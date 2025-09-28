Letters to The EDITOR: More Power to Education

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

More Power to Education

Education is the key to success and the foundation of a bright future. It shapes our character, broadens our vision, and develops our skills to face life’s challenges. Through education, we learn discipline, responsibility, and the difference between right and wrong. It empowers us to achieve goals, uplift society, and contribute to the nation’s progress. Education not only provides knowledge but also instills values of respect, honesty, and kindness. It opens doors of opportunity and reduces poverty. Truly, education is the light that removes the darkness of ignorance and guides us toward a better life.

Sofikul Islam

Goalpara, Assam.

The overproduction trap

Factories across the world are suddenly producing more than people want to buy. In September 2025, reports from the US, UK and Europe spoke of warehouses filling up with unsold cars, machines and consumer goods. What looks like a technical hiccup is, in fact, a quiet warning. India is not untouched. Factories in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra run half-shifts. Exporters wait for orders that shrink or vanish.

This is not a statistic. It is a warning. A slowdown begins quietly, not with panic, but with hesitation. Jobs contract, and then wages stagnate. Families tighten belts. Economies creak under the weight of unsold goods.

Unsold goods are not harmless. They are alarms stacked in warehouses, echoing the fragility of a system that produces more than the world consumes.

The gap between what is produced and what is needed is widening. Ignore it, and the consequences will not remain quiet. They will arrive with a force felt across every corner of the globe, sparing no country, no economy, and no life.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur