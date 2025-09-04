Letters to the Editor: Monkey Menace in Jalukbari

Monkey Menace in Jalukbari

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I wish to draw attention to the growing problem of monkey menace in the Jalukbari area, particularly within the Gauhati University campus and the adjoining residential campuses of Assam Engineering College and Ayurvedic College.

In recent times, monkeys have been causing considerable inconvenience by entering homes, stealing food, damaging property, and overturning trash cans, which creates unhygienic conditions. The situation is not confined to the campuses alone, as people in the surrounding area of Jalukbari are also facing similar difficulties. This has become a matter of concern for residents, students, and staff who find it increasingly difficult to go about their daily lives in peace.

I respectfully request the concerned authorities to kindly look into this issue and take appropriate steps to manage the problem in a safe and effective manner. Timely intervention will greatly help restore normalcy and ensure the safety and well-being of those affected.

Uddiyan Kumar Nath

Gauhati University