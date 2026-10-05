Letters to The Editor: Literacy devices in today’s world

Literacy devices in today’s world

We live in a world where communication has become an important part of our everyday life. In the past, literacy mainly meant knowing how to read and write. Today, its meaning has become much wider. We need to understand different forms of media and know how to use communication devices and platforms properly. This is why literacy devices have become an important part of modern life.

There are many literacy and communication devices around us, such as smartphones, computers, laptops, tablets, television, radio and newspapers. These devices help us receive information, share ideas and stay connected with the world. A smartphone, for example, allows us to make calls, send messages, read news, watch videos and use social media from almost anywhere.

Television is also an important source of information and entertainment. It brings news, educational programmes, interviews and different events into our homes. Radio remains a valuable medium, particularly for news, discussions, music, and easily accessible information for a wide audience. Newspapers and magazines also help us understand what is happening around us and develop the habit of reading.

Social media has significantly transformed communication. Platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and other online spaces allow people to share their thoughts, photos, videos and information within seconds. It has made communication faster and has given ordinary people a chance to express their opinions and creativity.

For communication students, understanding these different media is especially important. A good communicator must understand how to create, present, and share information with an audience. At the same time, we should learn to identify false information, misleading news and unnecessary content. We should always think before believing or sharing something online.

However, technology should not completely replace traditional forms of learning and communication. Books, newspapers, face-to-face conversations and teachers still have an important place in our lives. Each medium has its value and purpose.

In today’s world, literacy is therefore not limited to reading and writing. It also means knowing how to understand, use and communicate through different media and technologies. When used wisely, these devices can increase our knowledge, strengthen our communication skills and help us stay connected with the world.

Literacy today is not just knowing words; it’s understanding the world and how to communicate with it.

Nilotpal Das,

Pragjyotish College,

Guwahati

Need to improve public transport

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the poor condition of public transport in our city.

The number of buses is inadequate, and many buses are overcrowded and poorly maintained. Passengers often have to wait for a long time, especially during peak hours. The lack of regular and reliable bus services causes significant inconvenience to students, office-goers, elderly people and daily commuters. In addition, rash driving and the absence of proper bus stops create serious safety concerns.

The authorities should increase the number of buses, maintain them properly and ensure that they operate according to a fixed schedule. More bus stops should also be provided, and strict action should be taken against unsafe driving. Improving public transport will reduce traffic congestion and pollution and make daily travel safer and more convenient.

Barasha Thakuria

Gauhati University

We are hopeful

The Asiad 26 has concluded smoothly in Nagoya, Japan. India completed its mission with a mixed note in comparison with its last performances in 2022.

India did exceedingly well in archery, boxing, cricket, kabaddi, wrestling, golf, track and field, and shooting but fared poorly in tennis, badminton, and martial arts games in particular. It is the right time that the authority concerned should try to fill up the blanks earnestly, as India right now under the present government does not lack basic infrastructure facilities. Qualified foreign coaches are available. The job requires only honest, dedicated efforts.

We are hopeful.

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Kudos to the Indian Flydubai pilot

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation to the Indian pilot whose courage and presence of mind reportedly helped prevent a potentially catastrophic situation aboard a Flydubai aircraft bound for Israel.

According to reports, the pilot was subjected to a violent attack by his co-pilot but managed to fight back and retain control of the situation. At a moment when fear and confusion could have resulted in tragedy, his courage, professional training and determination reportedly helped protect the lives of the passengers and fellow crew members.

Such an act deserves more than passing acknowledgement. A pilot carries an enormous responsibility every time an aircraft takes off. Hundreds of passengers place their lives in the hands of the cockpit crew, trusting them to remain calm, disciplined and decisive even under extraordinary circumstances. In this reported incident, the Indian pilot appears to have demonstrated precisely those qualities.

We often celebrate sporting achievements, political accomplishments and other public successes, but the courage displayed by professionals in moments of genuine danger also deserves recognition. The pilot did not merely perform a routine professional duty; he reportedly confronted an immediate threat within the cockpit and helped prevent the situation from becoming a disaster.

The pilot deserves thanks from everyone who relies on aviation safety, not just those on the plane.

At the same time, the incident should encourage aviation authorities and airlines to examine their security and safety procedures carefully. The courage of an individual can save lives, but aviation safety must ultimately depend on strong systems, effective safeguards, proper training and continuous vigilance. A thorough and impartial investigation should establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. It is equally important that speculation be avoided until the facts are known. But whatever the investigation ultimately establishes, the reported courage of the Indian pilot in confronting a frightening situation deserves our sincere appreciation.

I salute the pilot for his courage, professionalism and presence of mind. His actions reportedly helped keep danger from becoming disaster, and his example reminds us of the extraordinary responsibility carried by those entrusted with the lives of hundreds of passengers.

Heramba Nath,

Hindumaizali, Kamrup.