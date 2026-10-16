Letters to The EDITOR: Money Pressure on Commuters

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Money pressure on commuters

For many daily commuters travelling through Ganeshguri and other busy parts of Guwahati, a routine bus journey has become a source of discomfort. Passengers frequently encounter individuals identifying as transgender who approach them for money. While many people willingly offer small amounts as a gesture of respect, problems arise when those who refuse face insulting remarks or uncomfortable confrontations.

The issue raises an important question: should giving money be a matter of personal choice or a daily obligation imposed on commuters?

People work diligently to earn their livelihoods. Salaried employees, daily-wage workers, students and small business owners all manage their expenses according to their financial circumstances. For many, even a small amount matters. Expecting passengers to contribute money every time they encounter someone seeking it, regardless of their willingness or ability to pay, places an unnecessary burden on their daily lives.

Transgender people deserve dignity, respect and equal opportunities, just like every other member of society. In Indian culture, offering money and seeking blessings from members of the transgender community is a familiar social practice, particularly during weddings and childbirth celebrations. Many people participate in these traditions willingly. However, cultural respect should not be interpreted as an obligation to pay on every occasion.

When a passenger refuses to provide money and faces offensive comments or public embarrassment, the interaction becomes a matter of personal dignity. No one should feel compelled to part with their hard-earned income simply to avoid an unpleasant confrontation.

At the same time, it is important to recognise the social and economic difficulties faced by many transgender people, including discrimination in employment and limited access to stable livelihood opportunities. These challenges deserve serious attention from the government and society. Better access to education, employment, skill development and social support can help create more sustainable opportunities.

However, economic hardship cannot justify intimidating or insulting others. We should not stereotype or blame the entire transgender community based on the actions of a few individuals. Clothing or appearance alone cannot determine a person's gender identity; individual conduct must be the basis for addressing concerns about public behaviour.

The recurring concerns raised by commuters around busy locations such as Ganeshguri call for greater public awareness and appropriate attention from the local administration and transport authorities. Handle complaints involving harassment or coercive demands for money fairly, considering both passenger safety and the rights of transgender individuals.

Ultimately, the issue is not about denying respect to a marginalised community. It is about ensuring that respect remains mutual. People should be free to offer money as a gesture of goodwill and equally free to decline without fear of humiliation.

In a city striving for greater inclusivity, compassion and accountability must be intertwined. No one should face discrimination because of their identity, and no commuter should feel pressured to pay money simply to travel in peace.

Chandasmita Kashyap,

Guwahati.

Beyond the turnout

A crowd is not always a verdict; sometimes, it is merely a crowd. The BJP's Jan Jagran Rally merits a more circumspect reading, as Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma described it as evidence that people are rejecting the Opposition's 'anarchy'.

Mass mobilisation undoubtedly demonstrates organisational prowess and political enthusiasm. However, equating numerical turnout with an unequivocal popular mandate is a misguided approach. Rallies, after all, are orchestrated political spectacles, often amplified by party machinery, local networks, transport arrangements and partisan mobilisation. Their optics may be impressive, but optics alone cannot constitute an electoral referendum.

If the ruling establishment must substantiate accusations of the Opposition fomenting 'anarchy' with "fomenting anarchy", the charge should be substantiated through verifiable evidence rather than rhetorical flourishes. Conversely, the ruling establishment must also confront public anxieties regarding unemployment, inflation, flood vulnerability, erosion, educational infrastructure, and administrative accountability. Democratic legitimacy is not a one-off windfall; it must be earned, renewed and tested continuously.

The real barometer of public sentiment is the ballot box, where citizens speak without stage-managed applause or choreographed slogans. Until then, both the government and the Opposition should keep their ears to the ground rather than read too much into the decibel level of political gatherings.

A democracy cannot be simplified to a mere numbers game. The crowd may roar today, but the voter will ultimately decide tomorrow.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat.