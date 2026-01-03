Letters to The EDITOR: Make newspaper reading a must for students

Make newspaper reading a must for students

In an era dominated by screens, every effort to cultivate the habit of reading newspapers among students deserves genuine appreciation.

Reading newspapers should be made mandatory for students in government schools across the state. This will improve students’ attention spans, reduce excessive screen time and help them stay informed. In recent years, the value of newspapers has not been adequately conveyed to the youngsters who remain absorbed in digital media. Parents, teachers and other stakeholders need to encourage students to read newspapers. It will restore the balance while supporting the newspaper industry, which has been under strain. On the part of the media, content selection requires particular care. Student-orientated editions can help maintain relevance while ensuring appropriate exposure. Thus, we can create future generations of readers, which is critical to the survival of newspapers. Reading newspapers is the key to cultural survival, apart from reading books. Let all individuals from every corner of the state create an environment where students from all age groups express interest in reading newspapers in any free time of each day right from this New Year.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

The Facade of Normalcy:

Narcotics in neighbourhoods

The recent exposé on drug labs operating within school walls is a chilling wake-up call. In Karnataka, we are witnessing a hauntingly similar trend. In 2025 alone, Bengaluru police registered over 1,078 NDPS cases, seizing contraband worth Rs 160 crore. Three clandestine manufacturing units were busted in residential pockets of Bengaluru in the last week alone, mirroring the “hiding in plain sight” strategy seen in Telangana.

When chemical labs replace classrooms, the “ordinary facade” becomes a weapon. We must move beyond reactionary “bulldozer justice”. A “Citizen-Police Chemical Audit” for small-scale units and mandatory narcotics-awareness curricula in schools will turn students into the first line of defense.

Dr.Vijaykumar H K,

(hkvkmech3@gmail.com)

Addiction to

mobile phones

Mobile phones have become an inseparable part of modern life. They help us communicate instantly, access information, study, work, and entertain ourselves. However, excessive and uncontrolled use of mobile phones has led to a growing problem known as mobile phone addiction, which is affecting people of all ages, especially children and youth.

Mobile phone addiction refers to the compulsive need to use a smartphone continuously, even when it interferes with daily life. Many people feel anxious or restless when their phone is not nearby. Social media, online games, short videos, and constant notifications make it difficult to stay away from screens. As a result, people spend hours scrolling without realizing how much time has passed.

One of the major impacts of mobile phone addiction is on physical health. Prolonged screen time can cause eye strain, headaches, neck and back pain, and sleep disorders. Using mobile phones late at night reduces sleep quality and leads to fatigue and poor concentration. Lack of physical activity due to excessive phone use can also contribute to obesity and other health problems.

Mobile addiction also affects mental and emotional well-being. Overuse of social media often creates feelings of anxiety, loneliness, and low self-esteem. People may begin to compare their lives with others online, leading to dissatisfaction and stress. In severe cases, addiction can result in depression and social isolation.

The problem extends to academic and professional life as well. Students addicted to mobile phones find it difficult to focus on studies, leading to poor performance. At workplaces, constant phone checking reduces productivity and efficiency. Moreover, excessive phone use weakens real-life relationships, as people spend less time interacting face-to-face with family and friends.

To overcome mobile phone addiction, self-discipline and awareness are essential. Setting time limits for phone use, avoiding phones during meals and before bedtime, and engaging in outdoor activities can help reduce dependency. Parents should guide children by setting good examples and encouraging healthy habits. Schools and society should also spread awareness about the harmful effects of excessive mobile phone use.

Barasha Thakuria,

Gauhati University

Tipsy pilots

endanger lives

It is reported that an Air India pilot supposed to fly a Vancouver-Delhi flight via Vienna on December 23 was “grounded” after he “failed the breathalyzer” test for alcohol. Globally, pilots are expected not to consume spirits eight hours within or before flying. Some countries do have a twelve-hour restriction.

In India, the relevant rule bars the pilots and cabin crew from alcohol consumption within twelve hours, also known as the “bottle-to-throttle” rule. Pilots’ blood should be showing “zero alcohol” prior to flying. On international flights, there are no mandatory pre-flight breath analyser tests because alcohol is available on board.

But the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India’s aviation regulator, supposedly has its own policy to randomly test the pilots before flying. In India, besides the pilots and the cabin crew, the workers of aircraft maintenance, the aircraft control officers (ATCO), and ground workers, including firefighters, vehicle drivers, aerobridge operators, flight dispatchers and marshallers, are expected to be sober as per the Civil Aviation (Requirement) rules.

It is relevant to point out that if the pilots fail their mandatory test for the first, second and third time, their licences are suspended for three months, three years and for life, respectively.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat,

(gbhat13@gmail.com)