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Luit Kontho: The fearless voice of the soil

A voice can be silenced, but can a conscience be buried? As Assam prepares to celebrate Zubeen Garg’s birthday on November 18, the question carries an ache no tribute can assuage. His sudden death on September 19, 2025, left a void in the cultural life of the Northeast. The grief that followed was not simply the mourning of a celebrity; it was the anguish of people who had found in one uncompromising artiste a voice for their joys, anxieties, indignation and hopes. Zubeen was never merely an entertainer. He was a restless humanitarian and a son of the soil who refused to look away.

The scale of public mourning revealed the intimacy he had forged with ordinary people. Streets, institutions, homes and online spaces became places of remembrance; his songs turned into elegies. People who had never met him grieved as though a family member had gone. Such an outpouring cannot be explained by stardom alone. Across generations and social divisions, Zubeen had entered everyday lives through melodies that accompanied love and heartbreak, lyrics that gave shape to collective memory, and a presence that made him seem accessible rather than remote. His passing exposed how deeply Assam had invested not only in his music but also in his convictions.

Yet grief has not eclipsed the demand for answers. The #JusticeTheForZubeenGarg movement insists that public concern must not be brushed aside as sentimentality. The family’s demand for truth and a credible judicial process deserves to be heard seriously. The investigation has led to a trial in Assam; the accused face charges and have pleaded not guilty. Guilt must be determined by the court, not public anger. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear connected bail matters on November 30, 2026. Transparency, due process and witness protection are therefore imperative. Authorities must communicate responsibly, avoid premature conclusions and insulate proceedings from pressure. Justice must be pursued without spectacle but never shrouded in silence.

Zubeen’s activism was no passing flirtation with controversy. During the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act movement, he became a prominent cultural voice opposing legislation many in Assam feared would undermine the state’s linguistic, cultural and demographic safeguards. He did not confine dissent to a safe statement from a stage. He joined protests and spoke with a candour that unsettled those in power. His bluntness could invite disagreement, but democracy is impoverished when artists are expected to sing for the powerful and remain mute on issues troubling their people. Zubeen understood that cultural identity is a living inheritance citizens have the right to defend.

His courage lay not simply in speaking out, but in refusing to separate art from public responsibility. Music, for him, was no ivory-tower pursuit sealed off from poverty, injustice or ecological distress. Through songs, films and public interventions, he sought to challenge complacency and bring uncomfortable truths into the open. He was not infallible, nor did every opinion he expressed have to be accepted. But his willingness to take a stand, even risking alienating sections of his audience, distinguished him from celebrities who speak only when applause is guaranteed.

The humanitarian dimension of his life was equally consequential. Through the Kalaguru Artiste Foundation and wider charitable efforts, he helped mobilise support for flood-affected families, medical treatment and marginalised people. Assam’s floods are not seasonal spectacles; they strip families of homes, crops, livestock and dignity. Zubeen helped raise and channel relief, including food, medicines and clothing. He also assisted people facing medical hardship, often without turning their suffering into publicity. During the COVID-19 crisis, he offered his Guwahati residence for use as a care facility when the health system was under immense strain. Compassion, for him, was not a slogan; it was a habit of showing up.

His concern extended beyond immediate human need. He spoke against indiscriminate tree-felling and ecological destruction and supported the campaign to protect the old trees around Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati. He recognised that development cannot be measured by concrete alone, particularly in a region whose rivers, forests and biodiversity sustain livelihoods and memory. His concern for animals and wildlife revealed a humane sensibility that crossed the boundaries of human society. He used his influence to bring neglected causes into public view.

Zubeen’s cultural significance also lay in the breadth of his musical imagination. He sang across languages and genres, absorbed new sounds without disowning his roots, and carried Assamese music beyond the state. His cosmopolitan reach never required him to dilute his identity. He made tradition converse with modernity, allowing local expression to travel without losing its accent. His appeal crossed age, class and linguistic boundaries. He was familiar yet unpredictable: a voice of tenderness, irreverence, rebellion and exuberance.

On his birthday, the finest tribute would be more than garlands, grand stages and recycled declarations. The humanitarian work associated with the Kalaguru Artiste Foundation deserves continuity; young artistes deserve the freedom to speak; and public institutions must treat dissent as a democratic necessity, not an irritant. Above all, the search for truth in his death must proceed transparently, fairly and without intimidation. Admirers, too, can honour him by keeping the movement peaceful, evidence-led and steadfast. The Brahmaputra will keep flowing, and his songs will find new voices. But remembrance must be measured by what we do with the values he embodied. Zubeen gave Assam his voice; now Assam must find the courage to keep his conscience alive for years to come.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat,

Timely editorial

Your editorial, titled ‘Missing Infiltrators’, published in your esteemed daily on November 16, was both exceptionally timely and thought-provoking. It ought to serve as a clarion call to all bona fide Assamese. The figure of 1,16,946 foreign nationals, as declared by Honourable Gauhati High Court, should be sufficient to set alarm bells ringing across the state. Hamida Begum’s case from the Charaideo district is just the beginning, as many others in similar situations are thought to be roaming freely throughout the state. Merely evicting the illegal settlers from government and forest lands can hardly provide a lasting solution to this persistent and deeply contentious issue. These illegal settlers are akin to weeds that continue to proliferate, often with the active connivance of certain individuals among us who are willing to extend their support for monetary considerations. A clarion call must now emanate from organisations such as AASU, AJYCP and Lachit Sena in particular. They must join hands with the present government in Dispur, which appears genuinely committed to addressing this pressing concern. A concerted and sustained effort by all the stakeholders is imperative if this issue is to be resolved permanently. All is not lost yet. Before concluding, I would once again like to place on record my sincere appreciation to the editor of The Sentinel for providing a platform to highlight this important issue.

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.