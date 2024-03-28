Letters to the EDITOR: Migratory Birds

Migratory Birds

We all know about the migratory birds that travel thousands of miles, crossing many countries, to roost at a new site according to the changing weather. They again go back to their dwelling place after the change of weather at their temporary site. Cuckoos are the perfect example in this regard.

Of late, we are having migratory politicians as well, who visit their constituencies only at the time of the election and disappear as soon as the elections are over. Like the cuckoos, we can cite the names of a few such migratory politicians, like Badruddin Ajmal and his brother Sirajuddin Ajmal, Gaurav Gogoi, etc., who appear in their constituencies with the advent of elections.

So let’s get ready to welcome them.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati

Poor Indian football

There has been no improvement in the performance of Indian soccer. The other day, our national men’s team lost to Afghanistan—a country where the sports infrastructure is as good as zero. In the double header 2026 World Cup qualifiers, being played in a home and away format against the minnows team of Afghanistan, our national team drew the first match goalless in their territory and lost the home match played at Guwahati by a 2-1 score line. AIFF has spent a huge amount on the development of football throughout the country by organizing various leagues like the ISL and I-League and also improving the condition of the grounds, but the net result is that our national soccer team struggles to beat teams like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and the Maldives. If we are dreaming of qualifying for a global competition like the World Cup, then we are living in a fool’s paradise. It may sound harsh, but we Indians are not physically competent to compete in modern-day soccer. Modern-day soccer has become too physical, with the use of brute power and stamina.

Pratap Dutta,

Tezpur

Footbridge near

Gauhati University

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned regarding the need for a footbridge in the 7th mile area of Gauhati University.

The students of Gauhati University have been demanding a footbridge near the 7th mile area for a long time now due to the difficulty in crossing the road. Many students have faced serious danger while crossing the road and had near-death experiences.

The NH17, being one of the busiest roads, causes difficulty for the students as well as the citizens in crossing the road.

Even after multiple demands, the authorities concerned have placed only a handful of traffic controllers there, which doesn’t meet the requirement. Hence, the problem remains unsolved.

NH17, connecting Guwahati to the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, attracts a large amount of traffic, and some even drive over the speed limit, which creates a life-threatening situation for the daily commuters. The authorities concerned must take steps towards ensuring the safety of those who use the highway on a daily basis by constructing a footbridge over the highway.

In many areas of Guwahati, many footbridges have been constructed in the past, according to requirements, and the 7th mile area near Gauhati University is also one of the prospective areas where a footbridge is required to be built. With this, I would like to conclude my letter and request that the authorities concerned take action as soon as possible.

Akhi Saikia

Gauhati University

India-Singapore ties

The diplomatic ties between India and Singapore have stood the test of time for 60 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had rightly emphasized the fact that Singapore was India’s “gateway” to the east. The phenomenal rise of Singapore from a small nation to a dream country, thereby becoming an example for others to emulate, is in itself an achievement of sorts. Many politicians have dreamt of making their states “Singapore-like” with little success. Both India and Singapore have mutually beneficial cultural exchanges, defence relations, economic cooperation, and skill-building. Defence, sea and space, commerce, and infrastructure, too, are areas of bilateral interest. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s recent Singapore visit saw him discussing wide-ranging issues with that country’s ministers, including his counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan.

Indo-Pacific and West Asia were particularly touched upon by the two countries’s foreign ministers. Singapore is a destination much sought after by tourists, including Indians, and Jaishankar was particular in underscoring this, apart from the stress on commerce and infrastructure. Besides, terror and security—which are very significant considering the deadlock over the South China Sea—did not escape the attention of the two leaders. India and Singapore have had a 50-year-long relationship without a tinge of bitterness. The fact that Modi himself has visited Singapore four times since he took over in 2014 underscores the importance attached by New Delhi to bilateral relations with the nation.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

gbhat13@gmail.com

Gaza still burns

The residents of Gaza are living in constant fear and through unimaginable hardships amid the Israel-Hamas war. Stories about the resilience of the people stuck in the war-torn region as they struggle to survive have touched many around the world deeply. The people of Gaza, including women and children, are not mere statistics or headlines; they are mothers, daughters, sisters, and sons who deserve to live in a safe environment. They should not have to live with the constant fear of violence and displacement or a lack of access to basic necessities like healthcare, education, and clean water. The impact of this crisis goes beyond physical harm. It will leave lasting scars on the hearts and minds of those who survive.

Press reports have indicated that Israel is not prepared to halt the war in Gaza that it initiated a few months ago. Instead of a ceasefire, Israel is also not allowing any country that is interested to provide food and clean water that are essential for people to survive. Such restrictions fall under the category of cruelty.

Jubel D’Cruz,

jubeldcruz@yahoo.com

Krishna Das and Assam cricket

Assam cricketer Krishna Das was the highest wicket taker in the Ranji Trophy, the domestic cricket championship among the states in India. He has consistently performed well for Assam for many seasons. He is, by far, the best pacer in Assam cricket to date.

However, for some strange reason, this lad from Barpeta does not find a place in the Assam cricket team, despite his talent and consistent excellent performance. The performance of the Assam cricket team in the current season is abysmal.

One reason is definitely poor team selection and the non-inclusion of a player of the calibre of Krishna Das. Authorities should investigate these issues. The Assam Cricket Association should also introspect, and reconsider the inclusion of players like Krishna Das.

Amar Bhuyan,

Kenyapatty, Nagaon