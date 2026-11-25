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London-style bus in Majuli

The recent news article, “Now Tourists Can Get Bird’s-Eye View of Majuli”, published in your esteemed daily, has delighted readers. It is indeed a matter of pride for every Assamese that Majuli, the hub of Assam’s Neo-Vaishnavism, has received a major boost to its tourism sector with the launch of a double-decker bus named ‘Pushpak’, the first of its kind in the Northeast.

The beautifully coloured bus was recently inaugurated by Dr Pitambar Dev Goswami, Xatradhikar of Sri Sri Auniati Satra, who is also the brainchild behind this unique initiative. The 40-seater, air-conditioned bus, with 20 seats on each deck, will undoubtedly offer visitors and devotees a new perspective of Majuli’s landscape while travelling along the island’s roads.

This is not merely a bus service. The sightseeing experience will be enhanced through audio-visual presentations focusing on the island’s history, legacy, local traditions and the cultural heritage of key communities such as the Mising, Deori and Sonowal Kachari, who have inhabited the island since time immemorial. Apart from being an added tourist attraction, the bus service will also draw the attention of the higher authorities to the island’s infrastructural needs, particularly road connectivity.

Undoubtedly, this is a significant step for the entire region, as Majuli welcomes India’s first double-decker bus on the eve of its annual colourful Raax Mahotsav. Come one and all to Majuli and rediscover the pride of Assam — the magnificent river island of Majuli.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Trust first

A river is not merely a hydroelectric asset; for those who live beside it, it is ancestry, livelihood and identity flowing through generations. Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s assurance that concerns over the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project will be addressed through dialogue is therefore welcome, but it must translate into demonstrable action.

The Centre’s arguments about energy security, strategic interests and Arunachal Pradesh’s development cannot be brushed aside, particularly amid China’s massive hydropower ambitions upstream. However, national importance should not serve as a convenient excuse to disregard indigenous concerns. The Adi community’s apprehensions about displacement, submergence of ancestral land, ecological disruption and the valley’s seismic vulnerability warrant rigorous, independent scrutiny.

Dialogue cannot be a public-relations exercise conducted after decisions have effectively been made. Authorities must put the project’s technical details, environmental implications, disaster-risk assessments and rehabilitation plans in the public domain, in languages people understand. Genuine consultations must include village institutions, women, farmers and independent experts; dissenters must be heard without intimidation. A generous compensation package, however attractive on paper, cannot buy back a lost homeland or cultural continuity.

Equally, protest must remain peaceful. Violence, arson and attacks on public property only muddy the waters and weaken legitimate demands. The government, for its part, must ensure that law enforcement is proportionate and allegations of excesses are impartially examined.

The Siang should not become a zero-sum contest between development and identity. The government should demonstrate its commitment by involving the public in discussions before proceeding with the project. A dam may generate power, but only trust can generate legitimacy and durable, democratic public confidence.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat.