Letters to the EDITOR: Maintaining a positive attitude amid changing circumstances

Maintaining a positive attitude amid changing circumstances

Having a good attitude towards everyone is an important but often overlooked part of life. There was once a very successful businessman who worked hard. Thousands of people respected him when he was doing well. Everyone was positive towards him. But in the middle of his career, his business started failing. Suddenly, people moved away from him. The same people who liked him when he was successful no longer supported him when he was struggling. The world turned its back on him. Did he make a mistake? No, but the world's attitude towards him became negative. Spiritual wisdom says our attitude should always be positive towards everyone, continuously.

But can we really always have a positive attitude? Something stops us from doing that. Our attitudes change easily based on what others say. For example, if B tells A something negative about C, then later, when C asks A for help, A may refuse because of the bad impression from B. This attitude shifting happens in our social circles, workplaces, and even families based on negative feedback from others.

Chandan Kumar Nath

Sorbhog

Dheki sheds have disappeared

Those days have already gone out of sight and even comprehension when the early morning was sonorous with loud, rhythmic sounds produced from the dhekis operated by the womenfolk of our villages. It seems that those were the days of the distant past, or the mediaeval period. The village women used to go to the dheki sheds (dhekishaal) early in the morning to thresh grain. The dheki sheds were as integral as the kitchens of the rural households. Some of the essential parts of the wooden husking tool, such as dhekithora, khubali, kotora, uson bari, akhol xola, gul, phisa, borhoni, and other necessary bamboo-made equipment of the dheki shed—dola, kula, chaloni, luri, etc.—were frequently used words of the womenfolk. The new generation of women is quite unfamiliar with the household items used in those days. As an agricultural tool, though the use of dheki was all-pervasive,

it has now fallen into disuse because of the availability of rice mills and grinding machines. But some elderly women still feel the need for a dheki to make rice powder for making home-made cakes when any festival approaches.

Kulendra Nath Deka,

Dighirpar, Mangaldai

Assam’s summer deluge

Through your estimated daily, I would like to draw attention to the summer flood crisis. The Brahmaputra Board said they have nine ongoing schemes in Majuli where 97% of the work is completed. But always, in the flood season, they don't give attention to the winter season or others. Nowadays, it creates a huge problem; in fact, not only in Majuli but also in areas near the Brahmaputra’s tributaries, people have been facing problems since their birth. Neglecting the problem is not the solution, but to give priority to solving this matter for future generations. In the 18th century, the river island was 1,300 square kilometres. And now, it's only 352 square kilometres. Floods are an annual occurrence in Assam. In the ongoing wave, lakhs of people have been affected, while 1.08 lakh hectares of crops have been damaged. Also, many people lost their own homes and everything else due to this. It's heartbreaking to hear about people being displaced due to natural disasters. During times like these, emergency shelters and relief efforts become crucial to providing support and assistance to the homeless population. However, it's not enough because of the increasing population.

Giving less attention to the issue is the main problem. So I highlight through this letter that people all over Assam are facing this problem. It hugely impacts the socio-economic life and also decreases the socio-economic growth.

Jigyasha Phukan,

Gauhati University

Drug menace: a cause of concern

The article titled ''Drug-Free Assam'' published in your esteemed daily on May 2 is the most timely one, as the writer Hitesh Kalita left no stone unturned in highlighting the rampant drug abuse and drug trafficking prevalent among the young generation, who are the future of the nation. Today's worst sufferers are family members, more particularly mothers, who fail to dissuade their sons and daughters from the grip of addiction even after sending them to rehabilitation centres for treatment. No one can wipe away the tears and anguish of grieving mothers who have lost their children to the scourge of drugs. In this regard, the present state government's steadfast commitment and meaningful and sustained intervention to eradicate this alarming trend under the dynamic leadership of the CM must be appreciated. The anti-drug campaign must persist until the state achieves a complete breakthrough in drug trafficking, with narcotics being smuggled from the golden triangle regions and transported through the north-eastern states. The gateway to the Northeast, Guwahati, still remains the preferred route for smuggling drugs to different parts of the country. Unless we are able to prevent the young people from falling into the clutches of drug addiction, which leads them towards a bleak and uncertain future, all our efforts and planning to build a 'Viksit Bharat' will yield no desired results. What is now needed is that people from all walks of life must spontaneously support the state government in its significant endeavour to make Assam drug-free, which will lay a strong foundation for progressive Assam for the coming generation. As a long-term measure, the youth, teachers, and common people ought to be major stakeholders in the community awareness campaign against the drug menace.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Tezpur Cancer Centre’s brachytherapy facility

Through your esteemed daily, I am writing to bring attention to the commendable efforts of Tezpur Cancer Centre (TCC) in inaugurating its brachytherapy facility, marking a significant milestone in cancer care in the region. Under the esteemed guidance of the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) and the TATA Trusts, TCC has been at the forefront of providing comprehensive cancer treatment since its inauguration by the Hon’ble PM of India Narendra Modi ji in April 2022. The recent addition of the Brachytherapy service further solidifies its commitment to advancing cancer care.

