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Mandate biometric attendance

Through this column of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the Government of Assam, particularly the Health and Family Welfare Department, to the urgent need for introducing mandatory biometric attendance systems in all state government health institutions across Assam.

It is a matter of concern that punctuality and regular attendance are not always maintained by some government employees in different healthcare institutions. Instances of late arrival, early departure, unauthorised absence and proxy attendance undermine workplace discipline and adversely affect the delivery of essential healthcare services to the public. To ensure transparency, punctuality and accountability, the government should make biometric punching machines mandatory in all government hospitals, medical colleges, community health centres, primary health centres, mini primary health centres and other government healthcare facilities.

Every employee, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory technicians, health workers and other staff members, should record their arrival and departure through biometric attendance systems in accordance with their officially prescribed duty schedules.

The introduction of such a system would help prevent proxy attendance, discourage duty-related negligence and ensure that government employees fulfil their assigned working hours and responsibilities. Appropriate provisions should also be made for emergency duties, field visits, official assignments and other legitimate exemptions.

Government healthcare institutions are essential public service centres where patients depend on timely medical attention. Therefore, maintaining punctuality, professional discipline and accountability among healthcare employees is not merely an administrative requirement but also a fundamental public responsibility. I hope the Government of Assam will take this matter seriously and introduce a uniform biometric attendance system across all state health institutions in the larger interest of public healthcare services.

Heramba Nath,

Hindumaizali, Kamrup.

Communal spin

The self-proclaimed champions of secularism, the Congress, have apparently resorted to their latest political stratagem by attempting to inject a communal dimension into the selection of the starting eleven for the 1st Test Match against New Zealand, which is currently being played in Wellington. A Congress MP, Imran Masood, whose political posturing has frequently been perceived as sympathetic towards Pakistan, has audaciously questioned the exclusion of pacer Mohammad Siraj from the starting eleven. According to the Congress MP, the pace bowler was overlooked solely on account of his religious identity. Such an insinuation is not only deeply reprehensible but also an affront to the integrity of Indian Cricket. Never in the history of Indian Cricket has team selection been dictated by religious considerations. We have witnessed distinguished personalities such as Nawab Pataudi and Md Azharuddin lead the national side with distinction and immense pride. It is, however, pertinent to recall that Azharuddin was subsequently removed from the game following his involvement in the match-fixing scandal.

The attempt to communalise a sporting decision, ostensibly to consolidate minority votes ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, is profoundly deplorable. Cricket, above all, should remain a unifying force, transcending religious, cultural and political divisions. As a layman with a keen interest in the game, I firmly believe that TV commentators should exercise restraint and refrain from passing premature judgement on the team selection while a match is still in progress. Controversial observations made during the course of the match can unnecessarily undermine the morale and confidence of the players representing the nation. It would be far more prudent to allow the match to conclude before undertaking a comprehensive post-match assessment of the team’s selection and performance.

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Assam’s wildlife needs better care

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the urgent need for better wildlife rescue and rehabilitation facilities in Assam.

Despite its rich biodiversity, Assam continues to face challenges in protecting injured, displaced and endangered wildlife. Human-wildlife conflict, habitat destruction, road accidents and other threats often leave wild animals vulnerable and in need of immediate medical attention. However, inadequate rescue infrastructure, limited veterinary facilities and a shortage of trained professionals make their rehabilitation difficult. The government must establish more well-equipped wildlife rescue centres, strengthen veterinary services and ensure trained rescue teams in vulnerable regions. Public awareness and community participation are equally important in protecting wildlife.

I sincerely hope the concerned authorities will take immediate steps to strengthen wildlife conservation and provide better care for animals in distress.

Abhishruti Borah,

Cotton University, Guwahati.

Discard rote learning

Without detracting from the milestones of high achievers, suffice it to say that the current education system has turned our students into mechanical, rote learners. Memorisation and hard work are prioritised over meaningful and active learning. Rote learning places less focus on comprehension. Even in this era, more emphasis is placed on “see and tell” than on “how and why”. Knowledge, skill, attitude, analysis, synthesis, and evaluation – all are ingredients of active learning. Discussions, debates, and deeper learning are stressed to pave the way for thoughtful learning.

Experts have long advocated for grades instead of marks to reduce complexity. In many countries, meaningful learning, which encourages students to develop their own theories to complement active learning, has gained significant traction. A common education strategy that amalgamates work and skills, theory and thought, and reading and learning must be incorporated across Indian educational institutions.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)