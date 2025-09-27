Letters to The EDITOR: Music as a Bridge Between Cultures: Lessons from Zubeen

Through the column of your esteemed daily, I wish to reflect on the life and legacy of Zubeen Garg, an artist who turned music into a bridge between cultures. In a country as diverse as ours, where language and identity differences often separate people, Zubeen’s voice became a unifying force. His music was more than just melody; it showed how art can cross borders and connect hearts.

Whether it was Assamese folk, Hindi film songs, or soulful Bengali numbers, he spread the essence of Assam to every part of India. At the same time, he embraced other cultures with equal grace. This served as a powerful reminder that music has a universal language—one of love, unity, and shared humanity. His voice acted as a beautiful bridge, bringing together people from all walks of life in a single rhythm. At a time when differences divide us, his songs reminded us of the deeper oneness we share as human beings. His voice connected strangers and turned them into a family bound by music.

But today, his untimely death has left behind an unbearable silence. We have lost not just a musician but a cultural ambassador of love and unity. His silence has created a void that words can hardly fill. Though he is no longer with us, Zubeen Garg’s music taught us about unity; his absence reminds us how fragile that unity can be. The best tribute we can give him is to preserve and celebrate the cultural harmony he stood for.

Rifah Tasnim,

Cotton University