandits took place in 1990 under the Congress regime. Nehru’s daughter, Indira Nehru, got married to one named Feroz Shah, belonging to the Parsi community. To avoid any social hiccups, Mahatmaji conferred the Gandhi title on the newly married couple. Feroz Shah became Feroz Gandhi, along with Indira Nehru becoming Indira Gandhi.

Most gullible Indians started believing that Indiraji was the daughter of Mahatmaji. Later, Indiraji became the PM of the nation, followed by her son Rajiv Gandhi, and she was conferred with BHARAT RATNA. The Gandhis almost became a household name in the nation, and from thereon started the Gandhi dynasty, which ruled the nation for decades.

Their earlier surname, Nehru, simply disappeared. Where are the NEHRUS now?

Joel Gayari,

Tangla.

Health, sports, and a balanced diet

Your timely editorial titled 'Decoding a balanced diet’ published in your esteemed daily on May 18 has rightly said that a balanced diet is essential for staying fit and healthy, but getting it right is the real challenge in these days of widespread food adulteration. Our human body is like a well-oiled machine. It simply implies that, just like the multiple parts of a machine are kept well lubricated and serviced, our body too needs the right dose of care and maintenance for it to be disease-free and, most importantly, last a long time. The longevity of human life is directly proportional to the attention that we give to it in our initial years, when we are all young and strong. Here, we tend to get complacent and end up embracing and cultivating all the wrong lifestyle habits—junk foods, sedentary lifestyle, alcohol, smoking, drugs, irregular sleep, no physical activity, no exercise. A healthy body will obviously nurture a healthy mind, and vice versa. By the time we realise the importance of inculcating healthy lifestyle habits, we are already caught in a vice-like grip with diseases like hypertension, diabetes, fatty liver, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, improper kidney functioning, uric acid, insomnia, sleep apnea, etc. The ''Dietary Guidelines for Indians-2024 attribute 56.4 percent of various diseases to an unhealthy diet, which is indeed a matter of serious concern. The intake of vegetables and fruits is extremely low in the country, and the average daily consumption by an individual is only 100 to 200 grams, against the recommended intake of 500 grams. One must keep in mind that fresh fruits are nutritionally superior to freshly prepared fruit juice. It is absolutely true that no single fruit or vegetable provides all the nutrients one's body needs. So, one should make it a habit of eating a variety of seasonal food items in different colours. Investing in health and nutrition security is critical for achieving sustainable development, reducing the burden of diseases, and ensuring food security. Apart from remaining aware of unscientific dietary recommendations on a balanced diet, which are being flooded by social media networks now a days, one must also bear in mind that sports and health go hand in hand along with proper foods, which give people of all ages and abilities the chance to live happier, healthier, and more productive lives. More importantly, most of us go on to lead healthy lives in the post-retirement period. And that's what matters most. After all, ''Health is Wealth''.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Digital nomad lifestyle: Redefining work and travel

The digital nomad lifestyle, once a fringe trend, has become a mainstream phenomenon, reshaping the way people work and travel. Enabled by advances in technology and a shift towards remote work, digital nomads blend professional responsibilities with the freedom to explore the world.

At the heart of this lifestyle is the ability to work from anywhere. High-speed internet, cloud computing, and communication tools like Zoom and Slack have made location-independent work feasible for a wide range of professions. From freelance writers and graphic designers to software developers and online entrepreneurs, many are embracing the flexibility and autonomy that come with being a digital nomad.

This lifestyle offers several benefits. Digital nomads enjoy unparalleled freedom, allowing them to experience different cultures, climates, and communities. This constant change can spark creativity and boost productivity, as new environments often inspire fresh ideas. Additionally, the cost of living in many popular digital nomad destinations, such as Bali, Chiang Mai, and Lisbon, is often lower than in major Western cities, enabling a higher quality of life for less money.

However, the digital nomad lifestyle is not without its challenges. Maintaining work-life balance can be difficult when the boundaries between professional and personal time blur. Reliable internet access and suitable workspaces are not always guaranteed, and the transient nature of the lifestyle can lead to feelings of isolation. Despite these challenges, the appeal of the digital nomad lifestyle continues to grow. As remote work becomes more accepted and accessible, more people are likely to seize the opportunity to combine their professional ambitions with a passion for travel, redefining what it means to work in the modern world.

Darshana Nath,

Gauhati University.