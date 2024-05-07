Letters to the EDITOR: Mental health crisis among youth

Mental health crisis among youth

In recent years, there has been a growing recognition of a silent epidemic gripping our youth—the mental health crisis. As young people navigate the complexities of adolescence and young adulthood, they are increasingly facing unprecedented levels of stress, anxiety, and depression. This crisis demands urgent attention and concerted efforts from parents, educators, policymakers, and society at large. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), mental health conditions are among the leading causes of disability and morbidity in young people worldwide. In India alone, it's estimated that nearly 20% of adolescents experience mental health problems, with depression and anxiety being the most common. Despite the prevalence of mental health issues among youth, there persists a pervasive culture of silence and stigma surrounding mental illness. Many young people suffer in silence, afraid to seek help due to fear of judgement, shame, or misunderstanding. This stigma is compounded by cultural and societal norms that often dismiss mental health concerns as signs of weakness or moral failing. Social media, while connecting us in unprecedented ways, also poses significant risks to youth mental health. The constant comparison, cyberbullying, and FOMO (fear of missing out) culture prevalent on social media platforms can have detrimental effects on self-esteem and mental well-being. The mental health crisis among youth is a multifaceted issue that requires a comprehensive and compassionate response. By breaking the silence, challenging stigma, and prioritizing youth mental health in our homes, schools, and communities, we can create a future where young people feel supported, understood, and empowered to navigate life's challenges with resilience and hope. It's time to act, because the well-being of our youth is not just a personal issue; it's a collective responsibility.

Nilim Kashyap Barthakur

Gauhati University

Sustainable transportation for a greener future

I am writing to advocate for increased promotion and investment in sustainable transportation options in our community. With growing concerns about climate change and air pollution, transitioning away from fossil fuel-dependent modes of transportation is critical for mitigating environmental degradation and improving public health.

Encouraging the use of public transit, cycling, and walking not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions but also alleviates traffic congestion and promotes physical activity. Municipalities can play a pivotal role by expanding public transit networks, implementing bike lanes, and enhancing pedestrian infrastructure.

Furthermore, incentivizing the adoption of electric vehicles and investing in charging infrastructure can accelerate the transition to a cleaner transportation system. By prioritizing sustainable transportation initiatives, we can create a more liveable and environmentally friendly community for current and future generations.

Darshana Nath

Gauhati University