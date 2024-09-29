Letters to the EDITOR: Menstrual leave for working women

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Menstrual leave for working women

Through your esteemed daily columns, I am writing to bring attention to an important issue that affects millions of working women across India but is often overlooked: the need for menstrual leave. Menstruation is a natural biological process that women experience for approximately 35–50 years of their lives, yet societal norms continue to stigmatize it. Many women face physical and emotional discomfort during their menstrual cycle, which can severely impact their ability to work efficiently. Providing menstrual leave would be a compassionate and necessary step toward gender equality in the workplace. Firstly, menstruation can be accompanied by symptoms such as abdominal cramps, headaches, fatigue, nausea, and mood swings. These symptoms can significantly hinder productivity, making it difficult for women to perform at their optimal capacity. Instead of forcing women to endure pain in silence, menstrual leave would allow them to take time off without fear of judgement or losing pay, leading to a healthier and more supportive work environment. Countries like Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Indonesia have already acknowledged the importance of this issue by implementing menstrual leave policies. It is time India joined this progressive movement. Offering menstrual leave in India will not only promote gender inclusivity but will also foster better physical and mental well-being for women, encouraging them to continue their careers without unnecessary strain. Opponents argue that menstrual leave could reinforce gender stereotypes or reduce women's employability, but this view is flawed. Menstrual leave, when framed as a health-based policy rather than a gender-based one, can help eliminate stigmas associated with menstruation. Moreover, companies with menstrual leave policies will attract more women to the workforce, ultimately boosting their diversity and productivity. Menstrual leave is not a privilege but a necessity that should be integrated into India’s workplace policies. It is imperative that we address this issue, fostering a more equitable work culture where the needs of working women are recognized and respected. I urge policymakers and employers to take prompt action on this matter. A healthy and inclusive workforce is the foundation of a progressive society.

Sabina Ahmed

(sabina2019ahmed@gmail.com)

Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi was born as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi on 2nd October 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat. He was a prominent Indian leader and social reformer who promoted non-violence in the struggle for India's independence from British colonial rule. He developed his philosophy of "Satyagraha," a form of non-violent resistance, while he was working as a lawyer in South Africa. His principle of "Ahimsa" became the foundation of his political and social endeavour. He led nationwide movements such as the Salt Satyagraha or the Salt March in 1930 and the Quit India Movement in 1942 for civil rights, self-reliance, and social equality. These movements evoked worldwide attention through excessive media coverage.

His efforts not only contributed to India's independence in 1947 but also inspired leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela in their struggles for civil rights and freedom. Despite facing opposition and imprisonment, Gandhi remained committed to his principles. On 30 January 1948, he was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, leaving behind his legacy of peace, tolerance, and non-violence.

Natasha Ameen,

Sudarshan Public School,

Guwahati