Brachytherapy, a form of internal radiation therapy, holds immense promise in the treatment of various cancers, particularly cervical cancer, which remains a significant health concern in India. The statistics provided by TCC regarding the prevalence of cervical cancer in the region and its contribution to global cases underscore the urgency and importance of such specialized treatment facilities.

Moreover, the successful completion of the first Intracavitary Brachytherapy under general anaesthesia is a testament to the expertise and dedication of the medical professionals at TCC. Dr. Sanjeev K. Gupta and the entire team deserve heartfelt congratulations for their pioneering efforts in introducing this advanced treatment modality to benefit cancer patients in the region. The significance of this achievement extends beyond the borders of Tezpur, impacting not only the residents of Sonitpur district but also those from nearby districts and even parts of Arunachal Pradesh. It is heartening to see TCC's commitment to ensuring equitable access to quality cancer care, especially in underserved areas. As highlighted in the BioMed Central report, breast and cervical cancers continue to pose significant health challenges, particularly among women. The establishment of the brachytherapy facility at TCC represents a significant step towards addressing these challenges and improving outcomes for cancer patients.

Ashmita Nandi

Dibrugarh University

Urgent action needed to preserve Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve

Through your esteemed daily, I am writing to bring attention to a matter of utmost importance regarding the closure of the Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve for the 2024–25 tourism season. The decision to close the park and reserve stems from the fact that it is the end of the tourist season, yet we must not overlook the critical role that responsible tourism plays in the preservation of these natural habitats. Tourists, when guided by sustainable practices, contribute significantly to the local economy and provide essential funding for conservation efforts. By shutting down access to these areas, we risk losing not only vital revenue but also valuable opportunities for education and awareness about the importance of wildlife conservation. I urge the authorities to reconsider this decision and explore alternative measures to manage tourist activity while still prioritizing the preservation of the park's natural integrity. Implementing stricter regulations, such as limiting the number of visitors and enforcing guidelines for eco-friendly tourism practices, could help strike a balance between conservation and public access. Additionally, it is essential to invest in community engagement and local empowerment initiatives to foster a sense of ownership and stewardship among the surrounding communities. By involving local residents in conservation efforts, we can create a sustainable model that benefits both wildlife and people alike. The closure of Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve is a matter of great concern for all those passionate about wildlife conservation. I implore the relevant authorities to take immediate action to safeguard these invaluable natural treasures for future generations to enjoy and appreciate.

Sabina Ahmed

Dibrugarh University

Balanced side

The selectors have picked a well-balanced, 15-member-strong Indian senior cricket team for the ninth edition of the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies. Although some key selections seem to have been influenced by the players' form in the ongoing IPL, one cannot overlook the fact that the Caribbean pitches are notorious for being slow. Some debate on Hardik Pandya always took place among the fans, but the "five wise men" appeared to be clear that the all-rounder, being a big-match player, can be a match-winner on his day. Sanju Samson's selection as a second wicketkeeper was on expected lines, and he may be utilized as a pure batter in a couple of matches. Yuzvendra Chahal's return to the side was a formality; the mesmerising spinner can be devastating, depending on the conditions.

Although, for the balance of the side, both Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav may not play in tandem due to the presence of Ravindra Jadeja, the presence of three spinners in key matches cannot be ruled out. Of course, leaving out Rinku Singh was unfortunate, but hard-hitter Shivam Dube's form in the IPL must have weighed heavily on the minds of the selectors. Since the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are national deep, Rinku has been unable to showcase his form in the ongoing IPL. KL Rahul is another notable omission, but the stylish player's indifferent form and inconsistent ways could not go unnoticed. All said, veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will grab a lot of eyeballs, and their form will be key for India's chances.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Good host

So, once again, ACA has proved itself a good host. This time they showed their excellent hospitality by hosting legendary former Indian wicketkeeper Farooq Engineer, who was also an aggressive opening batsman from 1961 to 1974. He, along with ex-Indian skipper Pataudi, regularly took part in the then English country cricket, representing Lancashire.

So, we, the cricket lovers of the state, firmly believe and expect that apart from being a good host in organising ODI, T20, and IPL, ACA will be able to produce someone like Engineer as, right now, Assam no longer lacks cricket infrastructure, as stated by Engineer. Besides having good cricket infrastructure, Assam is proud to have a joint secretary in the BCCI.

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

May 1: A day for labourers

On May 1, people all over the world celebrated Labour Day. But most of the working-class labourers were present at their workplaces, not at home. Labour Day is also known as May Day and International Workers' Day.

The governments of all nations throughout the world must strictly ensure that all labourers receive a paid holiday on this day, and they must pass a bill to strengthen the rights of labourers across the globe.

The capitalist world leaves no stone unturned in its cruelty against the labour-class people, often treating them as bonded slaves. Our future generations must be freed from this cycle of injustice and autocracy. There is an urgent need to ban this system of exploitation in every sector.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)