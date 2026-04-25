Letters to The EDITOR: Malaria Control

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Malaria Control

Zealous health workers and professionals, with the active participation of the government, have slowed down the incidence of malaria. The WHO's Global Technical Strategy 2016--2030 has implemented several measures to effectively combat malaria. It expects a ninety per cent reduction in malaria incidence and mortality rates by the year 2030.

Diagnosis, surveillance, risk monitoring and cost-benefit analysis are mapped. Infants, children under 5, pregnant women, HIV AND AIDS patients, and travellers are at high risk.

Female Anopheles mosquito vector control, therefore, cannot be deescalated, as can the elimination of Plasmodium falciparum malarial parasites, the causative agent. There are as many as thirty malaria-transmitting Anopheles vectors, so the challenge is enormous. Insecticide resistance is another issue. The high burden-to-high impact strategy of the WHO aims to deliver an optimal anti-malarial response to appropriate areas. Climate watch, rainfall assessment, elimination of vector places and human immunity matter.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Rise of Pradyot Bubagra

Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma stands as a rare disruptor in Northeast India, a leader who decisively outperformed the BJP within the TTAADC in 2026, demonstrating principled independence over partisan inducement.

The TTAADC, administering nearly 68% of Tripura's geographical area under the Sixth Schedule, remains critically underfunded, with roads, hospitals, and drinking water severely neglected. The Council lacks authority to issue land pattas, leaving indigenous tribal communities without formal land security, and many of them live outside its jurisdictional boundaries. Cross-border drug trafficking from Bangladesh poses a grave social crisis, while meaningful investment remains virtually absent. Tripura's bamboo wealth must be utilized through second-generation bioethanol production, alongside sericulture projects and tea processing centres to generate sustainable tribal livelihoods.

Pradyot, fondly called Bubagra, meaning protector of the land, must press for direct central funding under Article 275 and Paragraph 9 of the Sixth Schedule, along with unified royalties from OIL and ONGC and the development of a rubber industry corridor spanning tires, footwear, and medical glove manufacturing.

The people have made their democratic will clear. The Centre must rethink its reluctance over Tipraland under Articles 2 and 3.

Shahin Yusuf

(shahinyusuf21@gmail.com)

Why teachers are

not role models

Today, the teacher's role has gone beyond teaching. Their role now involves counselling students, mentoring students and teaching them how to use and apply knowledge in their lives. They should look for ways to impact students on a different level. Teachers should also inspire students to strive for greater achievements and take on more responsibilities. Now, here a crucial question arises: should teachers show misconduct with certain students for petty reasons? The answer is definitely 'No'. It is true that in today's world, teachers are typically dealing with 20-30 students in their class. Certain students 'will' misbehave at some point. But that does not mean that teachers will show misconduct in front of such students. It can harm students directly, damage the learning environment and reduce confidence in schools. In recent days, reports of certain teachers' gross misconduct, especially in private schools in the state, have been received, and it has become a matter of serious concern for the parents in particular and society in general. It has placed children at risk and undermined trust in education. Schools and safeguarding teams, therefore, must play a key role in preventing such teachers' misconduct. So, school administrations must use robust, safer recruitment practices such as thorough background checks, targeted interview questions, checking references, etc. It should also introduce safeguarding courses to help ensure school staff understand their responsibilities and feel confident in protecting children. As responsible citizens, we must know that some teachers' misconduct can have lasting effects on students, schools and communities. It is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to help schools protect children and maintain trust in the noble teaching profession, as schools are the temples of knowledge and trusted centres of future nation-builders.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Worsening traffic situation

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of concerned authorities and citizens to the worsening problem of traffic jams in Guwahati. Over the past few years, traffic congestion has become a daily struggle for commuters, especially in areas like Ganeshguri, Six Mile, Maligaon, Beltola, and Jalukbari.

The narrow roads, increasing number of private vehicles, poor traffic management, and illegal parking contribute significantly to this issue. During peak hours, it becomes extremely difficult to travel even a short distance. Traffic jams waste time and increase fuel consumption, cause air and noise pollution, and affect the overall mental well-being of the public.

Immediate steps must be taken to tackle this growing concern. Measures like widening roads, constructing flyovers, improving public transport, enforcing strict rules against illegal parking, and promoting carpooling could provide relief. Additionally, awareness about traffic rules should be spread among citizens.

I request the authorities to take urgent and effective action to resolve this matter.

Yuvaraj Deka

(yuvrzdeka@gmail.com)