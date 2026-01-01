Letters to the Editor: Mob lynching: A heinous crime

Mob lynching: A heinous crime

Mob lynching is one of the most monstrous crimes which is perpetrated against humanity, which belies all the claims that human beings have been able to jettison all their previous brutish traits and became a civilized creatures. It exposes the hypocrisy and the hollowness that are swaddled and hidden in the assertion that human settlement areas – towns and cities – predicated on modern ideologies are safe lebensraum.

Suddenly a throng gathers around a person – an innocent one in most cases – and allows some among them to carry out the heinous crime of lynching. At that point in time the victim becomes an object for the frenzied mob to vent their spleen against all the problems, like the government policy failures, unemployment, inflation, etc. While only a few of the perpetrators are often brought to book by the law, each one standing in the crowd is culpable, since by being a silent watcher of such a lethiferous act, they had already brought shares of the crime. The wounds left in the corpse of a lynched victim often speak about the ogre residing inside the human being who performed the barbarity against another person made by God of the same material. Such an act of brutality looks no less ugly than cannibalism. And only the firm hand of law with perceptible punishment is expected to reduce and eradicate such gruesome acts of cruelty.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Rajabari,Jorhat

Welcoming the New Year

As we welcome the New Year 2026, it’s the perfect time to send heartfelt wishes to those who’ve made the past year special. Whether you’re celebrating it with your loved ones or reaching out from afar, a thoughtful New Year’s message can spread joy and set the tone for the year ahead. From warm wishes for health and happiness to inspiring words for a fresh start, these messages are perfect for personalizing your New Year’s cards. Share your hopes for 2026 with family, friends, and co-workers, and let your words ring in the new year with positivity and love.

May this new year bring you peace where you need healing, hope where you need strength, and joy where you least expect it. May 2026 be a gentle reminder that every day is a chance to begin again. Let go of what no longer serves you, and make space for growth, kindness, and quiet happiness. May your efforts be rewarded, your dreams feel closer, and your heart stay light even on challenging days. Wishing you a year filled with good health, meaningful progress, loving moments, and reasons to smile. Step into 2026 believing that better things are on their way.

New year. New mindset. New possibilities.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)

Anjel Chakma: The silence around

racial violence

I write this letter with a heavy heart and a disturbed conscience after the tragic death of Anjel Chakma, a young student from the Northeast, who lost his life following a brutal and racially motivated attack in Dehradun. His death is not just the loss of one life. It is a mirror held up to a society that still refuses to acknowledge the everyday racism faced by people from this region.

Anjel Chakma was abused, assaulted, and dehumanized for how he looked. Racial slurs were used as weapons long before the physical violence began. What is more painful is that this is not an isolated incident. Northeastern Indians have for decades been mocked, stereotyped, and treated as outsiders in their own country. Each time such a crime occurs, there is momentary outrage, statements of condemnation, and then silence. The cycle is repeated, and lives continue to be lost.

What makes this incident even more heartbreaking is the delay in justice and the apparent lack of urgency that such cases often receive. If this were not a hate-driven crime, then what is? If this does not shake the conscience of the nation, then what will? Through your esteemed newspaper, I urge the authorities to ensure swift and uncompromising justice for Anjel Chakma. I also urge society to introspect. Being different in appearance does not make one less Indian. The Northeast is not a foreign land, and its people are not outsiders. Anjel Chakma deserved safety, dignity, and life. The least we can do now is ensure that his death is not reduced to another forgotten headline.

Bhaskar Deka

Pragjyotish College, Guwahati.

New Year resolutions

It is time for the new year again. It is time to set goals for 2026 to work towards for the next twelve months. This new year is full of possibilities, but that possibility can surely turn into reality through action and powerful thoughts. January provides a fresh mental start and the freedom to say goodbye to whatever happened in 2025. The key to setting good goals is making them aspirational and yet attainable at the same time. When we want to work towards something, we can honestly see ourselves achieving it. Choosing a new year resolution that is too big and overhauls our daily routine will only set us up for frustration and failure. It is smart to pick a goal that can be broken down into a clear step-by-step process to conquer it.

It is absolutely true that when we take small steps, the task ahead is not so daunting and challenging and is much easier to overcome. We can choose to focus on goals that boost our health. We can recognize our homes or commit to random acts of kindness. Research has shown that recognising the things in our lives is good for our mental and physical wellness. It takes only a few minutes every day to write in a gratitude journal. Practising mindfulness activities means just doing everything for what we have in the moment. It can reduce stress and increase calm and help us become a better person. It is the perfect time to set a reading goal for the year. One must consider joining the sober movement by cutting back on drink, which will improve our mood, sleep, and skin as well as our immune system. We can start a new hobby and join creative clubs. It will help us stick to mastering a new craft.

While we consider our New Year's resolutions, we must remember that perfection is not the goal; progress is achieved through our courage and commitment.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.