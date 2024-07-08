Letters to the Editor: Monster Flood

Monster flood

In recent years, the period from May to September has been associated with ravaging floods in Assam. Under the second wave of floods, currently all the floodplain districts of the Brahmaputra valley and the Barak valley are severely affected. The death toll has already risen to 52 (as of July 4), and the state has seen widespread destruction, with enormous losses of properties, livestock, croplands, human settlements, livelihoods, etc. The state needs to review its traditional approach of building dykes and embankments, which has not effectively mitigated the woes of the people in flood-prone areas. In haste, the state water resources minister's recent announcement of the construction of around 140 km of new embankments after the rainy season hardly gives solace to the people.

The state needs to work on a durable solution by engaging technical experts to make an authentic study of the genesis and set up matching infrastructure to combat the twin menaces of floods and soil erosion. It must be recognized that the biggest segment of flood-affected people are menials, small artisans, daily wage workers, etc., who suffer most. The loss of permanent infrastructure in the crushing floods and their reconstruction, besides the loss of human lives and livelihoods, involve colossal wastage of public money every year. Flood remedial works must be executed in the dry months from October to April. It is, therefore, a mandated responsibility of the state, taking into account the devastating impact of the monster flood, to strive to activate proper mechanisms to prevent the annual scourge of floods.

Pannalal Dey

Guwahati

Student stabbed teacher to death

The incident was horrific, ghastly, despicable, and unfortunate. In fact, no word suffices to condemn the spine-chilling incident that rocked Sivasagar when a Class 11 student stabbed a teacher to death. No one was prepared to hear such an incident occur in our midst. But it did happen in reality. However, we should not ignore this incident as an isolated one. From the above incident, we can infer one thing for sure: our society has also become highly polluted, just like our environment.

There are many facets that have given rise to such incidents occurring in a temple of knowledge. Of course, deep introspection from all concerned is required. Parents, teachers, civil society, and the government as well must work in unison to address such issues so that nothing of this sort happens in our institutions in the future.

Prafulla Dowarah

Guwahati

Poor civic sense

Civic sense is a virtue that is very vital for all citizens. The Japanese, Germans, and English are people who are respected all over the globe for their high civic sense.

Sadly, it is not so in our case. Flash floods, once totally unknown to us, have almost become a part of the daily lives of Guwahatians after a smart spell of rainfall. After the shifting of the capital from Shillong, there was a huge influx of people to Guwahati from all parts of Assam. All the existing water bodies around the city, namely Deepor Bill, Silsako, etc., to name a few, were filled up, and various new localities, namely Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Rukmini Nagar, Chachal, etc., sprang up, obliterating the old drainage systems of the city. Even the hillocks around the city were not spared. We observed that the old localities of the city, namely Uzan Bazar, Pan Bazar, Bharalumukh, Rehabari, Ulubari, etc., were not usually affected by flash floods, as the residents seemed to have good civic sense by not obstructing the existing drains by throwing debris into the drains.

Any attempt to evict the illegal encroachers blocking the existing drainage systems is resisted by the encroachers, supported by KMSS, AASU, and even the judiciary, with glaring publicity. The authorities concerned, like GMC and GMDA, are also fully responsible for the improper planning and maintenance of the outlets.

Good civic sense among the public and proper scientific planning by the authorities concerned can hopefully save Guwahati from flash floods.

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati