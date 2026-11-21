sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Mitigating road accident in Assam

I would like to express my sincere appreciation for the insightful article titled ‘Mitigating Road Accidents in Assam’, published in the esteemed English daily, The Sentinel, and written by Bibash Deva Nath. His thought-provoking write-up is likely to have a meaningful impact on readers like me and, hopefully, will also draw the attention of concerned stakeholders to take appropriate measures to address this longstanding issue. In this regard, I would humbly like to draw your attention to another aspect of road safety that also deserves consideration, namely, the unregulated movement and behaviour of pedestrians and bicycle riders, which contribute to a considerable number of road accidents, particularly in tea garden areas and rural parts of Assam. It is often observed that a significant section of pedestrians does not adhere to the basic road safety practice of walking along the left-hand side of the road. Moreover, group conversations while standing on the roadway, as well as the careless presence of children and unattended domestic animals on roads, particularly during peak traffic hours, are recurring concerns in these areas. Such practices, often arising from a lack of awareness rather than deliberate negligence, may expose both road users and pedestrians to considerable risks. In this context, an intensified and sustained public awareness campaign by the concerned departments, particularly in tea gardens and rural areas, could play a vital role in promoting responsible road-use behaviour and thereby help mitigate road accidents. Thank you once again for your valuable contribution towards creating public awareness on this important issue.

Niren Saikia,

Hijugur, Tinsukia.

Act East policy

The news article ‘Modi: Act East policy has given new momentum to India-ASEAN relations’, published in your popular daily on November 17, has drawn our attention. The PM Narendra Modi’s fervent call for peace, stability and predictability in the world during his meeting with leaders of ASEAN has echoed a sentiment shared widely across the globe today. But, sadly, translating that desire into reality has become a mounting challenge at a time when violating international law and ignoring traditional partnerships are increasingly becoming the norm everywhere. In Manila, the PM proposed e-visas for visitors from ASEAN nations, which is welcomed. That positive step must be built upon. As part of the step-up a-gear Act East policy, India has rightly increased military collaboration with Southeast Asian nations, including the planned export of Brahmos missiles to Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia. It is, therefore, essential to ensure that the future of the entire region is shaped not by competition but by cooperation. In the recent article ‘Act East must begin in Northeast’, the esteemed writer Debika Dutta rightly pointed out that the Northeast’s contribution to this emerging regional architecture should not be underestimated. The NE enterprises can become more competitive through better connections between inland production centres, border crossings, ports and international shipping networks. It should not be treated as a passage to another geographical destination. It is an economic asset, a strategic bridge and an indispensable participant in India’s emergence as an influential Indo-pacific power. Thus the region is not the last frontier of India’s development imagination but the first frontier of its eastern ambition, where commitments must become visible. No doubt, the region can achieve the goals with both resolve and capacity in the days to come.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Gadkari’s lament

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has lamented the increasing loss of lives in road accidents while addressing the Indian Roads Congress. India records roughly 5.13 lakh road accidents and 1.83 lakh road accident deaths in a year. Gadkari has attributed the accidents to inadequate DPRs (Detailed Project Report) and insufficient efforts to eliminate black spots. Assigning projects to the lowest bidder has not pleased the minister. Road accident black spots are 500-metre stretches of a national highway where, over three consecutive calendar years, either five or more accidents involving fatalities or grievous injuries occur, or ten or more fatalities are recorded. Faulty road design, disregarding road curves, blind spots and junction crossings or mergers, and poor lighting or visibility have resulted in these black spots. Of course, the reason for these oversights is implicit in Gadkari’s address itself.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat,

gbhat13@gmail.com

Happens only in India

Yours truly, in one fine evening while watching a national TV channel, I was utterly shocked to see and hear one Italian gentleman speaking in a loud voice from the dais, accusing our duly elected PM as VOTE CHOR before a small crowd in Hyderabad. Interestingly, the crowd included Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition (LOP), who was sitting in the front row and applauding the Italian gentleman, seemingly forgetting his role as the LOP of India. Can Rahul Gandhi expect the same thing to happen in Italy? As the assembly elections in five states approach, it is disheartening to see opposition leaders resorting to underhanded tactics to gain power. While hitting below the belt, they are in fact digging their own grave. Such an act of LOP is only found in India.

Joel Goyari,

Tangla.

Secure MPHW

service rules

Through this column of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the kind attention of the Government of Assam, particularly the Health and Family Welfare Department, to the long-pending issue of the absence of separate Service Rules and Finance Rules for the cadre of Multipurpose Health Workers (Male), commonly known as MPHW (Male), in Assam.

It is deeply disappointing that, despite serving the public healthcare system and performing numerous responsibilities at the grassroots level, MPHW (Male) employees continue to work without clearly defined and properly implemented service and finance rules for their cadre. This long-standing uncertainty has created widespread frustration, disappointment and a sense of insecurity among employees. MPHW (Male) personnel play an important role in strengthening the public healthcare system. Their responsibilities include disease surveillance, prevention and control of communicable diseases, field-level health activities, implementation of national health programmes, routine immunisation-related duties and various other public health responsibilities. They work tirelessly at the grassroots level, often under challenging conditions, to ensure that healthcare services reach the people.

However, the absence of clearly established service rules and finance rules has raised serious concerns regarding their service conditions, career progression, promotional avenues, financial benefits and other legitimate employment-related entitlements. Employees who dedicate their professional lives to public service should not have to remain uncertain about their career prospects and service-related rights. The continued delay in addressing this genuine concern has adversely affected the morale and motivation of MPHW (Male) employees across the state. Their growing frustration should not be viewed merely as an employee grievance; rather, it deserves consideration as an important administrative and policy matter. The Government of Assam should take this issue seriously and initiate necessary steps to formulate, approve and implement appropriate service rules and finance rules for the MPHW (male) cadre without further delay. Justice, professional dignity and a clearly defined service structure are essential for ensuring the confidence and motivation of these frontline healthcare workers. I, therefore, request the Hon’ble Chief Minister and the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Assam, to look into this long-pending matter and take appropriate action in the larger interest of the MPHW (Male) workforce and the public healthcare system.

Heramba Nath,

Hindumaizali, Kamrup.

Who owns the road?

Assam reportedly has 12 active toll gates. But a recent RTI filed by an organisation in the state has thrown up a disturbing revelation: only three of them are reportedly under the NHAI. This leaves nine toll gates operating outside its jurisdiction. Now, the obvious question is: Who is collecting the money from these nine toll gates, where is the revenue going, and who is accountable for every rupee extracted from the public?

People are forced to pay tolls every time they use these roads. But are they even being told who is collecting their money? Under whose authority are these gates operating? Is the revenue reaching the government exchequer or disappearing into some unaccountable arrangement? This is not a trivial administrative discrepancy. It is a serious question of public money and transparency. Authorities must publish the ownership, collection records and revenue utilisation of all 12 toll gates.

The public is not a cash cow to be milked without explanation.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur.

Winter: A season for self – reflection

This season is the time when ‘Momo Thela’ and the popcorn sellers reach the street a little early. For them, winter is a blessing, as people like to relish their hot snacks more during the chilly evenings to keep their bodies warm. Winter also sets the Bhutia bazaar in every town, where people would throng for affordable warm clothes. Though the prices of bhutia sweaters have gone somewhat high over time, the promise of durability compels everyone to buy them. In this sense, winter has always facilitated the confluence of diverse traditions together.

For farmers, winter is the time for reaping the crops and filling their granaries with various food grains. In Assam winter is known as the Bhogali season, as various rice grains, seasonal vegetables and fruits are available during this time. Winter is also described as a tireless season, as the body sweats less and remains energetic. And the sun, which was available all day during the summer, now appears as a special guest for a few hours, reminding us of the fact that nature has its own setting, which humans cannot alter.

The winter season brings responsibility to many, along with the fun and joy that it offers. The students prepare for their annual exams, whereas the ministers prepare for the parliamentary session and the annual budget. Each group has its share of duties to perform. For the young ones, winter means to evaluate their academic knowledge, skills and performance. For politicians, it means reconvening to provide benefits to their constituents. Winter is also the season when crop residues are burnt in the agricultural field, and more construction work takes place in the residential areas, creating smoke and dust pollution in the air. Winter is also the season when lots of road accidents take place due to reckless driving through the fog.

Every year when the winter leaves, it teaches us that enjoyment can turn into adversity when it is driven by carelessness. Moreover, rather than only reaping the bounty of the winter, we should also monitor the man-made environmental destruction that takes place during the season. The silence of winter should serve as a source of self-reflection to help us become responsible citizens.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia,

Rajabari, Jorhat.