Letters to the Editor: Nagaon by-election

Nagaon by-election

In politics, voters’ inclination towards a party is not determined solely by community affiliations. It depends on the party’s image and performance. This is what the verdict in the Nagaon by-election of 2026 has proved, with the BJP recording a landslide victory. Until now, Nagaon, being a constituency with a sizeable minority population, has remained a stronghold of the Congress and the AIUDF. But this time, the equation has changed completely. The people of Nagaon have conspicuously favoured development and good governance rather than aligning themselves with polarising politics. For the Congress, which relies heavily on the minority vote bank, Nagaon had always been a sure catch. Previously, the party won elections here by presenting itself as a supporter of “secular ideals”. However, despite remaining in power for such a long time, the Congress governments of the past did very little for Nagaon. Until a few years ago, the district was crippled by dilapidated roads and poor healthcare facilities. Conditions for people living in remote areas were far from normal. Many minority women from marginalised sections migrated to other districts to work as domestic help or as helpers (jugalis) in agricultural and construction work. In the name of welfare, people received nothing from the previous government except false assurances. However, it is not possible to retain public faith for long by relying solely on propaganda, and the Nagaon by-election results have revealed this. Apart from the Congress, the AIUDF also failed to emerge as the single largest party, despite claiming to enjoy strong support among minority voters.

In contrast to the opposition, the BJP has created history in the Nagaon by-election. The outcome suggests that good governance, local credibility and the delivery of welfare benefits have helped the party expand its outreach and earn voters’ support. A massive relief package for former employees of the closed Nagaon Paper Mill, financial assistance to women through the Orunodoi scheme, and improvements in roads, schools and public facilities have enabled the BJP to build a positive image ahead of the election. On the other hand, weak leadership and internal differences led to an ignominious debacle for the opposition. The Nagaon by-election should serve as a warning to the grand old party. Unless the Congress restructures its leadership, more such setbacks lie ahead.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia,

Jorhat

Engineering the 6G future

India’s transition from a technology consumer to a global telecommunications exporter could herald a tectonic shift in its technological destiny. Ericsson’s decision to export India-manufactured antennas to Europe underscores the country’s burgeoning manufacturing prowess and its growing significance in the global telecommunications ecosystem. India’s extensive 5G rollout, burgeoning subscriber base and indigenous production capabilities provide a formidable springboard for 6G. Yet, technological euphoria must not obscure structural deficiencies. The next-generation transition demands prodigious investment in research and development, semiconductor fabrication, skilled manpower and resilient digital infrastructure. Without these prerequisites, India’s 6G aspirations could become a chimera rather than a tangible achievement.

Moreover, dependence on imported critical components may jeopardise strategic autonomy. Policymakers must iron out regulatory bottlenecks, incentivise home-grown innovation and foster symbiotic partnerships among academia, industry and research institutions. Artificial intelligence, programmable networks and energy-efficient technologies must be developed alongside robust cybersecurity safeguards. Otherwise, technological advancement could open a Pandora’s box of vulnerabilities.

Equally imperative is bridging the digital chasm separating urban centres from rural hinterlands. Connectivity must not remain a privilege of affluent consumers while marginalised communities are left out in the cold. Affordable access, digital literacy and reliable infrastructure should therefore constitute the bedrock of technological policymaking. Ericsson’s export initiative is undoubtedly a watershed, but exporting antennas alone cannot establish technological sovereignty. India must move beyond assembling equipment to designing intellectual property, manufacturing critical components and shaping international standards. Policymakers must seize the opportunity rather than rest on their laurels. Ultimately, the true measure of India’s 6G ascendancy will not be the volume of its exports but its capacity to innovate independently, connect equitably and compete globally. India must not merely connect the future; it must engineer it.

Dipen Gogoi,

Jorhat

GOING GOING GONE!

On October 6, the parliamentary by-election for the vacant Nagaon seat was held in Assam, along with Assembly by-elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The results were announced on October 9. According to the declared results, the Congress failed to open its account in the above-mentioned states, as it was rejected by the voters. Interestingly, in West Bengal, the party was even reluctant to field any candidate. Amusingly, the results of the by-elections had no impact on Rahul Gandhi and company, as they were out on the streets demanding the resignation of the CEC. They rely on the streets to rule the nation rather than on the floor of Parliament.

Is it not a case of “GOING, GOING, GONE” for Gandhi and his coterie? Only time will tell.

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati