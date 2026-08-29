Letters to THE EDITOR: Mayhem on the mountain

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Today, all around the world has felt the disaster that has befallen Nepal and Tibet. Over 300 people are dead. The toll is likely to rise. Many more are missing after a fresh flood originating in neighbouring Tibet pulverised central Nepal on Wednesday. The danger is not yet over. There is concern that rising lake water may lead to a second flood. There is a global impact of the tragedy, as citizens from several countries have lost their lives. Indians form the largest share of the dead. We must express our gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and the government for their swift response and commitment to providing support and humanitarian assistance during this critical time in Nepal. In this episode, Sikkim had suffered a glacial lake outburst flood three years ago, as did Chamoli in 2021. The United States Geological Survey has confirmed that a glacial collapse resulted in a flash flood and debris flow that led to the catastrophe. There are many glacial lakes in the region that fall within the Himalayas, which confront the risks. Therefore, greater investment Therefore, we must invest more in tackling glacial lakes by installing early warning mechanisms. when it comes to tackling glacial lakes with the installation of early warning mechanisms. The largest challenge would be to minimise 'development' work in the fragile Himalayan region given the geostrategic imperatives. One must agree with the fact that such disasters will become more frequent due to climate change. The sooner rough development construction activities Stopping rough development construction activities as soon as possible will greatly benefit the world community in preventing natural disasters. The sooner rough development construction activities are implemented, the better it will be for the world community to prevent natural disasters. At the same time, it is necessary to develop a transnational framework that involves cooperation among nations adversely affected by climate change to break the cycle of devastating events.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Rights are rarely understood until people have bled for them

Before you understand what human rights are, countless lives may already have been sacrificed. People will have already become prisoners by the time they realise what freedom truly means and how it should be celebrated. By then, there will be no path to unshackle their bodies and no way to liberate their minds. Throughout history, countless movements for freedom and human rights have shaped our world. for freedom and human rights. These struggles have taken place across the world. Even then, society was divided. In reality, people often fall into three groups. The first is the government - its officials and political leaders. The second consists of those who protest because they are dissatisfied with the government policies or demand reforms and greater protection of rights. The third consists of citizens who support the government anyway.

Ultimately, these three groups often become two opposing sides: the government and its supporters on one side, and the protesters on the other. This situation is one of democracy's greatest challenges. All people have biases; "neutral people" is a myth. You eventually support injustice when you are not speaking up against it. In a democracy, achieving complete unity is extremely difficult. Differences of opinion are not an exception; they are an inherent part of the system. Throughout history, movements for civil liberties, voting rights, labour rights, and other human rights have repeatedly divided societies. There have always been protesters demanding change and others defending the existing order. Many of the rights and freedoms we enjoy today were achieved through struggle. At some point in history, someone stood up for them. People protested, endured persecution, shed blood, and often gave their lives so that future generations could live with greater dignity and freedom. Just because we did not witness those struggles ourselves does not mean they never happened. Nor does it mean everyone supported those movements. Many believed the existing system should remain unchanged or viewed protests as a threat to social order. But protest is also a right. The situation regarding the right to protest would change if the Constitution were amended to state that protest is no longer a protected right. Until then, however, we should understand what the Constitution actually guarantees and how constitutional amendments are made. A sound understanding of the constitutional amendment process is essential for informed public discussion. Most people cannot foresee what society will look like fifty or a hundred years into the future. They live their lives, work, raise families, and hope for a peaceful existence. Not everyone thinks in terms of future generations or humanity's long-term progress and sustainability. As a result, people interpret human rights through very different lenses. This is not simply a matter of illiteracy. Highly educated people can oppose rights movements, while people with little formal education can support them. More often, it reflects values, priorities, worldview, and whether one sees beyond immediate personal interests. To some, every protest looks like disorder or even a riot. But not every protest is a riot. Peaceful protest is often a demand for justice, dignity, and rights.

Jahnabi Borah

Makum (Assam)

Remembering Dhyan Chand

It is heartening that Sports India is no longer "cricket and only cricket." Sports connoisseurs and experts have now come to understand that with proper training, reasonable support, and vigilant oversight, Indian athletes can excel in any sport. Climbing the ladder of success in the world of sports, which, just like in any other field, is characterised by cutthroat competition, is not easy. Climbing the ladder of success in the world of sports, which is characterised by cutthroat competition, is not easy, just like in any other field. Ultimately, talent, determination, and focus are what truly matter. Among the older jewels of Indian sports was hockey magician Dhyan Chand, who strode like a colossus, steering the Indian team to many golden moments at the Olympics.

Dhyan Singh became Dhyan 'Chand' to reflect the kind of bright ray he was for Indian hockey. He possessed the essential qualities of a top-notch hockey player-skill, speed, stamina, and strength. It is apt that his birthday is marked by the celebration of 'Rashtriya Khel Divas', or 'National Sports Day'. Sports can teach every virtue. Sports provide valuable lessons in patience, cooperation, will, desire, focus, longevity, and the "never say never" attitude.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)