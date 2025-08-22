Letters to the EDITOR: Majestic War Memorial Park Event

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Majestic War Memorial Park event

Like in previous years, this year too, a very beautiful cultural evening was organised at War Memorial Park, situated on the northern bank of Dighalipukhuri. The Indian Air Force personnel from Borjhar initiated the show and kept the entire audience spellbound by their splendid performances. Then came the local artistes who too enchanted the whole audience with their brilliant performances of some very popular patriotic Hindi songs, raising the fever of patriotism among the masses. Another beautiful feature of the show was the ex-Army, Navy, and Air Force personnel who were very gracefully invited by the organizers to grace the occasion, which they did majestically. Some distinguished senior citizens also graced the occasion.

The only notable absentee on that evening was that of our Think Tank, Dr Hiren Gohain, because of whose untiring single-handed efforts (in opposing the proposal for the establishment of the park from the very onset), the present War Memorial Park has become a reality. The organisers deserve a pat on their back for conducting the show so beautifully.

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Potholes, waterlogging make life miserable

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards the poor condition of roads in the Kalapahar, Lal Ganesh, and Cycle Factory areas of Guwahati.

Due to the ongoing bridge construction work, the roads have been dug up repeatedly, leaving them filled with potholes and uneven surfaces. This has caused immense hardship to daily commuters. During the rainy season, waterlogging worsens the situation, increasing the chances of accidents. Residents, school-going children, and office-goers are suffering every day. I request the authorities to take urgent action by carrying out proper temporary repairs and ensuring smooth passage for the public until the construction work is completed.

Aditi Upadhyay

Gauhati University

Inadequate facilities for advocates

Through your esteemed daily, I wish to express my dismay at the shocking lack of foresight in developing the new District Judicial Court Complex at Amingaon, Kamrup. The complex, spread over 10 bighas and constructed at a cost of Rs 52.25 crore, has only a single room dedicated to the bar. The seating capacity of this room is a meagre 150–200, while the membership strength of the bar is close to 900. This glaring mismatch in planning raises serious questions about the priorities of the authorities. What is the use of creating so-called “state-of-the-art” infrastructure when the most essential stakeholders—the advocates—are left without adequate space or facilities to discharge their professional duties? Advocates are indispensable to the functioning of the judiciary, and providing them with proper working conditions is not a privilege but a necessity. Unless immediate steps are taken to expand the bar facilities and make suitable arrangements for the large number of members, the project risks becoming a hollow showpiece rather than a meaningful institution serving justice. I urge the concerned authorities to act without delay and rectify this serious lapse.

Shajid Khan

Guwahati

Experienced

hockey side

Indian hockey coach Craig Fulton believes his 18-member men's hockey team for the upcoming Hero Asian Cup in Bihar's Rajgir possesses the requisite experience, depth and balance to lift the cup. Back-to-back Olympics bronze medal winners India has re-emerged as a force to reckon with at the global hockey stage. Obviously, the mood of the Indian players should be upbeat. The Rajgir Asian Cup is important because the winner will directly qualify for the FIH World Cup 2026 co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands. Apparently, under skipper Harmanpreet Singh, the side consists of experienced players, and Fulton has rightly desisted from experimentation.

An astute ability of the players to perform under pressure is noticeable in all three departments: attack, defence and midfield. Although Fulton is a strong proponent of defence, he has always maintained that a fast attack may win matches, but a solid defence will win tournaments. At Rajgir, India is grouped along with Japan, China and Kazakhstan, while the other group consists of South Korea, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei. In its current form, India is the clear favourite.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Opposition forgetting their responsibilities?

It is really disturbing and annoying to see the way in which the opposition and its members perform in both the houses without maintaining any decorum or decency. It is as if for most of the members of the opposition, the LS and the RS are places just to create all sorts of chaos and ruckus and a stage to just oppose everything. Rather than taking part in the proceedings and debates in a cultured and responsible manner, they interfere and disturb the complete conduct of business in both houses, sometimes flexing muscles too!

It was disturbing to watch members indulging in all sorts of antics in opposing the Constitution (130th) amendment bill when it was presented by the HM. These members forget that the whole world is watching, especially the younger generation, for whom elected members should act as role models and responsible leaders rather than hooligans and trouble makers on the streets. Let those in the position of the LoP and the opposition members learn from past opposition leaders like A B Vajpayee, Sharad Pawar, Rajiv Gandhi, Sushma Swaraj and L K Advani on how to perform their responsibilities as members of the opposition, maintaining decorum and the status of the temple of democracy and also winning the hearts of the citizens.

M Pradyu

(pradyumukund22@gmail.com)

Tax-free health security

Apropos your report on exempting health and life insurance premiums from GST, the proposal reflects an important policy shift. Insurance is increasingly essential for families, and removing GST could enhance accessibility and affordability. While concerns of revenue loss are valid, the broader benefit lies in encouraging wider coverage and reducing the burden on households. A balanced approach is needed to safeguard both fiscal interests and public welfare in implementing such reforms.

Dr. Vijaykumar H K

(hkvkmech39@gmail.com)

The festival

of Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival celebrated with immense joy and fervour, is just around the corner. This vibrant festival, dedicated to Lord Ganesha, brings communities together in a spirit of unity and devotion. I, like many others, eagerly anticipate the colourful decorations, the elaborate Ganesha idols, and the delicious traditional sweets.

However, as we prepare to celebrate, it's crucial to acknowledge the environmental impact of certain practices associated with the festival. The immersion of large, non-biodegradable idols in water bodies has become a significant concern, contributing to water pollution and harming aquatic life.

Therefore, I urge everyone to consider celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in a more sustainable and eco-friendly manner. Opting for idols made from natural clay or other biodegradable materials and immersing them in designated artificial ponds or tanks can significantly reduce the environmental footprint.

Furthermore, let's embrace natural decorations like flowers and leaves instead of plastic and other non-biodegradable materials. By making conscious choices, we can ensure that our celebrations are not only joyous but also respectful of our environment.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)