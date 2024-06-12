Letters to the Editor: Media literacy

Media literacy

I am writing to highlight the pressing need for media education in Guwahati, Assam, and to advocate for its integration into the educational system and community initiatives in our city.

In today's digital age, where information is abundant and easily accessible, media literacy has become a critical skill for individuals to navigate the complex media landscape effectively. Guwahati, as a vibrant and diverse city, can greatly benefit from media education initiatives that empower its residents to critically analyse media content, discern credible sources, and engage responsibly with information.

By incorporating media literacy into school curricula, offering workshops and training programmes for educators, and promoting public awareness campaigns on media literacy, we can equip the people of Guwahati with the tools they need to make informed decisions, combat misinformation, and participate actively in the digital society.

As a hub of cultural, social, and economic activities in Assam, Guwahati has the potential to lead the way in promoting media education and fostering a more informed and engaged citizenry. By investing in media literacy initiatives, we can strengthen our community, promote dialogue and understanding, and build a more resilient society that is equipped to face the challenges of the digital age.

I urge stakeholders in Guwahati, including educational institutions, media organisations, policymakers, and community leaders, to prioritise media education and collaborate to ensure that all residents have access to the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the media landscape effectively.

Together, let us work towards a more media-literate Guwahati that empowers its residents to engage critically with media content and contribute positively to our city and beyond.

Nandita Chakravarty,

Cotton University

World Day against Child Labour

The government and leaders of society have, not to mention common citizens, constantly endeavoured to stem the rot of child labour. “The child is the father of the man.” Smothering a child’s creative potential and educational opportunities are direct offshoots of child labour. Socio-economically challenged parents tend to push their wards to "earn," but the role of unscrupulous sections in fostering child labour cannot be swept under the ug. It is a crime to force children to take tools when school is their rightful place. The Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2016 looked different than the antiquated 1986 Bill, although safety is not the answer to poverty and vice versa.

Also, the question is not entirely about the attitude of the employer; the larger issue is about the hope, aspiration, and talent of a child. Learning ‘earning skills’ at a tender age is one thing; learning at schools and colleges only to earn later is a totally different matter. When education and awareness failed to instill sense in the parents, punitive measures were enhanced to discipline the employers. But loopholes in the law have aided employers. So, the larger issue of preventing child labour remains unresolved. The cynical attitude that child labour cannot be eradicated but only regulated has to be done away with.

Dr. Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Mind-blowing Modi

The victory of Modi in the LS elections in 2024 is a moment of celebration. The victory is in spite of the freebies announced by Congress. Also, the victory is happening in spite of internationally rich people working against Modi with their money and connections. The victory happened even though many foreign powers have been wishing for and working against the victory of Modi and the BJP. Therefore, this victory is special and unique. The victory of Modi happened even after the leading opposition has been calling Modi a dictator, for no reason at all. The only reason is that they are unable to dislodge him because of his humility and honesty, which none of the opposition can match. Even those who called themselves ‘khattar imandhar’ are suffering from the allegation of corruption.

Calicut Krishnan Ramani

(ckramani@hotmail.com)