Letters to THE EDITOR: National Emblem Defaced

We Indians know that the Ashok Stambh is the national emblem of the country. Like India, every nation has its own national emblem, which is placed in the highest esteem, for whose upkeep many laid down their lives. Very recently, I, being an Indian, was rudely shocked to see somewhere in Kashmir our national emblem plaque being defaced in the Hazaratbal shrine by some vandals in full view of the onlookers after the Friday namaz. It makes me wonder if Kashmir is not a part of India, not receiving any grants and aid like any state of India? While defacing the Ashok Stambh, the vandals might have forgotten that sometime back the very shrine was occupied by the Kashmiri terrorists for wrongful purposes.

The attitude of the Abdullahs is very condemnable. This is simply an act of treason and must be treated accordingly.

Lanu Dutt Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Is our life in a cell?

Today, our cell phones have got us trapped. It has become an integral component from which humans cannot escape. Right from the moment we get up from sleep, our lives start revolving around our cell phones and social media. It is true that when one loses a mobile phone while travelling outside, he or she feels as if he or she is stranded, and the world moves on around him or her. Now, a question arises: are cell phones helpful or harmful? Some will say it is extremely helpful, but the majority among us will describe it as harmful, as people are slowly getting cut off from the real world and only prioritising their online existence. The school authorities should impose restrictions on smartphone use by students inside the school premises. Smartphones not only detract their minds, rather than complement social interaction, but also the attention span of both children and adults declines rapidly because of excessive phone usage. Maintaining a healthy balance between life and mobile phone use will surely help it be a socially useful and productive item.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Cinema should open windows,

not build walls

There was a time when cinema in India listened. To the street, to the silence, to the stories people carried in their bones. Today, it speaks. Loudly, confidently, and often carelessly. In recent years, a certain kind of film has begun to dominate our screens—not cinema, but spectacle. Not stories, but state-approved scripts. These films do not explore history. They patrol it. Complex lives are reduced to slogans. Entire communities become villains. Patriotism is packaged, sold, and shouted. And somewhere along the way, we stopped asking questions. Certainty is dangerous when it comes dressed as entertainment. These films offer it in plenty. They tell you what to think, who to fear, and what to believe. You’re either on the “right” side, or you’re the problem. Meanwhile, the real questions—about jobs, food, health, and justice—are drowned beneath chants and special effects. A country as layered and plural as India is being taught to view itself in black and white. Worse still, these films are not a reflection of society—they are instructions to it. They reshape how we see each other. They reward anger. They manufacture enemies.

Cinema should open windows. These films build walls.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur

Issue of AI ethics in journalism

Through the influential columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to raise the issue of a definitive ethical framework regarding the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in journalism. AI tools are rapidly transforming newsrooms, automating reporting, improving fact-checking, and personalising content delivery for users, all while causing huge ethical dilemmas. While AI is firing off articles, deepfake images, and algorithm-based news feeds without any respect for journalism ethics, the potential for misinformation is a serious issue for journalism as a whole. If unchecked, AI has the potential to distort fact and fiction and increase misinformation instead of decreasing it. Perhaps the most troubling ethical consideration is the theme of accountability, or who owns up when algorithms, automation, and AI systems propagate lies through their information. It is crucial that media organizations, manufacturers of AI tools and software, policymakers, and journalism educators collaborate to develop guidelines that protect ethical journalism and also ensure that AI continues to be used as a tool of assistance, not as a replacement. Society needs journalism to be innovative, but innovation should not undermine credibility. Journalists have always been focused on the truth so that trust is established in reporting, as this is the foundation of journalism.

Adarshini Phukan,

Gauhati University

Rising traffic jams in Guwahati

Through the esteemed columns of your newspaper, I wish to draw the kind attention of the authorities as well as the general public to the ever-increasing problem of traffic jams in Guwahati. What was once considered a temporary inconvenience has now become a daily ordeal for commuters. One of the major reasons for this is the ongoing construction of flyovers across the city. While these projects are important for easing traffic in the long run, the lack of proper planning and coordination during construction has led to long hours of congestion. Often, only one side of the road remains open, and without adequate traffic personnel to guide vehicles, the situation becomes chaotic.

Another significant factor is the lack of traffic discipline among people themselves. Wrong-side driving, haphazard parking, unnecessary honking, and ignoring traffic signals make matters worse. During peak hours, the situation becomes unbearable, especially for office-goers, students, and emergency vehicles. The rising number of private vehicles, coupled with the absence of efficient public transport, has only added to the pressure on city roads. I humbly request the concerned authorities to take immediate steps to improve coordination during flyover construction, deploy more traffic police at busy points, and create awareness among citizens about following traffic rules. At the same time, we, the public, must also realise that discipline and patience are equally important in solving this issue. A city like Guwahati, which is fast developing, deserves better traffic management, not endless jams that waste time, fuel, and peace of mind.

Bhaskar Deka,

Pragjyotish College, Ghy.

Silent Teacher

A book is truly the best friend of human beings. Unlike people, it never leaves us in difficult times. A book always gives knowledge, wisdom, and comfort whenever we open its pages. It helps us understand the world, explore new ideas, and learn lessons of life. Books inspire us, guide us, and even entertain us without asking for anything in return. They are silent teachers who speak through words, shaping our thoughts and character. While friends may change with time, a good book remains a lifelong companion. That is why books are called the best friends of humans.

Sofikul Islam

Goalpara, Assam

Bhupen Hazarika’s 100th birthday

On September 8, 1926, in the serene town of Sadiya, Assam. A child was born to Nilakanta and Shantipriya Hazarika – a child who would later grow into one of the greatest cultural torchbearers of the region. This child was Bhupen Hazarika, the eldest of ten siblings. From his earliest days, Bhupen was nurtured by his mother's melodious lullabies and the deeply rooted folk traditions of Assam, which sowed in him the first seeds of music and storytelling. The Hazarika family's journey across Assam – from Nazira to Bharalumukh, Dhubri, and finally Tezpur – immersed young Bhupen in a vibrant cultural landscape. These experiences shaped his worldview and artistic instincts. At the tender age of 10, his remarkable talent caught the attention of two towering figures of Assamese culture – Jyotiprasad Agarwala and Bishnu Prasad Rabha – who would play pivotal roles in his early artistic development. In Tezpur, 'Bhupen mama' first showcased his gift to the public when he sang a Borgeet (a devotional hymn composed by Srimanta Sankardev). His performance instantly captivated listeners, revealing a voice that carried both depth and promise. By 1936, his potential was undeniable; he recorded his very first song at Kolkata's Aurora Studio.

But 'Bhupen mama' was not only a singer – he was a thinker, a revolutionary, and a voice for change. At the mere age of 14, he wrote the iconic anthem "Agnijugar Firingathi Moi" ("I am the spark of the age of fire"), a song that went beyond melody to become a clarion call for awakening and transformation. This youthful composition foreshadowed the lifelong mission that 'Bhupen mama' would embrace – to ignite hope, inspire courage, and bring about social change through the power of art and music.

Abihotry Bhardwaz

(abihotrybhardwaz72@gmail.com)