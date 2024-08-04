Letters to the EDITOR: Local employment in Semiconductor plant

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Local employment in Semiconductor plant

Today (August 3, 2024), the Chief Minister of Assam, along with Tata Sons Chairman Shri N. Chandrasekaran, performed the Bhumi Pujan for the Rs 27,000 crore Tata Semiconductor plant in Jagiroad, Assam. This facility promises to generate over 27,000 jobs and foster a world-class industrial ecosystem, contributing significantly to India’s ambition of leading in new-age technology.

Given the immense employment potential, it is crucial for the government to ensure that a substantial portion of these opportunities are reserved for the local people of Assam. This will not only benefit the region economically but also ensure that the growth of this significant project aligns with the local community’s needs. I urge the government to prioritize local employment in the planning and implementation stages of this project.

Mowsam Hazarika

Guwahati

Prayer for better facilities at CCE Mains venues

Through your esteemed daily, we want to raise the issue of the pathetic condition of the CCE main exam venues allotted to candidates from different districts. The candidates of Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Barak Valley, and a portion of the candidates of Guwahati were allotted the most inhumane and uncomfortable examination venue, i.e., Dispur College.

The days of holding the CCE (Mains) examination, from July 26 to 28, 2024, witnessed extreme temperatures, with 'feels like temperature being 54° Celsius' on July 26 and 27. It was a bias towards the candidates that, even in the scorching heat, clear water bottles were not allowed inside the examination hall. The tiny Rs. 2 plastic tea glasses were only allowed to be taken inside, which was quite inadequate, whereas at all other examination venues like Arya Vidyapeeth, Guwahati College, and the APSC office examination hall, clear water bottles were allowed.

Secondly, many fans were not working at maximum speed, and candidates had to argue with the centre officials to get a table fan. Whereas the APSC examination hall, where some other candidates of the Guwahati centre code were seated, had centralised AC, and the candidates could write in a very comfortable manner comparatively.

The main examination is a game of speed, and the time for writing 62–65 pages was 3 hours. The little time spent going to fetch water or use the washroom on the ground floor takes a minimum of 5 minutes and makes a big difference in the writing of one answer. Also, the absence of proper cooling facilities in Dispur College led to the dehydration and fainting of a few of the candidates in the last CCE 2022 interview.

So, we request the APSC chairman, PCE, and secretary, along with the Hon'ble CM of Assam, to give detailed instructions so that such small but significant facilities are available in all the examination venues equally. The Mains examination centre only being in Guwahati is already a big financial burden for candidates from other districts, but they are still hoping for equality in the standard of awarding marks in answer sheet evaluation by examiners.

A group of candidates,

Assam

Business ecosystem

The August 3 headline of your esteemed daily 'Ease of doing business boosted business ecosystem in Assam' has drawn our attention. We must acknowledge the proactiveness of the state's CM in improving the ease of doing business through various direct and indirect measures, which include amendment of acts and rules, introduction of newer policies, removal of unnecessary bureaucratic red tape, etc. In this regard, it may be mentioned here that the role played by the industry association of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) of the NE region adds value to the ease of doing business, besides helping to improve the quality of disposal of applications received so far by the state government. The setting up of the Tata Semiconductor Plant unit at Jagiroad after Bengaluru and Hyderabad is not only the state's biggest one in the works till date but also another milestone in the advancement of technology in Assam.

The plant will usher in a new technological era in the state and nurture a skilled workforce to fuel its growth on the global stage. The creation of numerous job opportunities will create a business ecosystem in the state and drive socio-economic development. Now, we cannot say that Assamese people do not know how to do business. The business landscape is gradually changing. Assam's aspiration to achieve self-sufficiency and assert prominence in the semiconductor realm is evident. Assam is sure to boost its business ecosystem through substantial advancements in the semiconductor domain in the near future. Let us transform India and ensure ease of doing business in Assam.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.