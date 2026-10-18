Letters to The EDITOR: Misuse of AI deepfakes against women and girls

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Misuse of AI deepfakes against women and girls

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to draw the attention of the concerned authorities and the general public to the growing misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for creating deepfake images and digitally manipulated content targeting women and girls.

In June 2026, reports emerged from Guwahati concerning allegations that AI-generated, sexually explicit images of female students and teachers had been created and circulated without their consent. The incident prompted investigations and raised serious concerns about digital privacy, women’s dignity, and the responsible use of emerging technologies.

The development of AI has brought many benefits to society, but its misuse can cause significant harm. Deepfake technology can be exploited to manipulate photographs, spread false information, damage reputations, and subject victims to online harassment. Women and girls may experience fear, humiliation, and social pressure even when the images are entirely fabricated.

This issue requires urgent attention from the government, police, educational institutions, and technology platforms. Cybercrime complaints must be investigated promptly, and appropriate legal action should be taken against those responsible. Schools and colleges should organise digital literacy programmes to educate students about cyber ethics, consent, privacy, and the consequences of online abuse. Social media platforms must also strengthen their reporting and content-removal mechanisms. Equally importantly, the public must refrain from sharing manipulated images or identifying victims, as doing so can increase their suffering.

Technological progress must never come at the cost of human dignity. I urge the concerned authorities to take effective measures to protect women and girls from digital abuse and ensure that the internet remains a safer space for everyone. I hope your esteemed newspaper will highlight this pressing issue and help create greater public awareness.

Rishika Ligira,

Nagaon